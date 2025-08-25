Meaning In History

Doug Hoover
4h

Starting in jan 2000, Putin has built 30,000 Christians Churches.

Currently opening 3 per day, even during the war. How evil is that?

Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
4h

There is true madness in the air right now: A German chancellor sincerely thinking of war with Russia; Israeli Zionists re-enacting the Holocaust on another people; a British PM deliberately allowing millions of illegal barbarians into his country... As for this statement above, "Russia is now being seen as the anti-Europe, the anti-Western civilization," I like millions of other in the West now believe that it is WE who are the biggest enemies of that Western civilisation and that it is Russia which upholds it with its belief in God, refusal to hand over society to freaks and perverts and its love of country. I'm glad I have a religious turn of mind and know that whatever happens in this lunatic asylum, it will all work out aright somewhere in another place.

