MOU? We Shall See
Nobody seems to know for sure. US sources say yes, Iranian sources seem doubtful. Meanwhile, here’s what sources are saying is in the MOU. Israeli media is saying Trump stabbed them in the back—one favor deserving another:
dana @dana916
29m
￼￼￼Details of the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding from the Advisor to the Head of the Negotiation Team
Mehdi Mohammadi, strategic advisor to the head of the negotiation team, explained details of the text of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding as follows:
· Ceasefire: Military operations against Iran and Lebanon will stop, and the US will provide security guarantees.
· Release of assets: Part of Iran’s frozen assets will be released in the first step.
· Suspension of oil sanctions: Some economic sanctions will be suspended to increase oil sales and trade.
· Removal of maritime restrictions: The movement of Iranian commercial ships will be facilitated and maritime trade will normalize.
· Delay in nuclear negotiations: The nuclear issue is not in the first phase; first, US commitments will be verified.
· Final phase: Cancellation of all primary and secondary sanctions, compensation for war damages and economic pressure, and provision of mechanisms for compensation and reconstruction of war-related damages
Squad_iran
Israel doing it’s “best” to stop it:
dana @dana916
23m
￼￼￼￼ Attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs!
The attack was carried out in the Ghobeiri, next to a highly frequentated bakery!
Iran still thinking about it. Fars is close to IRGC:
dana @dana916￼
￼￼￼￼ Tehran’s final decision on the memorandum is under review. No final decision made by Iran on MoU with US - Insider source to Fars News.
‘Review of political, legal, technical aspects of proposals still ongoing. The examination of various aspects of the proposals is still continuing at expert and decision-making levels, and the responsible bodies are carefully evaluating the political, legal, and technical dimensions of the matter.’
ResistanceTrench
Related. A commenter has been questioning Patty Marins denigrating accuracy of Iranian missiles. Here is one of several before and after photos to the contrary. It appears that Iran’s most recent retaliation took out multiple US early warning radar systems. That may have had something to do with the abrupt cancellation of further US strikes at Iran:
￼Will Schryver @imetatronink
17h
Another US early warning radar blown to smithereens, this one in Kuwait. The precision of these strikes is extremely impressive.
It’s no wonder the US is very reluctant to provoke more Iranian strikes. US bases in the region are indefensible.
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Ghalibaf is on to Trump's game:
The Cradle @TheCradleMedia￼
￼
Iranian Speaker of Parliament and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:
——
"The Zionists' aggression against the southern suburbs once again demonstrated that the United States either lacks the will to uphold its commitments or lacks the ability to do so.
You cannot gain concessions by giving the regime a green light. The 'good cop, bad cop' game has grown old.
If you lack the will and the ability to fulfill your commitments, then there is no point in speaking about continuing down this path."
Middle Eastern Affairs @OpsHQs
2h￼
￼The Revolutionary Guard will launch a major attack on Tel Aviv today in response to the strike on Beirut. They said: 'We will turn their day into night. Just watch the sky.'"