As a reminder, what I’m calling The Trump Doctrine isn’t really Trump’s doctrine. It’s Trump the frontman following directions from those who own him, Jewish Nationalists for the most part. As Alastair Crooke was saying yesterday, Trump appears to revel in playing the tough guy like his bullying master Netanyahu—issuing deadlines and then conducting sneak attacks, blowing fishermen out of the water and gloating over it, issuing “peace” agreements—accompanied with threats of “hell to pay”—without consulting with the party most in need of peace. And so forth.

Again, as I’ve maintained, the Jewish Supremacists badly need America to remain the world’s hegemon—without American military might, fueled by our protection racket that has made King Dollar the world’s reserve currency, Jewish Supremacy is a fantasy and a delusion. The crisis of King Dollar, in the face of the rise of China and Russia and BRICS, is an existential threat to that fantasy. The hope is for Trump to fool the American people long enough to patch some sort of a fix together. Part of that fix is now brainwashing the American people into accepting Jewish Nationalist genocide and dragging Americans into the Jewish Nationalist war on most of the world. Handing America’s media outlets over to fanatical Jewish Nationalists was therefore one of Trump’s first orders of business—remember how forcing a sale of TikTok was supposed to defend us against the evil Chicoms? It turns out that that was a ploy to shut down all mention of AIPAC’s role in US politics—over to you, Larry Ellison!

I’ve prepared a series of partial transcripts that put some flesh on that outline. First up is Doug Macgregor with Danny Davis. As you can tell from the title and the length of the video, the two go into war issues generally. Mac is very concerned over the prospects of a new attack on Iran. However, my transcript here focuses on the presentation of Trump’s delusional romanticizing of war as the solution to all America’s problems—we can kill our way out of all difficulties, just like the Jewish Nationalists are trying to do in Palestine and other areas of the Middle East.

Col Doug Macgregor: Trump Warns Iran Mac: We’ve got to stop equating commercial prosperity with military danger. They’re not the same. The fact that a country is growing rich and prosperous from its trade doesn’t make it an enemy of the United States or Europe or anybody else.

Remember back in the 80s when Japan Inc. had become the bogeyman? Now it’s China. Foreign trade policy based on delusion is a disaster waiting to happen:

Again, this goes back to President Trump’s approach. ‘Our market is the greatest in the world--no one can live without it.’ Wrong. That is not true anymore. And that’s what we’re finding out. So the whole tariff concept was always a dead end from the beginning. It was going to lead us nowhere. It was going to jack up prices here and it was going to offend everybody. And again, it goes back to what we were talking about before. Energy. Oh, sure. ‘I’m Donald Trump. I’ll send you liqufied natural gas and I’ll screw you to the wall while I do it. And that’s business. And that’s me and I’m transactional.’ Great. Over the long run, that’s not going to endear us to anybody. It’s just going to make more enemies. It’s a terrible situation right now. DD: Unfortunately, President Trump said some other things here recently which also either have people scratching their heads, raising their eyebrows, or just outright being concerned. Trump: This problem with Vietnam. We, we stopped fighting to win. We would have won easy. We would have won Afghanistan easy. Would have won every war easy. But we got politically correct. ‘Ah, let’s take it easy!’ It’s, we’re not politically correct anymore. Just so you understand. We win. Now we win. DD: What does that mean? He said we would have won Vietnam easily. If we hadn’t been woke and all that and DEI, and if we hadn’t have been woke, we could have won Vietnam easy. All these would have been easy, along with Afghanistan. But he’s the one that signed the protocols--wisely, I’ll point out--to end the Afghanistan war with the Doha protocols in 2020. And now he’s going back and saying, “Well, it was only the woke military.” What do you make of that? Mac: What this inevitably boils down to--when you talk to a veteran who was in Vietnam, who’s bitter and angry, and I’ve certainly talked to many of them, most of them now are far older than I am--but they would say, ‘You know, we had enough firepower. We could have killed everyone.’ Well, that’s a marvelous solution, isn’t it? And that, effectively, is what it boils down to.

