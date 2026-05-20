Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manul's avatar
Manul
23m

For today there’s no war, but Trump has a new trick up his sleeve.

“The Trump administration is preparing to escalate pressure on Cuba’s communist regime by pursuing criminal charges against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro over the 1996 shootdown of civilian aircraft operated by a Miami-based exile group.”

Criminal indictment followed by a kidnapping. This will distract the masses that have embraced the Trump personality cult from the disastrous Iran war. And if that doesn’t work well there’s Greenland to steal. Constant chaos.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture