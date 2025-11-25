It’s always important when a POTUS deliberately misleads the American people. It’s especially important when this regime does so with regard to serious frictions with another nuclear power like China. The other day Xi Jinping called Trump. Let me repeat that. For the first time ever, Xi initiated a call to Trump. In that context, you can safely bet that Xi was worked up about something—and he was. Taiwan. China regards the issue of Taiwan—a province of China that remains under American occupation even though it is recognized as a part of China—as unfinished business from WW2 and, even further back, China’s Century of Humiliation at the hands of British opium lords and bankers. What? you ask. American occupation. Yes. Not only do we arm Taiwan—over Chinese protests—not only do we sail nuclear capable warships through the Taiwan Strait, but we also do have US troops under our nuclear umbrella on Taiwan and on islands virtually within a stone’s throw of the Chinese mainland. I call that type of trip wire occupation. The American people need to understand that.

OK, so here’s Trump’s version of the conversation:

Now, here’s some important context for that phone call:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 16h￼ ￼￼ China has quietly drawn up a strike map for Japan Beijing is signaling that if Tokyo keeps escalating over Taiwan, it will treat Japan as a “hostile state” under Articles 53, 77, and 107 of the UN Charter. The map outlines: • PLA missile flight paths into Japan • Targets across Honshu, Kyushu, and Hokkaido, many of them nuclear plants • Launch sites in China and the Korean Peninsula • Submarine strike zones positioned around Japan If Japan resumes what Beijing sees as “militaristic policies” or deeper involvement in Taiwan, China is prepared to respond with force.

You get the idea. Japan ruled Taiwan as a colony for 50 years, from 1895 to 1945. The Chinese are VERY upset about the nutjub Japanese PM who has asserted that Japan has a security interest in a Chinese province (Taiwan) that could lead to Japanese military action in the event of a Chinese blockade of Taiwan. That’s the context for the call that XI initiated to Trump—according to Trump a beautiful chat between friends.

Here’s the Chinese version of that call:

David Lee @DavidLe76335983￼ BREAKING: China readout of Xi Trump call Xi: He emphasized that Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-war international order. China and the United States once fought against fascism and militarism side by side, and now they should jointly maintain the achievements of the victory in World War II. Trump: US understood the importance of the Taiwan issue to China Trump’s understanding does not mean agreement We shall see Trump clarifies his position on this. If he agrees with Xi, Takaichi is in problem Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 24 - On the evening of November 24, President Xi Jinping talked on the phone with U.S. President Trump. Xi Jinping pointed out that last month, we successfully held a meeting in Busan, South Korea, and reached many important consensuses, calibrating the course and injecting momentum into the steady progress of China-US relations, and also sending a positive signal to the world. Since the Busan meeting, the overall stability and good relations between China and the United States have been generally welcomed by the two countries and the international community. The facts once again shows that China and the United States’ cooperation will benefit both sides, and fighting will hurt both” is common sense that has been repeatedly verified by practice, and the “mutual achievement and common prosperity” between China and the United States is a visible and tangible reality. Both sides should maintain this momentum, adhere to the right direction, uphold an attitude of equality, respect and reciprocity, lengthen the list of cooperation, compress the list of problems, strive for more positive progress, open up a new space for cooperation between China-US relations, and better benefit the peoples of the two countries and the peoples of the world. Xi Jinping clarified China’s principled position on the Taiwan issue and emphasized that Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-war international order. China and the United States once fought against fascism and militarism side by side, and now they should jointly maintain the achievements of the victory in World War II. Trump said that President Xi Jinping is a great leader. I had a very pleasant meeting with President Xi Jinping in Busan, and I completely agree with you on the relationship between the two countries. The two sides are fully implementing the important consensus reached at the Busan meeting. China played an important role in the victory of World War II, and the United States understood the importance of the Taiwan issue to China. The two heads of state also talked about the Ukraine crisis. Xi Jinping stressed that China supports all efforts to commit to peace and hopes that all parties will continue to narrow their differences and reach a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement as soon as possible to resolve the crisis from the root. 9:47 AM · Nov 24, 2025

As you can see, Xi’s phone call to Trump was ALL ABOUT TAIWAN, and especially about Japan. Xi, a statesman, unlike Trump, is escalating on Japan and he wanted to be sure that Trump understood this. If Trump supports Japan’s Takaichi, then China will be on a collision course with US. The American people deserve to know this.

