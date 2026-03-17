The big story today has, of course, been the resignation of Joe Kent—as a matter of conscience, over Jewish Nationalists ordering the US military into an unconstitutional, illegal, immoral, and stupid war on Iran. In order to forward the cause of Jewish Supremacy. Kent, a Special Forces veteran, framed his resignation as diplomatically as possible—the only diplomat in our government?

Joe Kent @joekent16jan19￼ After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby. It has been an honor serving under @POTUS and @DNIGabbard and leading the professionals at NCTC. May God bless America.

Trump, by the way, is calling Kent “weak”, “not smart”, “not savvy.”

What made the basis for this war so clear to Kent? Perhaps it was his realization that Mossad—the Jewish Nationalist secret intel and dirty ops agency—is pulling the strings on their puppet Trump. The Guardian has an interesting article on this. We’ve referred in the past to the nefarious role of Trump’s handlers—Jared and Steve—in ensuring that Americans would fight and die for Jewish Nationalist interests—including their own Middle East deals, along with other Trump cronies. What The Guardian article points to is the global perception of who has the power in DC.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼ “We regarded Witkoff and Kushner as Israeli assets that dragged a president into a war he wants to get out of.” According to The Guardian, Britain’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell attended the final US-Iran talks in Geneva and believed Tehran’s nuclear proposal was significant enough to keep diplomacy on track and avoid escalation. Sources said progress had been made and that the Iranian offer was unexpectedly substantial. The report also highlights concerns about the US negotiating team led by Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, both closely linked to Israel. One diplomat with knowledge of the talks told The Guardian: “We regarded Witkoff and Kushner as Israeli assets that dragged a president into a war he wants to get out of.” Critics noted the lack of a dedicated US technical team, with Witkoff relying on IAEA chief Rafael Grossi for expertise. Shortly after the talks, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, a move Britain viewed as premature, arguing that diplomatic options had not been exhausted and that a negotiated path remained open.

Please note: The term “asset”, as used by a diplomat or an intel official, is a technical term. It’s a term with a very specific meaning. It means that the person identified as an “asset” operates at the direction and control of an intelligence agency. In this context, what’s being said is that Steve and Jared are regarded as Mossad assets. Just like Epstein. And many more. Who thinks Miriam Adelson isn’t handled by the Mossad? Who thinks Trump doesn’t know all this?

Yesterday I listened to Jay Shapiro interviewing Jeffrey Sachs. It’s an hour long video that covers all sorts of topics—not just the title topic—and I recommend it highly. Sachs has a lot of sharp and interesting things to say.

Shapiro has been asking all the prominent Jewish guests on his show a simple question, and Sachs—a highly experienced media figure—answers forthrightly:

I’ll paste in a transcript of the last two sections of this interview, because they run together conceptually (lightly edited to eliminate repetition, etc.):

Chapter 10: Redistribution and the Elites Jay Shapiro: Let me let me end it with with this one then. It seems to me also that there’s a question about redistribution or the disconnect between the elites and these deaths of despair and whatever. I mean, this war is historically unpopular and they didn’t even ask anyone. So, … it does seem that there is an elite class that plays a different game and then drags everyone to war so they win their bets. I always picture it like that when I try to explain how world wars happen—it’s like everyone’s at a poker table and everyone’s holding a bad hand. They all think they’re going to lose the hand. They’ve all bet so much into the pot that they probably can’t afford it. Well, one way to not have to pay that pot is just to kill everyone else at the poker table and then you take it all. And it seems we’re being dragged into these wars by elites and corporations. And you could even fold in sort of the the Epstein class debauchery that we’re seeing. Because they’ve certainly made these kinds of bets and they want them to win, right? Like, if Ukraine doesn’t go the way they want there are people who will lose, and maybe those are the people who are the deep state you’re talking about. Maybe it’s just that it’s corruption, or greed or however you put it. So we can end on that one, because I’m I’m pretty dismayed … Sachs: Yeah. No, this is a great, I think you’ve got it exactly right. ... like you’re saying, they’ve made big bets and they’re trying to salvage the bets. And our political systems are profoundly flawed and dangerous because we’ve put exceptional power into the hands of a few people. And our constitution was supposed to protect us against that. But our political system in the United States became so corrupt that actually power is in the hands of a few people. It is in the hands of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel and a few gazillionaires. We just had a story in the New York Times a few days ago that by their count 300 individual donors gave 20% of all the donations in the 2024 election cycle. 300 billionaires. This is extraordinary. Yes, our political system is owned and operated by a few people and those few people are maybe Hobbesian in the sense that Thomas Hobbes wrote that they have insatiable desires for wealth, glory, power, fame. In other words, maybe they’re just mentally unstable and they’re not for the good of our society. that in general often happens to people who have hundreds of billions of dollars of wealth.

