Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
6d

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/10/19/russias-lavrov-to-discuss-us-war-and-regional-security-during-tehran-visit

Leave it to Lavrov to not only express in the clearest terms Russian solidarity with Iran and its understanding of the justice of Iran's position but to also succinctly, honestly, and sincerely express the nature of the problem:

“The existing insecurity around the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of the military aggression by the US and [Israel] against Iran, and it is ongoing in different forms,” he said.

He added that Iran’s policy was to focus on diplomacy, as regional problems have “no military solution”.

“I believe Europe must also open its eyes to some truths,” Araghchi said. “Just like the Americans, the Europeans suffer from miscalculations and wrong interpretations, and have caused many wars and troubles around the world with their wrong policies.”

What the world needs now is more diplomats that have the best interests of their people in mind rather than fantastical notions of elitist global dominion enforced by paychecks written on borrowed time and credit.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Joe's avatar
Joe
6d

THE MOST CORRUPT THING TRUMP HAS DONE TO DATE

IS COMING TO LIGHT

EXTRAORDINARILY CORRUPT - SHOCKING ( but not surprising )

---------------------------------------------------

KUSHNER TRUMP WITKOFF

ALL SET UP TO GET A PIECE OF THE PIE

BOARD OF PEACE IS THE KEY

AND BOARD OF PEACE IS FUNDED IN PART BY US TAXPAYERS

((( I put my above post ( or maybe it below - posted a few minutes ago ) in Brave AI )))

;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;

The Board of Peace as the mechanism:

Trump is chair for life per the charter

Kushner and Witkoff are both Executive Board members and Gaza Executive Board members — they are the ones designing the plan and directing the money

The Telegraph (Oct 12, 2026) explicitly reported: "The Telegraph investigation raised questions over potential conflicts of interest involving Jared Kushner and other senior figures, as the Board of Peace dismissed the allegations as baseless."

The Boston Review (Oct 7, 2026): "These three are bound with Rowan, Kushner, and Trump in a web of financial ties across the Middle East that forms an unequivocal conflict of interest in Palestine."

The financial structure that makes "all get a piece" factual:

The Telegraph: "All have also committed very substantial sums via their country's sovereign wealth funds to Affinity Partners, a private equity investment firm run by Mr Kushner." — meaning the Gulf states being asked to fund Gaza are the same states funding Kushner's private fund

CNN (Oct 1, 2026): Kushner's Affinity holds a $1B+ stake in Phoenix Financial (Israeli military-linked firm); he cashed out a quarter for $340M — a 5x return — while simultaneously negotiating the Gaza peace deal

Witkoff is a real estate developer by trade, now directing a $112B construction program

Marc Rowan (Apollo Global CEO) is also on the board — private equity, not diplomacy

"The big money is in Palestine" — the numbers support this:

Gaza Ukraine

Projected 10-year cost $71–112B ~$500B total, but no single entity directing it

Who designs/directs it Kushner + Witkoff personally No equivalent single private actor

Kushner's private fund connection Direct (Gulf investors = fund LPs) Indirect (Lukoil asset purchase, Oct 3 NYT)

Scale of Kushner's personal stake $1B+ (Phoenix) + potential reconstruction contracts Minimal documented direct stake

The Ukraine angle exists (the Lukoil asset purchase involving Kushner/Witkoff-linked groups), but it's a single deal. Gaza is a $100B+ multi-decade program that Kushner and Witkoff personally drafted, present, and direct — with their private fund's investors as the intended payers.

Current status (as of today):

$18B pledged, only $280M actually delivered (BBC, Sept 23)

Israel just blocked the Board's construction of a key Gaza base (Oct 14)

The Board expects reconstruction to "ramp up after Israeli election, US midterms" — i.e., it's stalled

Witkoff: "no plan B"

So the structure is in place, the financial incentives are documented, and the plan is designed by the people who stand to profit from it — but actual construction hasn't begun. The "piece of the pie" is real in design; it's not yet real in execution.

.

Reply
Share
6 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture