Meaning In History

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
11h

Intelligent people know better than to put tariffs on essential raw materials, they also know that you can't fool all the peasants all the time.

Trump has made orange anathema, traffic cones are going to be yellow from now on.

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
12hEdited

"Trump on Iran: "I went in for one reason: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

Conflicts Forum, Jul 4 2026 compilation of pieces from leading Israeli political & security commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew)

https://conflictsforum.substack.com/p/netanyahu-lied-about-iran-having

Netanyahu Lied About Iran Having Nuclear Weapons

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