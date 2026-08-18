Is this latest Trump tweet part of a strategy by Trump to convince the world not to mess with a crazy guy? To just give him what he demands?

￼Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48 2h￼ What do we do when the commander in chief has gone batshit loco? Our Navy has been forced out of the Persian Gulf, SoH and Gulf of Oman since our Feb 28 sneak attacks began this insane war. And here Trump is declaring it’s new U.S. territory. Does he have the slightest clue that this massively builds support in Iran to fight on and on, and to never give up control of the SoH?

Is this an attempt to convince the world that Mark Levin seriously reflects Trump’s thinking—as has been reported after the Camp David military summit:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ ￼￼ Mark Levin compares Iran to Imperial Japan... and seems to gently suggest a similar “solution” “The Iranian regime is not going to surrender. You know, we’ve been in wars before where we fought enemies that wouldn’t surrender either… Remember Japan? Unfortunately, we had to drop two atomic bombs until they would surrender.”

But the reality on the ground tells the story of an Anglo-Zionist Empire in disarray—militarily and economic. Here’s a key military indicator:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 15h￼ A substantial number of US refueling tankers have moved out of CENTCOM’s AOR — some back to the US, some to European NATO countries. Hardly any remain at US bases near the Persian Gulf, almost all of which have been smashed up bad and no longer have any meaningful air defenses. . Much of the reduction is undoubtedly related to the constraints imposed by the loss of parking spaces in the Persian Gulf region. US bases in the region are effectively indefensible. The front line of this war has essentially been pushed back within scent of the Mediterranean.

And the results of the Hormuz closure is coming home to roost—the price of diesel-powered transport will be passed on to consumers:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 11h￼ BREAKING: US diesel crack, the gap between diesel and crude, has just hit a record $102.20 for the first time in history. Food is about to get a lot more expensive. Agriculture runs on diesel equipment and shipping, heating oil is next ahead of winter, and everything moved by truck or ship will drive inflation higher. The industrial economy either grinds to a halt, or consumers are about to be hit with the biggest energy pass-through in history as refining costs transmit downstream into higher prices for businesses and consumers.

And, of course, it’s not just diesel. “Base oil” is a core ingredient in engine lubricants:

And all of this is being reflected in bond markets—the King Dollar system is effectively under siege:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 3h￼ Anothet gasket in the global USD system is under pressure. South Korea is far less fragile than Japan or the UK, but it is getting squeezed hard regardless. ￼ Quote￼ The Macro Paper @macropaperr 5h JUST IN: ￼ Korean 30Y bond yield hits 4.79%, its highest level in HISTORY. Philip Pilkington @philippilk 9h￼ As Bessent’s yen intervention fully unwinds the Japanese stock market is completely melting down. Happenings are happening. ￼ Quote￼ Crypto Rover @cryptorover 11h CRASH IN JAPAN ￼ ¥18.8 TRILLION ($120 billion) wiped from Japanese stocks today. It’s happening.

Japan is far and away the largest holder of US Treasury bonds, so special attention must be paid to what’s happening with the Yen:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 9h￼ It has been 18 days since the US Treasury undertook an all-hands-on-deck bailout of the yen. The intervention has now been completely wiped out and the Japanese are going to start considering liquidating US Treasuries to get the situation under control. Barchart @Barchart 9h Japanese Yen has already weakened so much that the U.S. Treasury intervention has been wiped out completely, now onto the BOJ intervention

There are all sorts of problems with the AI bubble. Some are physical, tied in to physical supplies, some are tied to Chinese competition in both chips and in the basic differences in AI models. But others are tied to the financial underpinnings:

Interestingly, it’s not just people like Ray Dalio saying this. The ECB appears to be retaliating against Bessent’s attack on the Euro:

Oh:

Trump’s reaction? What me worry?