Shapiro, who seems to be a circumspect and soft spoken sort of guy, doesn’t let Sachs off the hook—he obviously doesn’t say “the Adelsons” as some sort of slip of the tongue:

Jay Shapiro: There’s also history, the Adelsons, and I just don’t want to forget about this religious fanaticism that is hugely influential. Sachs: Yeah. So your description is right. Decisions are made by a few reckless betters. You know Napoleon bet his society. Hitler bet the world. Trump in my mind is a darkly mentally unstable individual. Aside from being our president, I mean in a clinical sense that he’s a malignant narcissist. He is a psychopath in a clinical sense. You read the Harris profile, the 20 questions, and you compare that to Donald Trump, as many people have in the peer-reviewed literature, and you’ve got really psychopathy there. So yes, this is what we need to stop because we can’t have the world bet by a few mentally unstable or super rich people who, like you say, you know, are trying to take the whole pot. That’s not what life is about. Life is about what Aristotle, my favorite philosopher said, agathon, the common good, not the good of a few people. Chapter 11: Why Are There So Many Jews in the Epstein Files Jay Shapiro: I’ve promised my audience and myself to ask everyone on here this very explosive question: Why are there so many Jews in the Epstein files? And I asked this to Ilan Pappé, I asked this to Miko Peled, I asked this to Radhika Desai. I’m curious your take on it. It is something, for some of my worries I put on the table with you about the economics of the dollar, the things I don’t think the right-wing quite understands, right, I think actually the only honest politician in America right now is Lindsey Graham, who just said: ‘We’re going to make a ton of money. We’re going to get Venezuela, we’re going to get the Iranian oil.’ I’m like, that’s the guy telling you what it is, and he’s trying to talk to those America first people who are getting a little upset that it seems like Israel first. He’s trying to tell you, like, ‘Hey, this is America first! We’re gonna go take their stuff and give it to you!’ So my question—why are there so many Jews in the Epstein files?—is, I have noticed there’s a tension in America and they’re going to look for a scapegoat as this kind of stuff comes down, and people are just going to notice. So how do you answer the question, Why are there so many Jews in the Epstein files? Sachs: Well, I think it’s pretty straightforward. Epstein was a Mossad agent and as a Mossad agent he had of course strong Israeli backers. Ehud Barak being the the chief who was head of military intelligence for a long time but he used that network for influence. So to my mind, this is a Mossad operation and a very sordid one. And I think one of the deep secrets, of course, is: Who killed Epstein? because this man was suicided. Even his death announcement, we found out, was predated a day before. Which is a little obvious, if you need any hints. So, yeah, this is a deep dark operation with a lot of intention of compromising material but also, even beyond that, Epstein was obviously playing at a pretty high level of informal diplomacy, and he would not have been able to do that for one minute, one second, if weren’t officially approved. In other words, he was out there with the Indian government—and with many other governments—representing himself as Israeli interests. And, if he were doing that as a freelancer, somebody from Mossad would have visited him quite early on and said, “Mr. Epstein, you can’t do that. Don’t do that again.” Nobody visited him. He did this over a long period. So this was an Israeli operation and a very unpleasant one. Jay Shapiro: Yeah, that’s fair enough. I think there’s more to, neither of us are theologians and I think there is a conversation to be had about, you know, is there actually in one of your Type One or Type Two about supremacy.

Earlier, Sachs had posited different types of supremacist thinking. Type One: We’re supreme. We deserve more. Type Two: The world is tough and they’re going to take away what we have, so we have to fight for it.

Is there a problem with the chosen people-ness aspect of Judaism that somehow also bleeds into a psychology or an attitude which allows you to dominate other people, even pedophilia, whatever?

Whoa!

I haven’t edited out the repetitions in Sachs’ response to this “simple” question, because it’s clear that he’s struggling with it a bit. For my part, I get what he’s saying, but I think the historical reality is much deeper. Sachs is a smart guy and historically well informed. I think he knows better but feels unable to be totally candid at this point. He really wants to believe that these “Type One Jews” are just a few maniacs and don’t represent “real Jewish values”. But at the beginning of the interview he relates how he became disenchanted with Zionism when he came to understand that Ben Gurion—whom he had regarded as a “grandfatherly” figure—actually had a very “dark” side to him. That’s an oblique way of saying, a genocidal side. So, Sachs knows it’s not so simple. So he tries to excommunicate “Zionists”.

Sachs: Well, I do think, of course, this is the Jewish power party in Israel. This is Smotrich and Ben Gvir. It’s real. That’s the Type One ideology. Yeah. And as we know without, it’s, it’s late in our discussion, but chosenness [in what Sachs wants you to believe is mainstream Rabbinic Judaism] meant a big burden. You are going to have to follow a heck of a lot of rules and you’re going to have a guilt complex and you’re going to, you better behave. So the idea of chosenness, according to Rabbinic Judaism, was simply a burden on your shoulders, but it can turn into a kind of supremacy in the hands of these maniacs, and it has, and it’s, it’s very very dangerous and it, it is that Type One and they you know one of Netanyahu’s who’s probably the type two which is we’re going to kill before anybody kills us. Yeah. But one of his maneuvers which is so ugly and destructive of real Jewish values—and that’s why I regard the Zionism of today as antithetical to Jewish values, not part of it at all—is that Netanyahu already in the 1980s sensed, I’m going to get together with the Christian Zionists, with the most fundamentalist right-wing Christian evangelical Protestants

Of course, for my part, I don’t regard those people as Christian at all—so I get how Sachs feels. And I have my own explanations for all that.

who want Armageddon to accelerate and we’ll outsmart them in the end. They’ll support Israel. They’ll do all these things, but who cares? This is a probably part of Netanyahu’s deep Machavelianism. Yeah, but what it has done has brought together two groups of supremacists together and they’re on a mad war in Iran right now. And this is the result, I would say, of Netanyahu’s dark Machavelianism over many decades. It’s, it’s right now creating this early days of World War II.

A few years ago I got into some of this stuff here:

It’s a long post, so I’ll just quote the beginning.