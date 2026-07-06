Narratives 7/6/26
Today, after a week of rain, high humidity, and upper 90s temps I need to catch up on yard work. But here are some of the narratives out in the world today. Some are true, some not so much. That’s where we are in the world today, trying to sort through it all.
There’s an energy crisis out there. It’s not going away, no matter what Trump says:
Francesco Sassi @Frank_Stones￼
The global energy market just received a massive shockwave.
No Qatari LNG is expected to reach major European or Asian buyers until at least early September.
As Doha struggles with crippling structural fallout from the regional war, energy panic is officially back.
Putin must be laughing.
BTW, Chris Martenson is on with Danny Davis this morning, and I highly recommend this video. The two discuss many economic issues, all related in one way or another to the war on Iran. For example, toward the end they get into Veep Vance’s pooh-poohing the fact that actual shipping transits of Hormuz are down. Vance’s counter is that that’s just bulk carriers numbers that are way down, but there are lots of large crude carriers going through. Martenson’s response? Whoa! We need those bulk carriers, because the bulk carriers are the ships that carry all the other essential resources that flow from the Persian Gulf—and he names some, life sulfur.
Iran War Fallout Keeps Building: US’ SPR Still Shrinking /Lt Col Daniel Davis & Chris Martenson
Here’s a shorter version of what Martenson is saying:
Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal
13h￼
Something has driven money managers to their most bearish position on oil in 15 years, and the data suggests it isn’t fundamentals.
PHD Economist Chris Martenson says when the numbers this far from reality, there are only two explanations.
“One, they’ve completely lost the plot line and they’ve become idiots or two somebody in there selling a lot, just selling.”
If it’s manipulation, someone with very deep pockets needs the price down, and that someone might be a government.
Chris Martenson @chrismartenson
Jul 5￼
Note the language: “A flood”
For context, before the war, ~21 million barrels left the Persian Gulf EACH DAY.
How is 60 million barrels ‘in the weeks since’ a flood?
This is narrative shaping 101
Bloomberg @business￼
The oil market’s stunning reversal from supply shock to surplus is fanning fears of a global glut.
Now here’s something provocative that Martenson tosses out, without providing his own answer. He points out that the US strikes on Russia’s refining capacity—US strikes because they don’t happen without US targeting intel—began days after the closure of Hormuz. Question: Why does the US want a world energy crisis and why are Russia and China being so quiet about this? Me: The early explanation was that this was part of a Trump/Anglo-Zionist play to control world oil and force geopolitical settlements favorable to the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Iran’s success in winning the war has scrambled that play, if that’s what was going on. Russia and China know they’re dealing with madmen.
But it’s also important to remember that there are all sorts of other resource shortages flowing, as it were, from the Jewish Nationalist war on Iran—helium and other stuff—but also from Trump’s crazy tariff shock and awe.
Here’s PP with a higher level principle to remember:
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
1h￼
Human beings can tell the difference between slop and relevant data so the predictions markets are still sort of working.
It’s the algo-saturated futures markets that are “programmable”. The future is not The AI Singularity - it is perma-GIGO.
Iran remains in control of Hormuz, and their position appears to be getting stronger, according to Prof Pape:
Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape
3h￼
The Iran War is changing in real time
The biggest change is not Hormuz—it’s the historic, ocean of people filling the streets for the Supreme Leader’s funeral
This completely shifts Tehran’s leverage, spiking global economic risks for all of us
Self explanatory—best video compilation of this I’ve seen so far:
Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen
8h￼
￼Li Zexin @XH_Lee23
12h￼
Trump destroyed the international order and rules.
Most people, “We don’t care about politics.”
Now he destroys the football rules.
America’s disrespect for rules is like a cancer. No area can be immune.
Meanwhile, Trump—who’s operating principle is that there’s no such thing as bad publicity (the polling is telling a different story)—is out there just relentlessly saying STUFF:
Clash Report @clashreport
32m￼￼
Reporter: Putin, shortly after speaking to you on July 4, struck Kyiv and killed innocent civilians. Why isn’t he feeling any pressure after speaking with you?
Trump: I think he does feel pressure. He wants to end it.
.
Trump on Ukraine War:
I think we’re getting much closer than people realize.
Putin wants it to end. I will tell you that very strongly. We had a good call.
Zelensky actually wants it to end now.
We’re going to be going to NATO, and we’re going to be talking about it. And I think we’re going to get it ended.
.
Trump on drone warfare:
Who would have thought that drones would have become such a factor? They’re killing machines. It’s amazing.
You hide behind a tree, and it goes and gets you. And I’ve seen scenes that I don’t want to see, and I don’t want you to see.
.
Trump on Iran:
I went in for one reason: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.
I am not looking for regime change, although this is regime change.
.
Trump:
The famous Strait of Hormuz—nobody ever heard of it, but that is some big money machine.
.
Trump on Iran:
We’re either going to make a deal, or we’re going to finish the job, okay? And it won’t be tough to finish the job.
I’d rather make a deal because I don’t want to affect 91 million people. We can knock down their bridges in one hour.
We can knock out their energy supply, all of those big plants that they built, big, beautiful, modern plants. They don’t have any money now. We haven’t given them any money.
We can knock out their electricity and power-generating plants in, I would say, a small part of an afternoon. Every plant will be gone, and they know that.
.
Trump on Harry Kane:
Harry Kane is a great player. I played golf with him, and I like him a lot.
.
Trump on football:
We call it soccer. It’s called football, I guess, but we can’t really call it football because there is a little confusion.
.
Trump on Balogun’s red card:
That wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction.
They crashed into each other.
.
Trump on Balogun:
Balogun is our best player. He got a red card. I didn’t know what that meant, but then I heard that it means you cannot play in the next game.
That’s very unfair. How do you penalize him for a game that hasn’t been played yet?
I asked for a review by FIFA.
.
Trump on Balogun’s red card:
I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul.
That was not a guy punching somebody in the face.
.
Trump criticizes the concept of a red card in football.
.
Trump claims wind energy is bad for the environment.
.
Trump:
Every time I see a crypto guy where they dropped an investigation, I say, “You’re lucky I’m president.”
.
Trump:
My uncle was a big nuclear guy at MIT. He knew nuclear better than anybody in the world, I think.
.
Trump:
You know who the number one person on TikTok is by far? Trump. Me.
I am number one. Taylor Swift is number 11.
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Intelligent people know better than to put tariffs on essential raw materials, they also know that you can't fool all the peasants all the time.
Trump has made orange anathema, traffic cones are going to be yellow from now on.
"Trump on Iran: "I went in for one reason: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."
Conflicts Forum, Jul 4 2026 compilation of pieces from leading Israeli political & security commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew)
https://conflictsforum.substack.com/p/netanyahu-lied-about-iran-having
Netanyahu Lied About Iran Having Nuclear Weapons