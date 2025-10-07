Meaning In History

G1 Tim's avatar
G1 Tim
3h

Sadly, the USA has evolved to a gangster state.

Joe
1h

had just posted this on the prior article an hour ago

so thought I add to this article - all about the $$$$

Background

.Gaza's offshore Gaza Marine fields (discovered in 2000 by British Gas, now BG Group) hold an estimated 1.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas—enough to meet Palestinian needs for decades and generate billions in revenue - since that date of discovery Isreal and the US have done their utmost to thwart any Palestinian access - and not of course to take it

Getting to the Point on the US Isreal UK peace proposal for Palestine

a neocolonial framework that prioritizes Israeli security and Western economic control over Palestinian - assuring the primary goal of Oil and Gas theft

UK is desperate for gas and oil as is Israel as is the US

The UK faces acute energy vulnerabilities—North Sea fields are declining, and it's heavily reliant on imports (e.g., Norwegian and Qatari LNG). Blair's involvement isn't coincidental; his Tony Blair Institute has advised on "day-after" Gaza scenarios, including energy infrastructure, and he has ties to Gulf states and donors like pro-Israel billionaire Larry Ellison [ Yes once again Larry Ellison ]

UK officials haven't confirmed percentages or explicit energy mandates, but Blair's institute has modeled Gaza scenarios emphasizing private investment—potentially securing UK energy flows without formal "agreements" yet.

The US and UK together may lead a coalition to decide on the oul and gas

production and per cent share going out to the ruling Countries

UK has yet to come to an agreement on their percent ; however this is the

reason Tony Blair has been proposed so that he may watch over and make certain

UK gets what it wants

The Palestinians will be left will little to nothing, probably no benefit from their

natural resource sale - and the true Colonialism witl be once gain established

;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) is a not-for-profit, non-partisan organization founded by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2016. Supported by donors including the US Department of State, Saudi Arabia, and Larry Ellison's foundation (over £215 million pledged since 2023).

https://institute.global/

====>>> We all remember how well Haiti did with all of the Clinton Foundation assistance

