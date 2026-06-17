Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
4h

Joe Kent channeling me:

"Watch the fundamentals"

"Trump knows **there's no military solution**

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMgmcyNCKrc

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Mark Wauck
4h

Trump LASHES OUT At Israel As Iran Deal LEAKS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkz6kE6Xwkg

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