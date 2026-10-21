There’s a lot of chatter about Trump’s “outreach” to Russia. I’m listening to Larry Johnson talking about a “fundamental shift” in policy that he believes must be driven by other elements within the Deep State. In other words, it’s not just a Trump initiative. And LJ is not alone, out on a limb. On one hand, this take makes sense. Or, it would make sense if this were purely a US v. Russia thing. The difficulty is that the entire war on Russia is fundamentally driven by Jewish Nationalist desire for revenge against Russia—and has been since the late 18th century. Fundamentally, but not exclusively. There’s plenty of other craziness in Europe—for example, in the Scandinavian countries—that probably can’t be explained by Jewish Nationalist influence. Nevertheless …

The Russians are well aware of this dynamic, and they’re well aware that all these overtures come with strings attached—strings that are unacceptable for Russia. The strings all boil down to a ceasefire in place while NATO rearms what remains of Ukraine—and/or prepares for its own war on Russia, the ultimate act of suicide. Will Trump’s desperate outreach, driven by the domestic energy crisis, prove lasting? I suppose it could, but as Putin would put it, Trump is deal incapable. He can’t be trusted and, in the final analysis, he’s not truly in control. Here’s a good example of what’s probably going on:

Minsk 3, anyone? Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me thrice? I don’t think so. The question is, is this part of Trump’s latest approach to Putin. I believe it is, and its inherent unacceptability is part of why Steve and Jared haven’t been back to Moscow. I note that the two Duran Alexes are skeptical, also: Desperate Maneuvers To Get Russia To Stop. Alex Christoforou notes that Witkoff has been working with the Euros, so there you are. Mercouris refers to this maneuvering as just more “Kellogg plan” stuff. Trying to strong arm the guy who’s winning.

The interesting thing is Putin’s suggestion of a Big Three summit—Putin, Xi, and Trump. Trump luvs that idea, naturally, because it keeps his ego inflated. I can imagine, however, that the Deep State is freaking out at the prospect of such a meeting. Yes, Trump could simply violate any agreements that were reached, but there’s plenty of damage that could be done to the Anglo-Zionist empire, and it’s the Anglo-Zionists who are driving all of this.

Anyway, look at what Iran’s up to. Man, they are using their control to the max:

Absolutely no surprises whatsoever in any of this.

I’ll end with an edited transcript of Larry Wilkerson with Danny Davis. I’m not a particular fan of Wilkerson but he has some interesting ideas—especially re China.

DD: Let’s take a look at people who do seem to be living in the real world. Earlier today Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi met. They covered everything from Europe to West Asia including Lebanon, Palestine, Ukraine and Yemen. Also focused on the expansion of economic and nuclear cooperation. “Never in our history have Iran and Russia worked as closely as now.” Why do you suppose that Lavrov decided to go to Iran right now? What is the message that he sent and what do you make of the the conversation that those two had on on that pretty broad range of topics?

LW: Well, that is indeed an historic set of statements and a historic set of meetings. If you know Iranian history, you know that one of their greatest fears at that time--[all the way back in 1900] and very profoundly so--was Russia. Always--whether it was Stalin or whomever--always coveting Iranian territory and Iranian goods and, we might as well say, coveting what the British had at the time, the Iranian oil company. What Mossadegh did in 1953 to nationalize it. This is the warp and woof of the colossal change that is taking place on the face of the earth right now. This is monumental in terms of demonstrating the inexorable movement of power with the motive force being China out of the East and toward the West. So we’re looking at this incredible collision, Mearsheimer would call it inevitable, between the country that is number one in the world now--without any doubt--and its allies which it is gathering to itself with rapidity that ought to stun Washington. And we’re losing--we’re losing big time.

Recently the report came out on energy consumption in the world. The one parameter that means most to CIA in determining the power of a state, the one parameter is energy consumption. China’s energy consumption 30.4%. US energy consumption 11.6%. Their economy is three times as big as ours. And then you look at the progress in renewables and you see that China is leading in almost every category there, too. They are three times bigger and therefore more powerful than we are now. And I think Xi Jinping in this latest meeting with Trump took his measure in a way that said, ‘I am going to deal with this guy and this country behind him and these people behind him in the way that I have to deal with them. I didn’t want to do it so abruptly. I didn’t want to do it in their face as it were, but I’m going to do that now.’ And this movement of power has been expedited majorly by Trump’s mistakes.

DD: Let’s focus on [what Trump was saying in a soundbite]. He’s ‘working with Russia to have a deal on Iran.’ How much leverage does President Trump have to coerce Russia to do anything?

LW: You got me there. I imagine what Putin is telling him is what Putin perceives is what Trump wants to hear. I think Putin has taken Trump’s measure. And though I do think Putin wants, and sincerely wants, better relations with Washington, he does not not necessarily want better relations with Donald Trump. Will he use whatever subterfuge is necessary to convince this president to do what Putin wants more than anything else right in front of his face, and that is a cessation to these hostilities in Ukraine that are causing so many Russian lives to be lost and so much treasure to be expended for something that he’s already won and that the only reason he is not consummating that victory is the Europeans and standing behind them is the United States?

The people with whom Trump is dealing--[the soundbite DD played featured Trump going on and on and on about all the “deals” he’s doing]--are absolutely ecstatic about [Trump’s perceived incompetence] because they see room to maneuver. Whether it’s Sergey Lavrov or whether it’s Putin himself or whether it’s the leadership in Iran--they’re winning and we’re losing. And any way that they can use Trump to deepen those victories and that defeat is perfectly all right with them.