Exactly. That seems to be Trump’s view now. Remember when he claimed to be a peace monger? No longer. It’s, Do as I say or I’ll kill you. And that’s supposed to be the American way, now.

And by the way, if you go back far enough, it’s MacArthur who, after World War II, recommended that we vacate Korea completely, because he said it’s very difficult to defend this peninsula against a determined land power like China. If they really want to take it, why are we in the way? Donald Trump is out of touch with reality. And again, this is something you and I have discussed on more than one occasion. People have lost their fear of this thing called war. And it’s a terrible mistake. DD: And one more piece from that same speech which I think really underscores exactly what you’re saying is this. Not only is there not a fear of war, but there is an unsubstantiated confidence in our military power. Trump: We’re gathered on this storied waterfront to celebrate 250 years of strength, tenacity, and unwavering courage by the greatest fighting force even [sic; misread for ‘ever’]. And that’s true. No matter where you go, no matter where you go, no matter what you even think about, there’s nothing like the fighting force that we have. Rome, the seas [sic?] it’s called [pause to find his place?] the United States Navy, and there’s nothing in the world like it. Docked beside us today are a combined 150,000 tons of pure American naval supremacy and two colossal reasons why no one should ever want to start a fight with the USA.

Right. So who’s trying to start a fight with us?

DD: You know, that kind of echoes one of the weirder parts of Secretary of War Hegseth’s comments to the generals the other day, when he was berating them on so many different fronts. And yet he said, Hegseth: “We are the most powerful military on the history of the planet, bar none. Nobody else can even come close to it,” which seemed to undercut the whole comment that there was a lot of things that need to be [garbled]. But the point being that they think--at the top leadership--that we are basically an unstoppable military force. And that comes in the light of maybe we’re going to go back into Iran, or maybe we’re going to go into Venezuela. Apparently there’s some movement on that too. What do you see as the concerns about this belief that we have this the best military in the history of the world still today? Mac: Our forces are legacy forces. They are a structure that rests comfortably on the foundation of the Second World War. We are in a period of very rapid and unpredictable technological change. The force that we have, as good as it is, is vulnerable in many, many ways. If we continue to push our way into other people’s countries, if we continue to interfere in the affairs of other people overseas, eventually they will use the capabilities that are emerging right now to destroy or neutralize the forces that President Trump is extolling. In other words, for every measure, Daniel, there is a counter measure. We know that only so well. You can be the best at whatever you do this week but two weeks later it’s not quite what you thought it was, because something else has happened. The Germans found this out repeatedly. And when they figured out that they needed something other than what they had, it was too late in the war to build it because they didn’t have the industrial capacity to keep up. We don’t have the industrial capacity to keep up, either, at this point. What is really required right now in the United States’ interest and national security is that we need to retrench. We need to come home. We need to shed these unnecessary overseas commitments. We need to get control of ourselves.

OK, so that addresses Trump’s delusions about warfare—but, as usual, the entire video is very worthwhile. Next up are some excerpts from a conversation featuring John Mearsheimer and Trita Parsi. Naturally their remarks—I’ve mostly only included those of the Prof—get into who rules America, and what the plans of our ruling Jewish oligarchs are for America’s role in advancing death, destruction, and Jewish Supremacy.

