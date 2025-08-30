Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
3h

War is indeed hell. Putin knows that the only way to lance the Ukrainian boil forever is to wipe out vast numbers of Ukrainian young men. It's very sad that such men, who have fought very bravely, should sacrifice themselves for a bunch of deranged neo-Nazis and globalist scum. Putin will destroy Ukraine's military capacity for generations, but he will also destroy NATO and probably (hopefully) the EU. The Russian inchworm has defeated the globalists grasshoppers who leap from one insane move to the next without any long-term thinking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Wauck and others
ML's avatar
ML
3h

1.7 million dead Ukrainians, all to avoid putting on a suit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture