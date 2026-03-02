As reported earlier, the US military is saying that 3 US planes were shot down by “friendly” fire over Kuwait. Some of this story may be unclear, but there was an admission that made one thing clear. This is a very narrow focus post, but it may suggest a broader reality:

James R. Webb @JamesWebb_16 ￼Marine, consultant, writer, semi-pro fisherman. Formerly @militarytimes @RandPaul diehard @Orioles fan. I fish and know things. ￼Bigger admission than 3 F-15’s shot down buried in this release: Iranian Aircraft conducting offensive actions in the region. So, that means we don’t control the skies...in addition to (allegedly) shooting down our own aircraft. This is going well..

So Patty Marins jumped on that and weighed in. This stuff is above my pay grade, but given Webb’s skepticism …

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 28m￼ CENTCOM report acknowledges three fighter jets downed in combat, yet appears inconsistent in attributing the losses to friendly fire. When three aircraft are lost in a high-threat combat environment, the official narrative is rarely accepted at face value without scrutiny. Historical cases of multiple friendly fire shoot-downs occurring simultaneously, especially three tactical jets in a single incident, are exceptionally rare. The far more plausible explanation in such scenarios is often enemy action that coalition forces prefer to downplay or deny for operational political andmorale reasons. The latest CENTCOM statement admits the involvement of Iranian fighter aircraft in the battlespace but simultaneously insists the three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles were lost to friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defense systems. Technically, this explanation has zero technical credibility . Modern IFF systems, including Mode 4, Mode 5 and selective encrypted interrogators. They are specifically designed to prevent fratricide even in contested electromagnetic environments or during the presence of hostile aircraft. These systems operate on response protocols that are not materially degraded by the mere presence of enemy fighters nearby. Systems like Patriot PAC-2 and allied fighter controllers routinely cross-check IFF returns against flight plans Tracking before authorizing weapon release. Attributing the loss of three friendly fourth-generation multirole fighters to a ground-based SAM engagement, amid acknowledged Iranian fighter activity, strains technical credibility. CENTCOM’s framing therefore appears inconsistent and technically unconvincing on its face.

Of course Iran has some very capable upgraded Mig-29s and is reported to also have new Su-35s. However, even their old Phantom IIs are dangerous—not maneuverable, but very fast and excellent air to air missile platforms. The further suggestion from this could be that Iranian military air control is functioning. One way or another, what we do know is that the Anglo-Zionists do not dare enter Iranian airspace.