From Qatar to Iran: Regional Implications of Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Q: My next question to professor Mearsheimer because there some analysts actually have suggested since [Trump’s “peace”] plan came out that this plan was really Netanyahu’s plan that was then repackaged as an American initiative for broader appeal and to make it more palatable. I know, Trita, that you feel like this is more of an American-driven plan but, Professor Mearsheimer, what do you think are Israel’s ultimate goals in Gaza and the wider region? And how does [Trump’s] plan enable or curb Israel’s ambitions? Prof: Well, I’ve long believed that--despite all the talk that the principal goal is to defeat Hamas militarily and get back the hostages--that the real goal is to ethnically cleanse Gaza. It’s to drive out all of the Palestinians. And what happened here is that when the war broke out on October 7th, the Israelis saw this as a wonderful opportunity to cleanse Gaza. You want to remember that the two big cleansing operations--1948 and 1967--took place in the midst of a war. So here we have a war and the Israelis see a great opportunity to cleanse. What they think they can do is, they can punish the Palestinians mainly with an air campaign but also by sending in ground forces, kill lots of Palestinians. And in effect what will happen is the Palestinians will flee--maybe into Jordan, maybe into Egypt, but they will leave Gaza because they don’t want to stay in Gaza and be murdered. But the fact is despite the fact that the Israelis have murdered, I would estimate, over a 100,000 have died already--and in terms of indirect deaths the number will be much larger going forward--but, anyway, despite all that murder and mayhem that the Israelis have created, the Palestinians have not left and, very importantly, there’s no country--especially Egypt or Jordan--that will take them in. So the Israelis are in a situation where they’re basically failing to achieve their principal goal. And if you look carefully at the plan that President Trump put forward, it is filled with flaws. It looks like a neo-colonial plan. That’s a word I don’t use very often, but when you look at that plan, it looks like neo-colonialism on steroids. Be that as it may, the fact is that the Trump plan basically says that the Palestinians aren’t going anywhere. And in fact, there’s one clause in the plan that says if the Palestinians leave, they can come back. Well, from Netanyahu’s point of view, and from a large chunk of Israelis’ point of view, this is a disaster. They have not gotten rid of the Palestinians. They have failed. And in the process, the damage that has been done to Israel’s international standing, to its reputation, not simply in the short term, but in the long term, has been enormous. So again, you see ethnically cleansing Gaza is their principal goal and and they failed. Now, you also ask a bigger question, which is: What are their broader goals in the region? Well, first of all, they’re interested in a Greater Israel. They’re interested in Laban’s route. And Greater Israel up to now has mainly involved 1967, pre-1967, Israel plus Gaza plus the West Bank. That’s Greater Israel. But the fact is they want more territory. I believe they want southern Lebanon up to the Litani River. I believe they want southern Damascus. I believe they want parts of the Sinai and I wouldn’t be surprised if they want parts of the East Bank which now belong to Jordan. They have a voracious appetite for territory. They want a Greater Israel that covers a great deal of real estate in the region. Second point you want to keep in mind--and this dovetails with what I said about Gaza--is they want it to be Palestinian free. They not only want to drive the Palestinians out of Gaza, they want to drive the Palestinians out of the West Bank. And if you look at what they’ve been doing since October 7th of 2023, they have been trying to push the Palestinians out of the West Bank as well, but they have failed. So, they want a Palestinian free Greater Israel. Furthermore, you have to think about what they want with regard to their neighbors. They want weak neighbors. They want to break their neighbors apart. They want to do to Iran what they did in Syria. It’s very important to understand that [while] the nuclear issue is of central importance to the Israelis in Iran, they have broader goals--which is to wreck Iran, turn it into a series of small states. And then states that they don’t break apart--like Egypt and Jordan--they want them to be economically dependent on Uncle Sam, so that Uncle Sam has huge coercive leverage over them. So, they’re thinking seriously about how to deal with all their neighbors and make sure that they’re weak and don’t pose any kind of threat to Israel.

Breaking Iran up into a series of small states? Does that remind you of the Neocon scheme to do the same thing to Russia? It should—because it’s the same people behind it.

