The Jewish Nationalist war to make the world safe for Jewish Supremacy has landed the Trump regime in a situation in which it is progressively, rapidly, losing control. For all the firepower that is being unleashed on Iran, Iran is enduring militarily and boxing the Anglo-Zionists in strategically. This morning we tried to provide data points to document Trump’s almost complete isolation in the world. We continue down that path. The world is still trying to come to grips with the unfathomable stupidity of starting a war on energy infrastructure:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼￼ I hate to be the bearer of bad news but if infrastructure like this ￼ gets blown up, as of this moment it will take at least a decade to recover from this war - and the truth is that the world’s energy picture is probably changed forever. ... Which means that, probably for many years, a huge share of the gas from the world’s largest reservoir simply won’t be extractable, as infrastructure on both sides - Qatar’s and Iran’s - has now been blown up. From a global energy supply perspective, we’re deep into worst-case scenario territory. Object Zero @Object_Zero_￼ ￼The world doesn’t even have the steel supplies to rebuild this stuff quickly. It’s not regular steel. It’s all superduplex etc. This isn’t a virus, there’s no V shaped recovery from destroying global energy infrastructure.

Trump tried to lie his way out of this, but …

￼Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand 14h￼￼ The Israelis’ reply: “Trump knew. We’re joined at the hip in this” ￼ Quote￼ Barak Ravid @BarakRavid 15h Contrary to Trump’s statements, senior Israeli and U.S. officials said that the United States had prior knowledge of the Israeli strike and even approved it in an attempt to pressure Iran. After the Iranians retaliated against Qatar’s gas fields, Trump is now changing course.

Yeah, woops. The Iranians kept telling us what they’d do if we kept attacking them. But Trump thought he could pressure them, even though exercising choke control over world energy was always, explicitly, the way Iran would counter our firepower.

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand 3h I was, unfortunately, in the right ballpark: Qatar Energy just announced they may have to declare Force Majeure on long-term contracts **FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS**.

Not only is Iran not backing down, but they’re demanding reparations:

Seyed Abbas Araghchi @araghchi 5h￼ Our response to Israel’s attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites.

Here’s a refinery in Haifa after an Iranian strike—Israeli censorship is breaking down:

ayden @squatsons 2h￼￼ Iranian ballistic missiles penetrate almost every salvo now.

There’s more that suggests that Iran has, in fact, been husbanding its resources, pacing itself for a long war. Just like they said they would. The US has been quick to admit that an F-35 was hit by Iran today—possibly because they knew Iran would be just as quick to provide footage:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ Iran Very Much Alive Hours ago, Iran struck the Haifa refinery, initiating what appears to be the first phase of retaliation against Israel energy sector. In another episode, Iranian air defenses hit an F-35 that managed to land in a Gulf area. As I reported days ago, Iran is gradually deploying air defense systems in a war that appears to be infinitely more planned and strategic than the coalition side. Early today, the press reported that Iranian oil at sea is set to be removed from sanctions, a gesture of apparent defeat for the US-Israel axis, which is being massacred not by Iran, but by the market.

Yeah, that last paragraph. That was always what any war with Iran would be about—energy. They told us, and it made total sense. What was our plan?

Putin is not alone out there. When you start a war you can’t win, there’s no participation prize:

ayden @squatsons 3h￼ Pretty crazy watching Iran have leverage over the U.S. in this conflict. Getting Trump to publicly deny involvement in the strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure because of Iran’s regional response is one of the first big wins for Iran. This is the porcupine strategy I referred to before the war started. The only for Iran to “win” was to attack the weak link in the chain. That link is the gulf states and their globally necessary oil production.

How pathetic is this getting? Navarro:

Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain 11h￼ ￼If the Iranians have already begun to mine the strait south of Larak Island and are now forcing traffic through the even smaller ~5mi strait between Larak and Qeshm Island, I don’t see how that’s not checkmate. It’s impossible to imagine a scenario where they can’t maintain fire control over such a narrow passage with drones.

And here’s Prof. Robert Pape with the last word:

By July, if this goes as I’m suggesting, Trump will become Lynden Johnson 2.0. ... His presidency will be effectively over ... [Nobody will] want to be around him. ... he will be radioactive for his own political supporters.

Well, I’ll get the last word. That’s what I’ve been saying.