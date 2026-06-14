Nobody seems to know for sure. US sources say yes, Iranian sources seem doubtful. Meanwhile, here’s what sources are saying is in the MOU. Israeli media is saying Trump stabbed them in the back—one favor deserving another:

dana @dana916

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￼￼￼Details of the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding from the Advisor to the Head of the Negotiation Team

Mehdi Mohammadi, strategic advisor to the head of the negotiation team, explained details of the text of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding as follows:

· Ceasefire: Military operations against Iran and Lebanon will stop, and the US will provide security guarantees.

· Release of assets: Part of Iran’s frozen assets will be released in the first step.

· Suspension of oil sanctions: Some economic sanctions will be suspended to increase oil sales and trade.

· Removal of maritime restrictions: The movement of Iranian commercial ships will be facilitated and maritime trade will normalize.

· Delay in nuclear negotiations: The nuclear issue is not in the first phase; first, US commitments will be verified.

· Final phase: Cancellation of all primary and secondary sanctions, compensation for war damages and economic pressure, and provision of mechanisms for compensation and reconstruction of war-related damages

Squad_iran