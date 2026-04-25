Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
3h

Peace talks seem impossible so I'm at the stage where I just want the idiots to get on with it, attack Iran and get their comeuppance. That way we can start dealing with the consequences that were always going to come from this. As for Russia, it's way long past the time when they should be dealing kinetically with any European country that is helping the neo-Nazis of Ukraine kill their soldiers and civilians. Speeches from Lavrov, no matter how excoriative, no longer cut it.

Reply
Share
Manul's avatar
Manul
3h

I read that the U.S. Zionist negotiators did not make it to Pakistan and that the Iranian FM has already left after representing the Iranian demands to the Pakistanis. No lifting of the blockade = no negotiations.

Trump is stuck. Lifting the blockade will make him appear weak. Keeping it in place increases the damage to the world economy. How does he appear strong? With bombings.

Reply
Share
2 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture