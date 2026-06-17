That’s the narrative over at Breaking Points, and I wouldn’t bet against them. What they’re saying is inarguable—Jewish Nationalist hegemony over the American Empire is at risk, so the usual suspects will be required to earn their keep. All stops will be pulled in order to stop the final agreement. I would offer three caveats:

The Jewish Nationalist brand has been deeply damaged. Not only are Americans no longer interested in war in general. They’re no longer interested in being complicit in genocide, ethnic cleansing, and brutal atrocities—all in the name of Jewish Supremacy. That will be a very hard sell, and I don’t believe Fox News is up to that job. We’ve already seen that Americans know how to get the news from other sites. We’ve already seen Trump fire the first counter strikes—condemning Netanyahu’s war crime campaign in Lebanon.

Here’s the transcript of the last few minutes:

Trump SLAMS Bibi As CIA LEAKS BEGIN

The CIA director, John Ratcliffe, “told Trump and other senior officials intelligence gathered by the US raised serious doubts about Iran’s willingness to make nuclear concessions as the US is seeking a final deal.” You are going to see perhaps the greatest Deep State leak operation of all time, maybe only comparable to what happened when Obama tried to withdraw from Afghanistan back in 2009. But according to Barak Ravid the CIA director Ratcliffe is “casting doubt” as an intelligence analyst. You have Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, who are opposed to the deal. I would generally not bet against the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense, who both control vast resources, allies. They can create things and do things as they want. They have control of these intelligence agencies, of diplomatic memos, of cables. Remember, Rubio is also not just the Secretary of State--he’s also the National Security Adviser. So he runs the policy shop out of the White House. They can very easily manipulate these things. They also have a vast leak apparatus from the New York Times and Barak Ravid and all of these others. Stenographers will write anything, right? And so you can give them whatever you need.

All of this intelligence and other things will all be laundered through the neoconservative press and be used explicitly as a way to attack, attack, attack and to shape the decision matrix so that every night on Fox News there will be a drum beat about how Trump is doing the wrong thing. Can he sustain that? Obviously no. We watched what happened. And so my last caution is that the $300B--like the the contours of the deal as of right now--actually look like something that could work. But let’s be real, this is a full-on existential threat to Israel as we know it, and to their entire lobby here in Washington. And I would never bet against these people. The Ratcliffe thing, when I saw that, I was like, “Here we go.” Like, this is day one. Now, imagine day 35. Like the New York Times stories about all the warnings from Hegseth and--oh, by the way, they’re all going to start being real honest now. For a hundred days we heard “Iran’s military’s been decimated.” Now you’re all actually gonna get the truth because they’re going to use it as a pretext for why we shouldn’t do the deal. We’re going to get the real figures on the ballistic missiles. I just saw my first segment on Fox News yesterday. Actually, Iran’s military hasn’t been decimated. First time they’ve said it in 100 days, right? So you’re actually going to get the truth about Iran’s military and its ballistic missile program and maybe even its nuclear enrichment and all that. And listen, I don’t care about any of that, but they’re going to use it as a pretext. So, I’m just setting the space--the next 60 days? it’s going to be wild.