In fairness, Trump did follow up on that phone call:

Jeffrey J. Hall ￼￼@mrjeffu￼ Timeline: •Xi calls Trump to talk about Taiwan. •Trump calls Takaichi and talks about his phone call with Xi. •Takaichi tells the Japanese press it was a friendly phone call, but declines to go into detail & does not say if Trump endorsed her stance on defending Taiwan. Quote￼ Mr.HR @MisterHR_japan 16h Translated from Japanese Takaichi-Trump Phone Talks The meeting was realized at the initiative of Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump Explained recent U.S.-China relations, including the Trump-Xi Jinping phone talks. Ms. Takaichi Shared the understanding that close coordination between Japan and the U.S. was confirmed. 9:48 PM · Nov 24, 2025

Here’s something else that Americans need to understand:

𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 @OopsGuess 16h￼ ￼￼￼ This week revealed the real hierarchy of power in Asia. Beijing didn’t merely respond to Japan, it documented Japan’s missteps in real time. It refused to meet Sanae Takaichi at the G20, froze the China–Japan–Korea summit, filed a UN letter, released the Xi–Trump call before Washington, and made one thing explicit: “Correct yourself, or there is no conversation.” No ambiguity. No diplomatic choreography. Just a boundary drawn in daylight. And right after praising his “very good relationship” with Beijing, and announcing at a visit to China next April, Trump abruptly asked to speak with Tokyo. When China publishes the receipts first, it’s not posturing. It’s saying something very simple: The era of strategic patience on Taiwan is over.

Perhaps this was Trump bringing peace for the umpteenth time. I’m guessing he told Xi that he’d have a heart to heart with the Japanese crazy lady. But the American people have a right to know about this, given the massive US military presence throughout the Far East.

Again, in fairness, and because I respect his views, Arnaud Bertrand suggests that China may have offered something to Trump—something that China views as “of value”. It would be up to Trump to grasp that and follow up, because China is ready to “do it the hard way” if Trump doesn’t go along. The full text of Bertrand’s long tweet is here. Excerpt:

Secondly, according to the official Chinese readout (https://mfa.gov.cn/zyxw/202511/t20251124_11759124.shtml…), the main topics of the call were Taiwan and Japan. Chinese official expressions - those used in readouts - are extremely codified. In this specific transcript they used an expression which had never been used before in the US-China context, writing that both countries should “jointly maintain the WWII victory fruits” in the fight “against fascism and militarism”, which is an obvious reference to Japan (especially given the current context). … It’s rather extraordinary that China now uses this expression in a US-China context, which indicates that from China’s standpoint the relation with the U.S. is entering a new phase where the U.S. can be part of the same “defenders of the post-WW2 order” framework that China has built with Russia. On Taiwan, the framing used is also completely different from anything used in previous US-China leader communications, and also more similar to the China-Russia language on the matter. It says that Xi emphasized to Trump that “Taiwan’s return to China is an important component of the post-war [i.e., post WW2] international order”, which looks like a Japan-centric reorientation. This framing puts China and America on the same side when it comes to Taiwan, as co-victors of WW2, with Japan as the defeated aggressor whose seizure of Taiwan was reversed, and that reversal needs to be upheld. Usually, Chinese language on Taiwan in US-China discussions is all about the Three Joint Communiqués as the moment when the US finally acknowledged the PRC’s position after backing the losing ROC side in the Chinese Civil War. They’re essentially framing the US as a former adversary who came to accept reality. Which means this is a very significant shift in China-US diplomatic language: China is proposing to reposition the foundational narrative of US-China relations from post-Nixon to post-WWII, which would change the very nature of the relationship, from pragmatic accommodation between adversaries to historical allies with shared responsibility. Why do this? The instinctive interpretation would be to understand it as immediate Japan crisis management, in reaction to Japan PM’s declaration that it could act militarily in a Taiwan war, as a way to delegitimize any Japanese role in Taiwan affairs as inherently revisionist. But I think that would be the wrong read. First of all, it seems hard to believe that China would reframe the foundational narrative of China-US relations opportunistically, just for crisis management purposes. It’s far too consequential to be merely tactical. Secondly, the fact that Xi initiated the call - again the first China-initiated call to a US president in decades - is also a tell. They wouldn’t do this to deliver mere tactical crisis management language. This signals something more fundamental Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, there are clear signs that this reframing has been prepared long before the recent Japan crisis. Back in October, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress approved the designation of October 25th as “Taiwan Retrocession Day”, a national holiday to celebrate the retrocession of Taiwan from Japan at the end of WW2. There was a big media push around this in China, which I’m familiar with because I was interviewed about it in the Global Times (https://globaltimes.cn/page/202510/1346505.shtml…). So this is clearly part of a long-planned strategic narrative shift as opposed to something they improvised in response to recent Japan tensions. The question remains: why? I think the most likely explanation is because China is repositioning for the post-hegemonic order, a multipolar world where China and the U.S. have a relationship as peers instead of rivals. And to anchor a peer relationship, you need a moment when the two countries actually WERE allies - which points directly to 1945, not 1972. The Nixon framework memorializes American hegemony - Washington acknowledging Beijing’s position as a tactical Cold War concession; the WWII framework memorializes joint victory and shared responsibility. When you understand this context, Trump’s post about the call is genuinely hilarious. While China was attempting the most significant reframing of US-China foundational narrative in fifty years, Trump came away thinking the highlight was agricultural trade

Once again, in fairness, Trump got at least part of the message—which is why he immediately called Takaichi. Still, continued US bullying around the world, with Trump posing as the world bestriding colossus, his rhetoric about American “global tech dominance”—it all runs directly against any peer relationship. We shall see.

Briefs:

