Happy Mothers’ Day! Unfortunately, world war—and rumors of more war—continues.

Iran’s obliterated, sunken, navy has risen from the depths—briefly. After a brief surface maneuver, the recently deployed Ghadir class vessels returned to the depths. This development is obviously intended to deter forays into the Strait by US destroyers.

Press TV ￼@PressTV 11h￼ Iran’s Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Irani: ￼Iran’s domestically built light submarines—known as dolphins of the Persian Gulf—are being deployed and expanded in the Strait of Hormuz based on threats, capabilities, and operational needs, remaining on alert and ready for action. These light submarines can “bottom rest” on the seabed for long periods in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz, allowing them to monitor and, if necessary, engage hostile vessels. This is part of their capability to track and neutralize enemy ships.

These small, quiet diesel subs carry two modern torpedoes and have additional capabilities suitable for the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman:

Ghadir submarines are said to have launched Valfajr and Hoot torpedoes. Anti-ship cruise missiles Nasr-1 and Jask-2 are both reportedly launched successfully, the latter being developed specifically for launch from submarines. The ships in the class are also capable of laying naval mines in addition to retrieving frogmen for special operations.

A possible additional use for these subs is suggested by Iran’s renewed warning that it could exercise “control” over undersea internet cables in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. This could prove extremely disruptive for the many US high tech companies with large facilities in the Gulf region:

Megatron @Megatron_ron May 9 BREAKING: ￼Fars News now reports that Iran is planing to take control of the undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz as well

These developments were accompanied with more general warnings from Iran that continued attacks on Iranian ships will lead to Iranian retaliation against “America’s centers in the region” and vessels:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 6h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Iran has announced that any attack on Iranian oil tankers will result in direct attacks on U.S. bases throughout the region. “Warning! Any exposure to the oil tankers and commercial vessels of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a heavy attack against one of America’s centers in the region and the enemy’s ships in return.”

And an interesting discovery out in the north Arabian desert. The Iraqi government claims it was unaware of this:

Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup 11h￼ OSINT users found the likely location candidate for the ‘Israeli’ secret military base inside of Iraq to support attacks on Iran. This USAF E-11A BACN aircraft has been operating near that site, close to Al Nukhib, in the Iraqi desert, flying out of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, for more than 4 days. ￼Samir @obretix 22h a temporary ~1.6km airstrip was set up in a dry lake bed about 180km southwest of Najaf/Karbala http://link.dataspace.copernicus.eu/m3xu …

And in latest breaking Iran news, the WSJ is reporting that Iran has rejected dismantling its nuclear facilities in its response to the US “peace proposal”, Netanayahu says Trump told him he (Trump) wants to “go in there” to remove Iran’s enriched uranium. Also:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: ￼ Israeli Channel 13 reports that Israeli Chief of Staff issues distress call to the Knesset: “The army” urgently needs thousands of soldiers or is going to collapse

Lastly, re Iran, Sean Foo today noted that the China - Iran rail link is now fully operational and is capable of handling up to 40% of what was previously handled by Iran’s seaborne links. Add to that the Caspian Sea traffic with Russia and its easy to see why the CIA is reporting that Iran can readily continue as is for at least four months. Probably longer.

Turning to Russia.

Interestingly, on the one hand “the Kremlin” says there is no imminent agreement to end the war in Ukraine, but …

Megatron @Megatron_ron 21h￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ President Putin: ‘I think the war in Ukraine is coming to an end soon’

Given that Putin mentioned no pending agreement, that sounds rather ominous. It’s uncharacteristic of Putin to make such a statement idly. It follows repeated high level warnings from Russia that it will not tolerate continued NATO/Ukraine attacks on its energy infrastructure—including via NATO airspace in Poland, the Baltics, and Finland.

In this regard, earlier today I listened to Scott Ritter on the Cyrus Jannsen show. The video feed was unfortunately far from optimal—unfortunate, because Scott had a variety of interesting observations to make. Of course he repeated what he—and others—has previously said about the looming world energy disaster, especially as the USraeli war on Iran drags on. But he also expanded on the likelihood that Russia is planning a major escalation against NATO/Ukraine in the near future. His argument runs like this.

Russia surprised most analysts at the beginning of the war when it adopted a war of attrition approach and even continued that war of attrition approach after the defeat of the US planned Ukrainian offensives of 2023. Scott argues that this suited Russia’s purposes of destroying US/NATO military capabilities. (I would also argue that Russia’s demographic situation, which has never really recovered from WW2, mandated this approach.) But now, says Scott, the situation is very different. Russia has built up its missile and drone inventories, and the drone attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure have proved damaging to export earnings. Russia, he argues, is now going to take a different approach to put an end to the US/NATO war, and that’s what Putin meant.

Should be a hot summer. And in the meantime, Trump may be going to Beijing.