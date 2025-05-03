Meaning In History

Manul
9h

“Here’s the issue that Trump needs to be thinking about. If anything goes wrong in a big way—tariff backfire, foreign war backfire, whatever—Trump’s support could implode.”

I recall prior to Trump’s election that MW warned that Trump needed to find a way to end the foreign entanglements and focus on domestic problems or risk becoming distracted and failing.

I think that’s what’s happening and MTG recognizes it. MAGA was not to be the war party, and yet the catturd types (RTDS) seem to delight in the way Trump is running our foreign affairs, perhaps solely because their guy can do no wrong.

I voted for Trump, though begrudgingly. In his first month he seemed mostly on track. It appeared he was going to stop aiding Ukraine and was going to put Bibi on a leash. Well, either he changed his mind willingly or someone got to him, and now his administration is in meltdown and he has become unhinged at times. Anyone see his latest “truth” dressed as the pope? Perhaps funny to some but beneath the dignity of the President.

I hate to declare a failed presidency already, and he can recover, but he needs to be disciplined. Also, as MTG noted, what the heck is the R Congress doing? Seems it is similar to the 2016 Congress with Ryan as Speaker.

Steghorn21
8h

MTG is spot on. Apart from his appalling foreign policy, most of Trump's domestic achievements are clickbait showboating. They can be repealed within 24 hours of the next Dem regime taking power. At this point in time, he's looking like a fraud.

