Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
2h

Ghalibaf is on to Trump's game:

The Cradle @TheCradleMedia￼

Iranian Speaker of Parliament and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:

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"The Zionists' aggression against the southern suburbs once again demonstrated that the United States either lacks the will to uphold its commitments or lacks the ability to do so.

You cannot gain concessions by giving the regime a green light. The 'good cop, bad cop' game has grown old.

If you lack the will and the ability to fulfill your commitments, then there is no point in speaking about continuing down this path."

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Mark Wauck
2h

Middle Eastern Affairs @OpsHQs

2h￼

￼The Revolutionary Guard will launch a major attack on Tel Aviv today in response to the strike on Beirut. They said: 'We will turn their day into night. Just watch the sky.'"

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