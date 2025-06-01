I saw this on the internet …

One of many connections that make you wonder, who controls Trump? Who does Trump front for? Remember when Trump was going to take down the Deep State? But all these tech guys are Deep State, CIA funded. Including Palantir. I’ve said that I believe Trump had to make a serious deal to be allowed back into the White House. Did I not know the half of it? This is the Deep State on steroids.

capitolhunters @capitolhunters Exactly as predicted, now that DOGE has scraped all your personal data from government agencies, it is being given to Peter Thiel's Palantir. It was always going to be Peter, who dreamed of dictatorship for decades, patiently built up his "political project" to seize power. 1/

8:29 AM · May 30, 2025 The NYT doesn't say HOW it was decided to give Palantir all your personal data, only that it was a no-bid contract directed by "Elon Musk's DOGE". (DOGE was always a project of Peter's too.) But Thiel had installed a protege to do just this. 2/ https://nytimes.com/2025/05/30/technology/trump-palantir-data-americans.html One of Trump's first actions as president was to install Greg Barbaccia, a longtime Palantir employee, as US Federal Chief Information Officer, with power to direct US software systems. This account called it: he was there to give Palantir your data. Everyone should have been on alert, because Greg Barbaccia was such as bizarre choice as our CIO - an ex-Army guy who did "physical security" and "executive protection" for Palantir. And yet Trump hired him 4 days after inauguration. He was pre-planned. Congress must ask why this former Palantir employee - an "executive protection" guy with no formal IT training - is now in charge of the federal government's entire IT infrastructure. Installed on Jan 24, one of the first things … Didn't even cover the reputed injections of blood from young boys to stay young, or the kept lover who died in a mysterious fall, or the crashing of the Silicon Valley Bank, or the attempt to create floating autonomous cities on the ocean. Sacks' & Elon's mentor Thiel is so cartoonishly villainous that the German satirical show ZDF Magazin did a parody set to the James Bond theme song. It would be funny except that Thiel now controls 3 US Senators (Cruz, Hawley, Vance) and There is an absolutely enormous set of gay MAGA influencers (some closeted, some not). Trump was first pushed by Chris Barron's GOProud. And Peter's folks helped organize the Gays for Trump party at the 2016 that was the nucleus for today's alt-right. Vance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thiel, who has supported Vance financially for all but 2 years of his post-law-school life. Thiel set him Vance up as a venture capitalist, gave him projects, laundered him as a businessman, spent $15M on his Senate seat, pushed him for VP. There are some true libertarians speaking up. The Cato Institute is doing more resistance than many of our Dem Congressmen. But also a lot of people gone quiet. A real moment of truth for the libertarian movement.

Isaac’s Army @ReturnOfKappy￼ I don’t think people understand how dangerous Palantir Technologies is… This is basically a social credit system being put on all USA citizens and so much more… Palantir is an IDF war tool… Here are a few things they specialize in… •Palantir, a data analytics company specializing in AI-powered software, has a strategic partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense to provide technology for "war-related missions"…. •Specifically, Palantir offers tools for intelligence gathering, target analysis, and potentially, assisting in battle planning… •Palantir CEO Alex Karp has publicly expressed strong support for Israel and stated that the company's products are in high demand there… •Palantir's technology is used to "identify individuals who are likely to launch 'lone wolf terrorist' attacks, facilitating their arrests preemptively before the strikes that it is projected they would carry out…

Brian Berletic is all over this:

Brian Berletic @BrianJBerletic￼ ￼On President Trump's Databasing Americans with Big-Tech & the Terrible Excuses I'm hearing from MAGA... 1. There is no social credit system in China. This is one of many lies the US tells while it itself openly announces it is actually going to create one in reality. 2. Even if there were, does that make one in the US OK? 3. Whatever you want to say about China's government, they are clearly investing in the population, not draining/exploiting them like the US - so even if they both had similar databases in place, they'd obviously be used for different purposes. 4. They are picking Trump to do this under specifically because MAGA will accept it owed to an inability to understand 1, 2, & 3. 5. This is much worse than people even realize - I don't think most people have a clue what AI is already capable of because if they did they'd be much more upset about this, but let's start with the above for now...

For people who are both intelligent and objective enough to be horrified by Trump's recent announcement, here is Google's I/O 2025 presentation showing you the current (publicly admitted) state of artificial intelligence, what it can do and you will be able to understand the implications it has regarding a US-wide database of every American with AI applied to it. I will break it down in future videos/articles but I'm putting this here for now so as to not leave people wondering... https://youtube.com/live/o8NiE3XMPrM?si=4LCHxjStxwb2njtx Whatever people think they know about Facebook, Google and the NSA from the past 2 decades, take all of that and multiply it by a million. We are talking about collecting and storing everything you do online, everything you see through devices like your camera on your smartphone and data on smart devices, and instead of flagging it for human analysts to spot check it, it is ALL being analyzed and acted on in REAL TIME. People don't even know what AI is currently capable of and have no idea what world is taking shape even now as I write this. Unfortunately too many people are incapable of understanding/believing it, and more still incapable of taking the action needed to prevent a nightmare world from becoming reality. The only hope people have is other nations developing AI in an equal but opposite manner to check and balance the power the US will possess and the abuse they will exercise. And for people trying to dismiss this as New York Times propaganda, here is the official White House statement announcing the consolidation of data of American citizens. I'm surprised they didn't name this initiative something like, "Freedom Grid" or "Patriot Prison." https://whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/stopping-waste-fraud-and-abuse-by-eliminating-information-silos/