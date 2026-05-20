Yesterday we commented on the War/No-War TACO Tango that Trump has been performing, and I’d like to follow up on that a bit more. While we focused on Trump’s latest dance move, in point of fact Trump’s TACO Tango performance has been ongoing for more than a month—beginning on April 8th. The ceasefire itself was, from a strictly military perspective brought on by several factors which had contributed to a disastrous strategic defeat for the USraeli forces. After about 5 weeks of massive bombardment of Iran

NONE of USrael’s strategic objectives had been achieved—not regime change, not civil collapse, not depletion of Iran’s military capabilities, not control over Hormuz. The effectiveness of Iran’s air defense was increasing by the day.

In that light, a ceasefire—sought by Trump—was a crowning disaster, as it has provided Iran with precious time to regroup, prepare for the future, coordinate with its strategic partners—and incorporate new lessons learned as well as new capabilities.

By contrast, any renewed war on the part of USrael will almost certainly involve the same “stuff” that was used previously, just restocked. Congress is informing us today that the US lost at least 42 aircraft. We already know about the significant devastation of 13 US regional bases.

The reality of the ceasefire, from a military perspective, is that it greatly benefits Iran and weakens any negotiating leverage that Trump may have had before his latest sneak attack. Read Larry Johnson today. Russia and China are supplying Iran with significant new military capabilities, but they’re also working assiduously to detach KSA and Qatar from cooperation with USrael, to head off a renewed bombing campaign. My guess is that Pakistan is also heavily involved, behind the scenes:

Of course, the war was never just kinetic—it was also economic. But that is developing into a massive disaster, as well. The attempt at blockading Hormuz is falling flat in terms of harming Iran, while almost incalculable harm is being done to the overall Anglo-Zionist aligned economy. In fact, important portions of that bloc are breaking off, while the core of BRICS—Russia, China, Iran—are weathering the Anglo-Zionist induced economic storm in better shape.

One signal of Trump’s defeat is his inability to continue to enforce sanctions or initiate a blockade against Russia and China. Meanwhile, other allies break ranks. Here’s an impressionistic roundup—there’s more, of course:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 2h￼￼ ￼ IRGC Navy: “Over the past 24 hours, 26 vessels- including oil tankers, container ships, and other commercia vessels--transited the Strait of Hormuz with coordination and security provided by the IRGC Navy. Transit through the Strait of Hormuz is ongoing with permits obtained and in coordination with the IRGC Navy” MenchOsint @MenchOsint 19h Crossing the Strait of Hormuz tonight: ￼Russian-owned Oil Tanker “ATMOS” Chinese￼-owned Oil Tanker “OCEAN LILY” Chinese￼-owned Oil Tanker “YUAN GUI YANG” Al Jazeera Breaking News @AJENews 9h BREAKING: South Korean FM Cho Hyun has said a Korean crude vessel is passing through the Strait of Hormuz in cooperation with Iranian authorities, Reuters reports. Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h￼￼ The Europeans are now starting to beg Russia to send them diesel. The situation is clearly desperate yet still people are not being told. They should be restricting consumption now rather than this extend and pretend. TASS @tassagency_en￼￼ The United Kingdom has authorized the import of diesel fuel and jet fuel produced from Russian oil in third countries, as stated in a license issued by the Department for Business and Trade: https://vk.cc/cXY75n

Trump’s pathetic attempt to court China, to peel China away from Iran and Russia has, of course, fallen flat. Trump’s pilgrimage to Beijing has been eclipsed by Putin’s subsequent—and far more consequential—visit that has just concluded:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼￼ KREMLIN BURIES “SPIRIT OF ANCHORAGE”? Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, when asked whether it was time to drop the “spirit of Anchorage” and start talking about the “spirit of Beijing” instead: “Well, probably. The spirit of Beijing exists. I don’t know about the spirit of Anchorage. I have never once used that phrase.” The “spirit of Anchorage” refers to the Trump-Putin summit held in Alaska on August 15, 2025, which Russian officials repeatedly invoked as the framework for any Ukraine settlement. DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics· 3h￼￼ While Putin and Xi are signing deals in Bejing, let’s check in on Donald’s deals with China. Oh... never mind. Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: China banned Nvidia’s RTX 5090D V2 gaming chip while Jensen Huang was visiting China with President Trump last week, per FT.

Further evidence is surfacing that indicates that financial woes for the US are playing a major role in delaying the renewed war that Jewish Nationalists so desperately desire—to the extent of marking new spending records to stock Congress with compliant shabbos goy Israel-Firsters.

Marjorie Taylor Greene @mtgreenee 3h￼￼ It’s not an antisemitic conspiracy theory when a foreign lobby openly brags that they bought two congressional seats with candidates who will be loyal to Israel.

But the hard reality is that interest rates are inexorably approaching levels that could crash the USD and more. It doesn’t help that, since Trump’s sneak attack on Iran, China and Iran have each dumped over $40B in Treasuries, for a combined total of ~$90B—with no sign at all of a let up. No wonder recent Treasury auctions have been a disaster.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼￼ US interest rates are now highly correlated to the fake Brent price. This explains the manipulation. The goal is not to drive down actual energy costs - that is impossible - rather the goal is to keep a lid on US borrowing rates. Last Days of Rome vibe.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼￼ Highest yields since the Great Recession. But its worse than that. Look at the Fed Funds rate relative to the 30y: the yield curve is much steeper. This is “forced high rates” not “chosen high rates” as in 2007.

Despite primary triumphs, this regime is in scramble mode. They’re stuck in a stupid war that is unraveling US hegemony—both military and economic. And the US economy—with the latest Producer Price Index hitting 6%—is headed for very rough times in the coming months. There are no obvious exits.