DD: Well, let’s take a look at what President Trump is up against. Because we’re getting close to the Israeli elections on the 27th of October and the US midterm elections on the 3rd of November. So, how are those two events potentially weighing in to what may happen militarily? Trump keeps saying that something big is coming in Iran, either before or after the midterm elections. You also have Netanyahu ... What do you think is going to happen related to these elections?

LW: Well, first of all, they’re both lying. Anyone looking at the situation with no bias knows they’re lying. And that includes the Iranians. And I’m sad to say in many respects, it includes most of the rest of the world. So what is Netanyahu lying about? Netanyahu is lying about what is going to happen with regard to Iran, because what is going to happen with regard to Iran is the destruction of the state of Israel. They are going to destroy Israel as a functioning state in its present position. Destroy it. And that’s not all that difficult to imagine when you consider just the conventional capability that Iran still has remaining. And I think Iran’s human intelligence now is much better than Mossad. Mossad had its agents destroyed by Iran from one end of the country to the other, whether they were Azerbaijani or they were Kurdish or whatever they might have been. They’ve all been destroyed. Not so for Iran’s human intelligence inside Israel. So I think they have a better picture of intelligence quality on Israel than Israel has on Iran. [Wilkerson thinks Netanyahu is prepared to use nukes.] That’s my calculation at that point.

DD: Israel is the strongest military power in the region and they have 200 nuclear weapons. So, how do you argue that they could be destroyed by a country that doesn’t have nuclear weapons?

LW: Well, first of all, Iran does have nuclear weapons. There’s no doubt in my mind that they have nuclear weapons. They made a decision [after Trump’s sneak attack]. And at that moment they enriched and they made and they have the missile, they have the warhead technology, they have the scientific capacity to link the two. Expertise was transmitted to the Iranians by the North Koreans. That expertise was put on hold just as our intelligence community said it was. They were not going to make a decision. They were going to enrich to a certain amount, but they were not going to make a decision to go the Full Monty, until that was blessed by the gurus in the Islamic world. I think they have a nuclear weapon or two or three. And I think they may have even tested. We just did not detect it, just like we did not detect the test in North Korea the first one. So that is in play now. And you say, well, Israel’s got a lot more nuclear weapons than Iran. And Israel has a platform to deliver that nuclear weapon, their diesel submarines in the eastern Med or in the North Arabian Sea or wherever has enough range and so forth. And I say back to you, send your nuclear weapons into Iran and see what happens. Then send just one or two into Israel targeted at Haifa, Tel Aviv, Dimona, and all the facilities there. I don’t think they would hit Jerusalem, but I can’t count that out entirely. Israel disappears. Iran will have a few mushroom clouds floating around and maybe some downward radiation that people won’t like on the other side of the Gulf and maybe a a truly nasty situation in terms of the blowdown and the destruction that does occur in Iran. But Israel will be gone. Iran will resurrect themselves from that destruction. Iran will be the country in the region that everyone has to look toward in order to restore any kind of sobriety in their own governments or their own countries. I’ll guarantee you the power to reckon with in that long time is not going to be Israel, it’s going to be Iran.

It’s extremely destructive to hit Israel with just one, let alone two or three. And I think, with the sophisticated ballistic missiles remaining in great quantity in Iran’s inventory and their ability to fire them with incredible accuracy, they could do it conventionally. If they put enough of those missiles on enough of the critical targets in Israel, they could do the destruction of Israel conventionally. So that’s the advantage that they have now. And it’s a huge advantage if you think about it. I would put every penny that I had, if I had pennies, I would put it on Iran destroying Israel rather than Israel destroying Iran. So that’s where we are now. If these people want to march on down this road, the road is clearly marked. You know what’s going to happen if you have a brain or even half a brain.

I’m told that US casualties [so far] are probably double what they have officially reported. I’m told that they are still hiding some of the casualties that have occurred in this “victory.”

DD: What do you make of President Putin saying, “Hey, how about you and me and Xi Jinping get together in Beijing and we sort this whole thing out?” Why would Putin and Xi Jinping want to have this meeting with Trump because do they think he’ll actually deliver?

LW: I think it’s an attempt--probably a last ditch attempt--to avert a more serious situation, which both Putin and Xi Jinping to their credit don’t want to develop. They’re making a last ditch effort to not just use the growing power that they have at their beck and call but to use common sense and good diplomacy to bring about a sort of a truce. And no thinking person is questioning anymore who’s winning this. No one’s questioning who’s going to be the arbiter of the globe’s future in a significant sort of way, probably very shortly, if not already. And that’s China and China’s allies. Two thirds of the world’s population, two thirds of its GDP, and an inexorable push outward toward the Atlantic that has been arrested by the Ukraine war and by other tensions in Europe, but will come eventually. And all of this will change the entire warp and woof of global commerce. I’ve been in China since 1984. I’m convinced they do not want to ransack the western hemisphere. They would prefer to have it accommodate in a spirit of comity, collaboration and cooperation.

Look at what Athens has just done. It’s sold out to Israel. Athens let its entire debt be compensated for by Israel--with our tax money, of course--in order to get through the fiscal year, so Athens is now a vassal state of Israel, will do whatever their bidding is--to include stirring up Cyprus so the Turks get pissed off. I mean you can’t make this stuff up. Israel’s got its fingers all around there and their fingers are greased with US dollars.

Look at the bill paying in Gaza. I think Ralph Nader’s right. Underneath that rubble, there’s probably somewhere between 400,000 and 600,000 Palestinians. And the Israelis certainly don’t want you to know it.