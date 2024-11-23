True/Not True? We’ll find out soon.
Megatron @Megatron_ron￼
BREAKING:
￼Ukraine fires a new group of ATCMS towards Russia tonight. Multiple impacts in the Kursk region
2:02 PM · Nov 23, 2024
Russian sources say 10 ATACMS were fired, while Ukraine claims only 5.
ayden @squatsons
Russia AD operating over Kursk.
Kursk region, reportedly an ATACMS strike.
Russia set to unleash new never-before-seen ICBM on Ukraine--even Kim is shocked:
Good 50 minutes video here asking, among other highly permanent questions, Who’s in charge?
"Coffee and a Mike" Matt Bracken | KREMLINOLOGY IS NOW WASHINGTON DCOLOGY
Navy Seal, Author, and Historian Matt Bracken talks Putin’s speech to Russia in response to the missile war madness, their experimental ballistic missile, who is making decisions in the United States, WWIII, how Trump should respond and much more.
Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼
As expected, the huge ATACMS raid from earlier turned into a bunch of cope drones and two unidentified but apparently not very threatening missiles once the smoke cleared.
These rumors WILL keep circulating going forward, however.
(Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump is considering tapping Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, to be a special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
