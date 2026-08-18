Meaning In History

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dbriz's avatar
dbriz
9h

I’m continually reminded of the old line: how did you go bankrupt? Answer: slowly then all at once.

The implosion certainly seems close at hand yet we’ve seen these predictions before so who knows? Prepare for the worst and be happy if it doesn’t come on our watch.

One thing seems more and more in the cards. A team comprised of several Generals, Admirals, senators from both parties and a few selected others would do well to visit the WH with a message that it’s time for JD Vance to see what he can do. Thank you Mr President for your service but it’s apparent you aren’t physically or mentally up to the stress. You may now resign.

Crazy! Maybe. But do we not live in crazed times?

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wlindsaywheeler's avatar
wlindsaywheeler
9h

Cold War Marine vet, 3x Trump voter here--Now, I actively push for the impeachment of Trump. The guy is a total buffoon. His 2017 Inauguration Speech was the best I heard. I'm a Buchananite republican. But now? Voting doesn't matter. Voting is rigged--the 2020 Election was a coup; they just got rid of Thomas Massie! Why? It's all nonsense. America is a failed state. It's gone.

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