Meaning In History

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TedTheKitty's avatar
TedTheKitty
2h

Trump didn't know the Israelis were going to hit that gas field? Bullshit. Since last week, I've watched us put up to 17 KC135 stratotankers in the air at once, accompanied by a Poseidon P8-A as their eye in the sky - flying over the Gulf states & Persian Gulf. If the Israelis did the actual bombing, they couldn't do it without that support system. Just take a guess where these planes are now stationed and flying missions from since the Iranians blew up 5 of them. Tel Aviv. This kind of BS is why I started plane watching 4 years ago. I'm surprised we could get enough Fat Amys in the air to get one shot down only about 30% of those boondoggles are flight worthy at any time. Not so super-duper pooper as they want us to believe. I'm 59, and with all the wars we've had in my lifetime, I never thought I'd see anything as truly catastrophic as this lunatic "excursion" has turned out to be.

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D F Barr's avatar
D F Barr
2h

I don’t hear Bannon calling for a Trump third term anymore. That braggadocio is over. The rat dems don’t need to impeach now. Just let the guy twist in the wind till the term ends.

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