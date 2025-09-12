DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Trump has moved on from the death of Charlie Kirk and is now focused on his new ballroom. https://x.com/i/status/1966591622784623001 2:47 PM · Sep 12, 2025

Yeah, and by the way. Next question: Mr. President, what are your views on the narcissistic personality?

Trump’s murder of 11 Venezuelans—remember, the Navy wanted to interdict, but Trump said to kill them—turns out to have been more grotesque than we even thought:

Trump’s Barbaric Boat Attack Launching additional strikes to murder the survivors of the first attack is monstrous. by Daniel Larison | Sep 12, 2025 | News | 0 Comments The president’s murderous attack on the Venezuelan boat last week was even worse than previously known. The Intercept reports: People on board the boat off the coast of Venezuela that was destroyed by the U.S. military last Tuesday were said to have survived an initial strike, according to two American officials familiar with the matter. They were then killed shortly after in a follow-up attack. The boat was under U.S. surveillance for a significant period of time. Those on board apparently spotted the U.S. aerial assets and altered the vessel’s course. U.S. officials said the boat appeared to have turned back toward shore, after which it was subjected to multiple strikes. The boat and the people on it obviously posed no threat to U.S. forces or anyone else in the vicinity. The fact that the boat was also beginning to turn back makes the decision to attack it even more despicable. Launching additional strikes to murder the survivors of the first attack is monstrous. Double- and triple-tapping a defenseless target with drone strikes is an atrocity. Benjamin Farley condemns the president’s illegal attack in a new article at Foreign Policy: If the president can dispense with the law and its limits simply by calling one man a “narcoterrorist,” then he can proclaim anyone an outlaw. As the U.S. Army recognized a century and a half ago, murders carried out by any authority under this rationale represent “relapses into barbarism.” The president and his minions are effectively claiming that he has unchecked, unreviewable authority to mete out death to anyone he deems to be a threat. For all intents and purposes, Trump is claiming to be an absolute ruler and he is acting like a barbaric despot. This is the danger that opponents of presidential usurpation and the warfare state have been warning against for decades, and now it is here. …

The regime has been slow to provide justification for the killings:

Eight days later, questions linger about Venezuela boat strike WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - More than a week after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had blown up a boat off Venezuela, the operation - which killed 11 people - largely remains a mystery to many in Washington. Trump's team released a video of the Sept. 2 strike and said it killed members of a Venezuelan gang transporting drugs. Still, officials have not identified who was on board, what illicit drugs were on the boat or how the attack was carried out. Some experts questioned whether the decision to summarily kill people merely on suspicion of smuggling drugs violated international law. Trafficking in an illegal substance is not normally considered a capital offence. Officials have given changing versions of where the boat was going. Shortly after the attack, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that the boat was probably headed to the Caribbean nation Trinidad & Tobago and Trump said it was headed for the U.S.. Rubio later amended his comment. In a break with tradition, Congress was not briefed in the week following the strike, beyond a legally mandated written notice. This angered Democratic lawmakers, and analysts said it was unusual. "Usually, you see much more robust engagement" from a presidential administration, said Scott Anderson, a fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. "A week after, if they still have not given a briefing on what happened and why... that is strange." Critics said the action in international waters was the latest example of Trump testing the limit of the law as he expands the scope of presidential power. The U.S. Constitution requires that Congress, not the president, must declare war. In the notice to Congress, Trump cited the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans due to drug trafficking and said the vessel "was assessed to be affiliated with a designated terrorist organization and to be engaged in illicit drug trafficking activities." Trump has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of running the Tren de Aragua gang, which Washington has designated a terrorist organization. Maduro has denied any connection to the gang, and Caracas says it was rendered inactive two years ago. But experts said Trump's explanation did not address concerns that the strike violated international law. They noted that civilians were killed, while the Trump administration provided no evidence of what the vessel was carrying and did not establish that those on board threatened armed attack. "Using the word 'terrorist' doesn't change the facts," Tess Bridgeman, a co-editor-in-chief at Just Security and a senior fellow at New York University law school, said in a social media post. "If this is what it seems - laying the ground for using force in Venezuela, or elsewhere, without consent - it could portend an illegal and unnecessary war of choice," she wrote. …

I highly recommend Judge Nap’s INTEL Roundup today, in which Scott Ritter—despite weird interruptions from Ray McGovern, who attempts to mimic various foreign accents—discusses Rubio’s role in this whole Venezuela regime change caper. Ritter also provides riveting insider information on Trump’s attempted decapitation of the Hamas leadership in Doha.

America's Grid Is Nearing Its Breaking Point Authored by Robert Rapier via OilPrice.com, The US power grid is under significant stress due to rapidly increasing electricity demand from AI data centers and electric vehicles, coupled with the retirement of traditional power plants. The grid faces mounting vulnerabilities from extreme weather events, cybersecurity threats, and physical sabotage, while policy gridlock and infrastructure delays hinder necessary upgrades. Despite challenges, the situation presents investment opportunities in grid modernization, diversified generation, and solutions for energy storage and load management. …

Some call it reparations:

"Billions In Losses": Retail Crime Has Surged 93% In Progressive Cities America’s great cities once symbolized prosperity and culture. Now, many are paying a steep financial price as crime surges and businesses flee. As one line in a new op-ed piece put it, “Crime has a balance sheet. In poorly led cities, that balance sheet is bleeding red ink by the day.” …

Fascinating article. A real must read (h/t commenter aDoozy):

Charlie Kirk refused Netanyahu funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death, friend reveals By Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil The Grayzone Sep 12, 2025 A Trump insider and longtime friend of Charlie Kirk tells The Grayzone how the assassinated conservative leader’s turning point on Israeli influence provoked a private backlash from Netanyahu’s allies that left him angry and afraid. The source said anxiety spread within the Trump administration after an apparent Israeli spying operation was uncovered. …

The authors are careful to disclaim any proof for a link to Kirk’s assassination, but the article is full of fascinating insights into Trump 2.0.