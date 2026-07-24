Meaning In History

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
9h

The "real" Trumps emerges. It's been there all along.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
9hEdited

Escalations:

- trump verbal threats

- Iran U.S. base attacks

- Iran removing Israeli defense shield

- Iran attacking oil supply, Red Sea closed except Chinese ships

- Iran now attacking in Iraq and Saudi Arabia U.S. forces

And Iran has more escalation steps it can do. U.S. naval ships and Israel. And more infrastructure and water desalination plants. And may be U.S. bases outside the Middle East.

And U.S. house went on break for 6 weeks.

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