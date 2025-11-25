Meaning In History

Cosmo T Kat's avatar
Cosmo T Kat
1h

Seems like Bari Weiss does not understand where the vast majority of Americans really are. Her perch as head of CBS news suggests massive pro Zionist-Jewish-left wing propaganda coming. Americans are tiring of these people.

G1 Tim's avatar
G1 Tim
2m

You may recall that earlier this year the USA asked Australia and Japan for their confirmation of readiness to intervene with some form of military support should a situation arise in the China sea. It seems to me that Takaichi was squeezed into place with some heavy political pressure, likely influenced by the USA precisely so she would do what she has just done. I guess the Chinese understand this and my guess Is that the call to Trump was to tell him whats what. Japan has been cancelled by China until next March (tradewise) only, but provided that Trump calls off his poodle and tells her to stop yapping. i think this Is what the call was about, the rest Is just face saving flowery chaff.

