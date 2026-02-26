Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
3h

https://x.com/imetatronink/status/2026500841784696991

Big League War

"What the West has, and has had for some time now, is a single-shot military. One serious campaign, whether finally won or lost, would disarm the West for a decade."

— "Aurelien"

This, folks, is the simple truth of the matter.

The US simply could not, at this moment — nor at any time in even the medium-term future — mount and sustain a campaign the size, intensity, and duration of what we have seen in Ukraine for the past four years.

US logistical chains would have long-since broken down; losses in men and equipment — including LOTS of heavy lift cargo aircraft and the refueling tankers upon which they depend to fly across the planet — would have been calamitous.

Oh, sure, in the context of the current crisis in the Middle East, there's a huge chorus of people who are gung-ho convinced that US air and naval power would overcome all obstacles in a matter of days, bringing the presumptuous third-world Iranians to their knees.

That's not what would happen.

...

Mark Wauck
3h

Sprinter Press @SprinterPress

20h￼

The Mexican Defense Minister, General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, stated that 80% of the 23,000 weapons seized from criminal cartels during the current government's term in power came from the USA, and the remaining 20% came from Israel.

