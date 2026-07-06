Today, after a week of rain, high humidity, and upper 90s temps I need to catch up on yard work. But here are some of the narratives out in the world today. Some are true, some not so much. That’s where we are in the world today, trying to sort through it all.

There’s an energy crisis out there. It’s not going away, no matter what Trump says:

Francesco Sassi @Frank_Stones￼ The global energy market just received a massive shockwave. No Qatari LNG is expected to reach major European or Asian buyers until at least early September. As Doha struggles with crippling structural fallout from the regional war, energy panic is officially back.

Putin must be laughing.

BTW, Chris Martenson is on with Danny Davis this morning, and I highly recommend this video. The two discuss many economic issues, all related in one way or another to the war on Iran. For example, toward the end they get into Veep Vance’s pooh-poohing the fact that actual shipping transits of Hormuz are down. Vance’s counter is that that’s just bulk carriers numbers that are way down, but there are lots of large crude carriers going through. Martenson’s response? Whoa! We need those bulk carriers, because the bulk carriers are the ships that carry all the other essential resources that flow from the Persian Gulf—and he names some, life sulfur.

Here’s a shorter version of what Martenson is saying:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 13h￼ Something has driven money managers to their most bearish position on oil in 15 years, and the data suggests it isn’t fundamentals. PHD Economist Chris Martenson says when the numbers this far from reality, there are only two explanations. “One, they’ve completely lost the plot line and they’ve become idiots or two somebody in there selling a lot, just selling.” If it’s manipulation, someone with very deep pockets needs the price down, and that someone might be a government.

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson Jul 5￼ Note the language: “A flood” For context, before the war, ~21 million barrels left the Persian Gulf EACH DAY. How is 60 million barrels ‘in the weeks since’ a flood? This is narrative shaping 101 Bloomberg @business￼ The oil market’s stunning reversal from supply shock to surplus is fanning fears of a global glut.

Now here’s something provocative that Martenson tosses out, without providing his own answer. He points out that the US strikes on Russia’s refining capacity—US strikes because they don’t happen without US targeting intel—began days after the closure of Hormuz. Question: Why does the US want a world energy crisis and why are Russia and China being so quiet about this? Me: The early explanation was that this was part of a Trump/Anglo-Zionist play to control world oil and force geopolitical settlements favorable to the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Iran’s success in winning the war has scrambled that play, if that’s what was going on. Russia and China know they’re dealing with madmen.

But it’s also important to remember that there are all sorts of other resource shortages flowing, as it were, from the Jewish Nationalist war on Iran—helium and other stuff—but also from Trump’s crazy tariff shock and awe.

Here’s PP with a higher level principle to remember:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 1h￼ Human beings can tell the difference between slop and relevant data so the predictions markets are still sort of working. It’s the algo-saturated futures markets that are “programmable”. The future is not The AI Singularity - it is perma-GIGO.

Iran remains in control of Hormuz, and their position appears to be getting stronger, according to Prof Pape:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 3h￼ The Iran War is changing in real time The biggest change is not Hormuz—it’s the historic, ocean of people filling the streets for the Supreme Leader’s funeral This completely shifts Tehran’s leverage, spiking global economic risks for all of us

Self explanatory—best video compilation of this I’ve seen so far:

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 8h￼ Russia hit something big in Kiev

￼Li Zexin @XH_Lee23 12h￼ Trump destroyed the international order and rules. Most people, “We don’t care about politics.” Now he destroys the football rules. America’s disrespect for rules is like a cancer. No area can be immune.

Meanwhile, Trump—who’s operating principle is that there’s no such thing as bad publicity (the polling is telling a different story)—is out there just relentlessly saying STUFF: