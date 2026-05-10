Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
6h

Ounka @OunkaOnX

7h￼

Douglas Macgregor: "Netanyahu has something he's never had before - complete control of the US Armed Forces. And the bsolute allegiance and obedience of the US President and Congress. He knows he has to use it or lose it."

Macgregor says "Netanyahu knows this window is closing. He has to use America's remaining power now - or the "Greater Israel Project" collapses"

https://x.com/i/status/2053465535665586252

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Manul's avatar
Manul
6h

Here we go again. But bad news before the futures market opens is rather puzzling.

President Trump on Truth Social:

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.“

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