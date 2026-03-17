Meaning In History

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
4h

Until this morning, I was not familiar with Joe Kent. I don’t know everything about this guy but what little I do know I think he’s a fairly honorable individual.

Anyone who served 11 deployments to the Middle East has seen things they don’t want to ever see again. I can’t even imagine the death and destruction he has dealt with including the death of his wife.

Yeah, if you go to free Republic or X you will find this man’s reputation being pummeled and dragged through the mud . He is being labeled a weak traitor and many other vile things because he decided to do what he thought was right.

In so many other countries around the world, you have numerous examples of people who have resigned from the government because of their conscience and what they think . we don’t see much of that here in the United States kind of a anomaly when you see it here.

Even Trump is saying disingenuous things about Kent trying to put as much distance between him and Kent as possible. It’s all very disgraceful..

I think back to the 1990s when the Clintons were in office and they were the ones who perfected the politics of destruction against people who disagreed with them . That kind of thing has only gotten worse as time has gone on. Instead of honest debate about policy, differences, people will do anything to denigrate and destroy the reputations of those that disagree with them.

We are certainly seeing evidence of that Donald Trump . The more I read and see the more vile I believe this man is. He is going to be removed by office by impeachment or the Republican party is going to have to grow some political balls and go to his office and tell him the truth. I don’t think he would ever resign. I think he would stay till the end and bring anything and everyone down with him just because of his ego, driven narcissistic personality. The only way he’ll ever be removed from office by impeachment. Unlike Nixon, he will not go gently into that good night.

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Joe's avatar
Joe
3h

EXTRAORDINARY

- high level - national security role - sitting administration during active combat -

Joe Kent's resignation stands out as extraordinary in the context of how high-level U.S. officials typically handle departures from sensitive national security roles—especially under a sitting administration during an active military conflict.

- pretty much no one does this - a clear message was sent -

Most senior officials (particularly in intelligence, defense, or counterterrorism positions) resign quietly when they disagree with policy. They often issue brief, neutral statements citing "personal reasons," "family obligations," "new opportunities," or simply "after much reflection" without elaborating on substantive disagreements. Publicly airing sharp moral, strategic, or accusatory criticisms—especially ones directly challenging the president's decision-making and attributing the war to foreign influence ("pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby")—is rare and almost always generates massive headlines, internal backlash, and partisan divides.

Kent's letter (posted publicly on X rather than kept private or routed through official channels) breaks that norm in several ways: It explicitly states he "cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran" and asserts Iran "posed no imminent threat to our nation."

It accuses the administration of being deceived by an "echo chamber" involving Israeli officials and media, drawing parallels to the lead-up to the Iraq War. It urges Trump to "reverse course" and frames the decision as a betrayal of "America First" principles. It ties in personal elements, like referencing his late wife's death in a prior conflict "manufactured by Israel."

This level of candor and direct confrontation is uncommon for someone who was a Trump appointee and longtime supporter. Resignations like this tend to be remembered as pivotal moments of dissent

Extraordinary.

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