And then their final goal is to make sure that they have the United States of America wrapped around their little finger. They want to be in a situation where they can basically tell the United States what to do. They want a situation where the United States supports Israel unconditionally. So I think those are the principal goals. And when you think about what those goals are, you quickly come to understand that the Israelis are going to be inflicting murder and mayhem on the region for a long time to come. Q: Sure. And thank you for that sobering analysis, Professor Mearsheimer. Prof: If you look at a lot of what Israel has been doing, it does not make strategic sense. The Israelis basically take their six shooter out every day and blow each foot off. It’s really quite remarkable how foolish from a strategic point of view their behavior is. And I think that dovetails with your argument as to why they’ll do it. Parsi: I think the Israeli calculation is the reason why they failed is because they didn’t bomb enough, because they didn’t go far enough, and they’re going to try it again. I think they’re wrong--and I think you are absolutely right--that nationalism is a force that has to really be reckoned with. Again, [Iran’s] is not a terribly popular regime, but at the end of the day, when they were attacked, it was not about the popularity of the regime or anything like that that mattered. It was the fact that there was a foreign enemy that was using diplomacy as a guise to actually attack. And I think this is part of the reason why the population’s reaction ended up being so ferocious--because this happened two days before new scheduled talks at a moment where the Iranian public clearly saw the Iranian government had gone further than ever before and was showing openness for compromises, including compromises that it never agreed to with the Obama administration or the Biden administration in the JCPOA, such as welcoming American companies into the Iranian market. So, at the moment when the Iranians were the most flexible in the midst of those talks, that’s when the Israelis chose to strike.

In other words, the answer is more killing.

The final selections shows the Trump doctrine in practice with regard to Venezuela. Recall that Trump used the cover of negotiating to launch a sneak attack on Iran. His excuse was, Hey, I gave them a deadline to do as I told them to do, they didn’t do it by the deadline so it didn’t matter about the negotiations. In the case of Venezuela, it’s a bit more straightforward. Reports are that Trump has ordered the cessation of all diplomatic contacts with Venezuela, while WarSec Hegseth warns that the military buildup “isn’t training.” Trump continues with his lying to the American people, which is a bad idea that will catch up with him. I mean, who believes his nonsense that by killing some fishermen he has stopped drugs coming to the US by sea? Really? When 90% of drugs by sea were coming through the Pacific from Colombia and Ecuador and Mexico? And now he says he’ll “stop” drugs on land? Recall what he said to the midshipmen (above) about how “easy” it all is? Yeah, it’s easy, as long as Americans believe your lies.

Trump Reportedly Orders a Stop to All Diplomatic Talks With Venezuela Two days ago, Donald J. Trump presided over a grand celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy’s founding called: Titans of the Sea: A Salute to the Fleet. Trump headlined a massive rally-like gathering, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Navy Secretary John Phelan. In his 45-minute speech, Trump explicitly mentioned Venezuela multiple times, celebrating that ‘the Navy has supported our mission to blow the cartel terrorists the hell out of the water’. He also hinted at land-based operations, saying the U.S. would ‘turn attention to drug trafficking happening on land’. WATCH: ‘They’re not coming by sea anymore — now we’ll hunt them on land’. … ￼Pentagon ‘has assembled forces to seize Venezuela airfields & ports’ — Trump-cited media Southcom posts marines’ live-fire off Caracas coast & Hegseth ‘what you’re doing rn is NOT training’ pic.twitter.com/tzanAlE51l — RT (@RT_com) October 6, 2025 … The President reportedly told his special envoy Richard Grenell to ‘stop all outreach’. Reuters reported: “The news, which was first reported by the New York Times, follows a series of military strikes on vessels carrying drugs near Venezuela. Trump told Congress that the U.S. is engaged in ‘a non-international armed conflict’ with drug cartels. … ￼ Trump SHUTS down diplomacy with Venezuela — NYT All efforts to reach diplomatic agreement have been ‘called off’ US military now running drills just off the Venezuelan coast Is war with Venezuela imminent? pic.twitter.com/Y8SpuBvMO4 — RT (@RT_com) October 6, 2025

Of course, it remains that this could be a distraction for the main event—another sneak attack on Iran.