We’ll start with Gaza. What the deal really is and how it will work out remains to be seen. However, I believe Megatron is basically correct: Trump’s MAGA agenda is endangered by the Anglo-Zionist wars. America can’t afford these wars.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ ￼￼ Basically, all media outlets and journalists in Israel are declaring that this is a heavy defeat for Israel They also blame Donald Trump for this forced deal which they refused to accept for a whole year. High-ranking IDF Official, speaking on the condition of anonimity: "This is an absolute disaster deal. For over a year, we resisted against a deal like this. It renders any progress we made in Gaza as useless and in vain. There is no mechanism to remove Hamas from power. According to this deal, the way it is structured now, Hamas will keep ruling the Gaza Strip. They will likely rearm and recruit more fighters than before. I tell you one word: Embarassment. We surrendered to the terrorists of Hamas." Gaza is destroyed, many children and civilians slaughtered but now Hamas, according to Blinken is fully restored, has more fighters than before and will be in total control of Gaza. Why did Trump insist so much on a ceasefire? Because the US already has enough domestic problems, and the fact that even after more than a year of massive amounts of weapons and resources being spent, Hamas is not even remotely defeated. 8:19 PM · Jan 15, 2025

This is what the usual people have been saying for over a year—you can’t kill an idea. Hamas will be bigger and stronger. But Zionism offers no space for peace.

What victory against Russia looks like:

https://t.me/EastCalling/11585… The German economy shrank for the second consecutive year.

Germany's GDP is set to shrink by 0.2% in 2024 after a 0.3% decline in 2023 - the second two-year recession since the 1950s, the last being in 2002-2003. Zin Note:

Of course, the Western press is writing furiously about how the Russian economy is collapsing, as Russia's real GDP grows by nearly 4%...

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Biden admin ‘strategic’ thinkers: “If Europe’s industry is weakened American influence will grow more powerful.” Reality:

Meanwhile, in the UK command bunker:

What’s with these chumps who have no sense of what they’re projecting?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Word on Wall Street is that British deficits are completely unsustainable and the country is “reliant on the kindness of strangers”. Meanwhile Starmer is signing 100 year treaties in Eastern Europe. Bizarroworld.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Okay I’m calling it: Britain is on its last legs. The economy is collapsing and the state is trashing around like a headless chicken. If you live there and you can, leave.

Meanwhile, lots of heartburn in Poland, as Poles discover what anyone coulda told them: You’re not a “key ally”. Don’t these people read their own history? Instead of pissing off all their neighbors, they shoulda been asking, will the Anglo-Zionists respect us when morning comes. That’s an easy one.

Dominik Andrzejczuk @QuantumDom The USA imposed restrictions on Poland on the supply of Nvidia chips (all the latest versions, for AI compute). Poland found itself outside the group of 18 key allies. Wtf @JoeBiden?

This is the level to which the Ruling Class has brought us. Perhaps, though, the better spelling, rather than “Idiocracy” (fair enough), would be Ideocracy—government in the grip of Ideology.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Politicians have figured out that if you don’t actually care about the country the rational strategy is to try to bankrupt it and hand it off to the new guy. Not really clear a democracy can work under these conditions. Quote Markets & Mayhem @Mayhem4Markets This is the most incredible timeline ever. If we aren't in a simulation we're definitely in real-life Idiocracy.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Will historians record the sheer levels of liberal cynicism the Biden administration achieved before the collapse of the ideology? It really was epic. Hats off to liberalism for going out with such a bang.

However, always on the lookout for good news:

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The purge of the liberal-imperial diplomacy has begun. Not only is this type of ‘diplomacy’ offensive and colonial, it simply does not work in achieving practical goals. My piece on the most extreme instance of this ‘diplomacy’ in the Biden admin below. ￼￼￼ 4:30 AM · Jan 16, 2025

Hopefully the first of many in all departments. Re Trump appointments, my guess is that some are being put in place for very specific purposes. For example, Hegseth won’t be expected to manage much—his job will mostly be to weed out Wokeness. Rubio? Trump would barely trust him to tie his shoes, but Little Marco can fire people from the list he’s given. Etc. We’ll see how this works and who the shadow managers turn out to be. From the article:

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. ... All three officials have worked in both Democratic and Republican administrations throughout the years, including as ambassadors. Trump, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20, pledged during his presidential campaign to "clean out the deep state" by firing bureaucrats that he deems as disloyal. "There's a little bit of a concern that this might be setting the stage for something worse," one of the U.S. officials familiar with the matter said.

I.e., there’s hope!

The Agency Review Team is already interviewing candidates for such positions, said the two sources. According to the State Department website, Hogan is the State Department's executive secretary, the official that manages the flow of information between department bureaus and with the White House. Bernicat is the director-general of the U.S. Foreign Service and director of global talent leading the recruitment, assignment, and career development of the Department's workforce. Assistant Secretary Teplitz has been with the Department over three decades, serving overseas as well in Washington. Most recently, she has been implementing the duties of under secretary for management, which oversees more than a dozen bureaus responsible for issues from the budget to recruitment, procurement and human resources across the workforce. "These are not policy positions. This is all the mechanics of the bureaucracy," said Dennis Jett, a professor at Penn State’s School of International Affairs who spent 28 years in the foreign service. "But if you want to control the bureaucracy, that's the way you do it." Choosing who fills the three roles would allow Trump's team to divert resources to and from parts of the State Department, control the information gathered by the numerous bureaus and embassies and manage personnel decisions, he said. SHATTERING THE 'DEEP STATE' ... Unions and government watchdogs have said they plan to sue Trump if he carries out his promise to re-introduce a Schedule F.

Looks like a very good, smart start.