Today negotiation—via Oman as intermediary—were once again held in Geneva. The Anglo-Zionist position was once again max unacceptable:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 1h￼ The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. demands presented to Iran in Geneva include: 1. Dismantling the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. 2. Transferring all enriched uranium to the United States. 3. Removing all sunset clauses, permanent restrictions. 4. Zero enrichment, with only the Tehran Research Reactor allowed to remain. 5. Minimal sanctions relief upfront; further relief only after full compliance. Even on paper, these terms read like an ultimatum drafted by people who still think Iran negotiates from weakness. Tehran won’t absorb demands designed to dismantle its deterrence and hand its strategic core to Washington.

What it reads like is a sign that madmen are controlling the process. While this sends a strong message to Iran—to prepare for war in max earnest—it also sends a strong message to the entire world. Just as Little Marco announced to the world in Munich and as Trump has demonstrated repeatedly, Anglo-Zionist America aims to be the global Apex Predator and BRICS is the target. Russia and China are on notice, if they didn’t realize that before. The mad Anglo-Zionists have decided that they can’t afford to back down lest they lose momentum.

At the same time, domestic political considerations are clearly intruding into deliberations. This is, to me, remarkable:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 10h￼ ￼￼￼￼ Politico reports that senior advisers to President Donald Trump would prefer Israel to strike Iran first rather than have the United States launch the initial attack. According to two sources familiar with the discussions, officials inside the Trump administration believe an Israeli strike would provoke Iranian retaliation, making it easier to rally American public support for direct U.S. military involvement.

This seems delusional. Trump must be living in some weird past in which Jewish Nationalists and their proxies are viewed by Americans as the apex victim class rather than as globalist predators. He’s trying to tell himself that the undeniable free fall of polling on Israel related matters—and Jewish Nationalists’ assault on Americans’ First Amendment freedoms—are some temporary blip. Israel will launch a war of aggression—for the umpteenth time—and Americans will rally against the victims? I very much doubt this.

Further evidence of living in the past can be seen in Trump’s repeated attempts to get Iran to accept US attacks without responding as the US would respond—in other words, accepting limited sovereignty. Here’s what I mean about the past:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 23h￼ Reading some old material on war games that have been run with Iran pondering the fact that, for example, this one in 2012 went horribly. But between 2012 and 2026 Iran’s missile arsenal has increased from 1round 1250 to around 3000 and drones from maybe 500 to maybe 50,000 ... ... then you get to how even that one ended. Well, it doesn’t end. With Iran, as with Pringles: Once you pop, the fun don’t stop apparently.

Lesson? Don’t start something you can’t stop when things turn to shit, as has consistently happened in war games against anything remotely close to peer adversaries.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Feb 25￼ This is the “paradox of the aircraft carrier” that leads to so much confusion. Sinking a carrier is really, really hard and would likely require multiple large torpedoes. Disabling its flight deck and destroying its air assets is really, really easy once you score a hit.

You can read the full Brookings report here. Excerpts follow.

What happened demonstrates a complete American delusional mentality regarding Iran—it’s history, national character, the dynamics of its politics, and the very real existential threats it faces from Anglo-Zionism. American actions in the “games” were based on the false premise that Iran—rather than Anglo-Zionism—is the terrorist entity: the bad guy vs. us as the good guys. Further, the report buys into the false premise that Iran is fanatically intent on developing nuclear weapons. As a result, the American side quickly escalated to the standard US response: air strikes. Because even in 2012 there was a dim awareness that invading Iran just wasn’t an option. But the games were also colored by the American side’s supposition that it could attack Iran and force it to back down, without provoking a major response.

Cognitive Dissonance A related point that the simulation demonstrated is the well-recognized potential for the United States and Iran to completely misread each other’s actions and intentions. ...

In the real world, who has been misreading whose intentions? Trump’s actions have been highly aggressive and threatening: Unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, with which Iran was in full compliance; assassination of a prominent Iranian general and national hero under a subterfuge of negotiations; massive sanctions; incredibly bellicose threats; a sneak attack on Iran under cover of negotiations; a monetary war (openly bragged about by Bessent) followed by attempts at a regime change insurrection; more threats and a massive military buildup accompanied by utterly unreasonable demands for “capitulation.” No reasonable person can doubt that Iran is reading Anglo-Zionist intentions correctly—that the goal is the destruction of Iran as a national entity at the behest of fanatical Jewish Nationalists.

Consequently, Washington should be very careful about how it tries to send signals to Tehran in a crisis, especially if it attempts to use military actions as signals. The simulation suggests that there is a very high risk that the Iranians either will not understand such signals or may interpret them in a very different way than was intended.

Lesson not learned. In what weird world are military attacks that threaten a nation’s existence “signals” rather than acts of war that need to be confronted?

... Rhetoric and Reality As noted above, in this simulation, the members of the Iran team concluded that after the United States launched a military attack against Iranian territory the Iranians had to respond by taking some military action in the Persian Gulf. This was based on the Iran team’s sentiment that, having consistently threatened to take action in the Strait of Hormuz if the United States were to attack, the Iranian government simply could not do otherwise when faced with an actual American attack on the homeland. In a different crisis simulation held four years ago, a different Iran team reached virtually the same conclusion—launching missiles at U.S. military bases in Kuwait and Qatar in response to an American cruise missile attack on an IRGC facility … In both of these instances, the American teams were surprised by the retaliation that their strikes triggered from the Iran teams. In both cases, the Americans believed that they were doing the absolute minimum that a post-9/11 U.S. electorate would consider sufficient, in both cases the U.S. teams assumed that Iranian rhetoric would not translate into action, and in both cases the American teams saw the Iranian reactions as excessive when the Iran teams chose to back up their words with corresponding actions.

As we saw above, at least Trump has some glimmering that the US electorate’s views have changed radically in the wake of relentless Anglo-Zionist led forever wars. But the delusion that the US can control the beginning and the end of a major war seems to remain.

We obviously cannot judge whether the actual Iranian government would behave in similar fashion in a real crisis. Simulations are only approximations of reality and it is sometimes easier for participants in a game to resort to force than it is for actual decision-makers who must live with the real-world consequences of their action. Nevertheless, we think it appropriate to raise the possibility that our various Iran teams may accurately reflect the thinking and behavior of the actual Iranian regime in circumstances like these; and, if that is the case, U.S. policymakers should recognize the possibility that Iranian rhetoric about how the Islamic Republic would react in various situations, no matter how overblown it may seem to foreigners, may prove consistent with actual Iranian actions if such a situation were to occur. Indeed, it may simply be that, like our various Iran teams, the real Iranian regime might feel boxed in by its own rhetoric and therefore compelled to respond as it had threatened.

Disregard the rhetoric from Pollack, an arch Neocon. What remains is that Trump—a frontman for radical Jewish Supremacists—is not “negotiating.” As Witkoff has made clear on US television, the US still believes it can force Iran to “capitulate.” The goal remains existential extinction for Iran. The Iranians correctly read what the Anglo-Zionists are up to, and the guess is that Russia and China do as well. With all this going on, Trump continues to escalate against Russia with hyper provocative military strikes—again, under the presumption that the US is in a position to force Russia to accept terms that Russia has repeatedly rejected.

This is very dangerous. And it’s not a game.