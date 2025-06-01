Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SMH's avatar
SMH
5h

This is extremely disturbing, alarming and infuriating all at the same time! If anyone should know about how nefarious the government can be when it’s in control of data, it should be DJT, and that makes it disturbing. The idea that Trump would be in favor of this for even a second makes it alarming. The idea that he allowed someone to convince him that this was a good idea, or worse still that he was convinced himself that this was a good idea and that those of us who helped elect him would not see it as a total betrayal of everything that MAGA supposedly stands for, is infuriating beyond words!!!! What the hell was he thinking? Does he not realize that the Democrats will be back, and we all know what kinda stand up folks they are don’t we. Don’t take this the wrong way Mark, but this post is a major buzzkill!!

And you’re right, it is way worse than we thought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
6h

As you state, Mark, most of us were aware that Trump had some powerful backers behind him, but not the degree of control that they exert. He really sold his soul, didn't he, and after only 5 months is being sidelined by his controllers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture