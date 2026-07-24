It wasn’t exactly a false alarm. Trump really did order another strike at Iran, but it just wasn’t the apocalyptic strike that he’s been advertising.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 7h￼ Last night’s U.S. attack on Iran was another “limited strikes” campaign. It’s almost as if they’re indeed limited by their munitions’ stockpiles, or something else .. meanwhile, Iran has started retaliating at US Bases in Kuwait, Bahrain & Jordan.

What’s going on is that Iran refuses to provide Trump with a face saving exit from this disgrace.

OSINTdefender @sentdefender 13h The New York Times is reporting that Iran has rejected a ceasefire proposal from President Donald J. Trump carried to Tehran by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. JustDario @DarioCpx 14h￼ I am sure that Trump asked Iraq to quietly deliver a ceasefire proposal to Iran because after 73 times he is getting too tired of winning

Why would they? Trump has, unprovoked, launched two, three, however many it is now, bombing campaigns on Iran and has repeatedly launched sneak attacks while supposedly “negotiating.” He has even attacked and killed Iran’s negotiators. And now he’s saying he’ll bomb Iran into negotiating. Iran is telling Trump that there’s an end to betrayal, and end to bullying, an end to inhumanity. Trump just can’t accept that and is dragging America into his moral swamp, along with our bought and paid for legislators. And his sycophantic side kicks.

This is Trump’s embrace of Jewish Holy War doctrine—like killing all of Amalek, men, women, children, animals, maybe even insects discovered in their territory. We’ve seen Trump’s embrace of and enthusiastic support for Jewish genocide and ethnic cleansing in Palestine and Lebanon. And now Trump is saying that Iran “hasn’t suffered enough.” Is it any wonder that Iran wan’t revenge rather than saving Trump’s sorry excuse for a presidency of what used to be the American republic?

Jewish Holy War doctrine holds that it’s possible to kill one’s way to victory, coerce victory, and that all means are justified for the ends of the Chosen People. It won’t work, but it will disgrace the American people. It already has.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape Jul 23￼ Trump threatening attack to deter more Houthi strikes on tankers in Red Sea — now shutting down ANOTHER 5% world oil US bombed Houthis May 2025 and failed More failure — and world economic crisis— coming . President Trump’s threat to destroy civilian infrastructure—like bridges and power plants—is a textbook example of failed coercion History shows this failed in Vietnam It will not force Iran into submission . Trump says Iran has “not suffered enough yet.” What does that actually mean? I taught U.S. Air Force officers what happens when a modern city’s electricity disappears For Tehran, ten million people, the answer is catastrophic—and it would likely fuel retaliation, not surrender

Here’s Pape’s substack on this topic—on what Trump is openly advocating:

Trump: “They Have Not Suffered Enough Yet” What Happens When a City of Ten Million Loses Electricity -- Tehran If mass punishment becomes the next escalation of the war, the obvious place to understand its consequences is Tehran. … But, what happens to an entire modern city when the electricity that sustains it suddenly disappears? … The humanitarian consequences are almost unimaginable. The strategic consequences are even more important. History strongly suggests that inflicting massive civilian suffering through electric power targeting rarely produces rapid political capitulation when governments believe their survival is at stake. Instead, punishment tends to deepen popular anger, strengthen elite resolve, and create overwhelming incentives for retaliation. Turning off the lights is easy. Living with what comes next—…—is far harder. In the following analysis, I walk through what the loss of electricity would actually mean …. Only then can we understand what President Trump’s words might really mean—and why making Iran “suffer enough” is unlikely to end the war and far more likely to transform it.

Maggie Haberman relates that in her interviews of Trump it’s apparent that he actually admires the ruthlessness of Jewish tribal nationalism that Netanyahu exudes and practices. Trump would like to be like Bibi—coercing submission to his will, whim, or “instinct”. Except that that’s not what Netanyahu has actually done, and—as Pape maintains—it’s not what our narcissist of a president will accomplish. It will only accomplish the final moral immolation of our oligarchic empire.

And Trump is making no secret that his attitude toward Americans isn’t much different than the attitude of Jewish Nationalists toward non-Jews. Betrayal is Trump:

￼Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ Trump just told people to stop fighting data centers. He said communities need to be convinced how great they are: “you can’t fight it... you have to go with it.” He’s fully pushing the AI infrastructure boom.

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 19h￼ Trump doesn’t care. Not really. He’s gone. Quote￼ Curt Mills @CurtMills Jul 23 This is where we are NOW, before the resumption of full-scale war (or even greater than what we saw in Spring). After more reserves have been depleted. With no guarantees the Chinese will cut demand this time

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 19h￼ How has he not figured out that what he’s doing isn’t working? Quote￼ Philip Pilkington @philippilk 23h Shot. Chaser.

Back to war. Iran isn’t blinking, and they’re loaded for much more.