The story of the day should be the meeting in Beijing between Chinese President Xi Jinping and KMT Chairman Cheng Liwun.

If you were wondering, Xi is reported to be 5’11”.

As far as I can tell there was no earth shaking news that came out of the meeting and Cheng’s later press conference—the news was the meeting itself. While the DPP holds the Taiwan presidency, the KMT is the single largest party on Taiwan. Judging from the various statements the meeting was very cordial and cemented the KMT’s commitment to much better relations with the PRC. The timing is significant. The invitation to Cheng was issued after the outbreak of the Anglo-Zionist sneak attack on Iran, which has left Taiwan desperate for sources of energy and other elements (especially helium) to keep its chip manufacturing industry functioning—Taiwan produces 90% of the world’s chips. China is in a position to aid Taiwan if needed, and that is probably only a matter of time. The US has been forced to strip munitions from its Asian bases. Taiwan will need to find new ways of framing relations with China, and this meeting is probably a start.

Now check this out:

Jackson Hinkle ￼@jacksonhinklle 2h￼ ￼￼￼￼￼ BREAKING: Bank executives are scrambling behind the scenes to RELEASE $7 BILLION of frozen Iranian funds held by South Korea in Qatari banks The frozen assets are a result of U.S. financial sanctions, and Iran wants them released immediately

South Korea says will release $7 billion in frozen Iranian assets after ‘consultations’ with US Tehran has been pressuring Seoul to unblock the assets held in two South Korean banks due to US sanctions Iranian assets worth an estimated $7 billion locked in South Korea will shortly be released following consultations with the United States, after Tehran announced Monday that it has reached a deal with Seoul over how to transfer the funds, reported the Korea Times.

This will undoubtedly also advance Chinese - Korean relations. In fact, one suspects that China may have had a hand in this, as a quid pro quo for persuading Iran to provide Trump with a temporary reprieve from the consequences of his idiot rhetoric—China’s help in exchange for release of sanctioned assets. If so, it’s one more example of how China is all-in when it comes to supporting Iran. My bet is that this is another signal that the dynamics of world geopolitics are shifting, and that there will be no going back. The draw-down of US bases in Korea will have its effect.

Shifting to the “ceasefire”—or whatever it is that’s going on—we learn more about the background. It should come as no surprise that Trump, having foolishly started a war that has driven the global economy into a ditch, should have quickly started looking for an exit.

Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain 16h￼ Key details from the FT piece published earlier today: • The Trump admin has been seeking a ceasefire for “weeks” - at least since March 21st - when Trump first threatened to destroy Iranian power plants • Trump has been “worried” about oil prices and was “surprised” by Iranian resilience • Admin officials believed Iran would be more likely to accept a ceasefire if it were delivered by a Muslim-majority country, and enlisted Pakistan for this • Ceasefire periods between two weeks and 45 days were floated • The Iranians were willing to budge on limiting their uranium stockpile • Araghchi and other Iranian officials involved in the negotiations had issues getting the IRGC onboard. Some elements of the IRGC were strongly opposed to any agreement • At least one senior IRGC official would be included in the Iranian negotiating team

But there are powerful forces in US politics that are strongly opposed to a TACO. Of course, Jewish Nationalists are—and this could split the Dems to some extent:

Aaron Maté @aaronjmate Apr 8￼ Trump decided to make a disastrous, Israel First war on Iran the defining issue of his presidency. Have Democrats considered whether an Israel Firster who voted against Obama’s Iran nuclear deal is a suitable opposition leader at this pivotal moment? Quote￼ CSPAN @cspan Apr 8 .@SenSchumer: “Iran still has its nuclear stockpile. Its nuclear ambitions are still unchecked, if not accelerated…The nations at the world are furious at Trump: the Asians, the Europeans, even the Middle Eastern allies.”

That speaks volumes regarding the stranglehold—I think that’s the mot juste—that Jewish Nationalists have over US foreign policy.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 2h The issue of Israeli influence in U.S. politics is not limited to President Trump. Israel has successfully embedded itself within the American political structure, gaining dominant persuasive power and influencing a large share of campaign financing through an extensive lobbying network. This is much broader than mere phone calls or Netanyahu’s influence over Trump. I would say this has become a persistent and bipartisan reality, one that may endure far longer than many anticipate.

But they have powerful allies in the energy industry on this issue:

Trump and the Myth of American Oil Independence The president says the U.S. can walk away from the Strait of Hormuz. The global market says otherwise.

According to this article, oil execs are pleading with Trump to break Iran’s control over Hormuz—world economy be damned. Think about how much money is tied up in this, and there’s no mystery at all. Lives of military personnel, drain on military resources, hardship for Americans—none of that is part of the oil execs’ considerations. This has been going on since well before the Second World War. Don’t kid yourself—this is not about the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world. This is about US oil execs getting their cut.

Trump can’t keep all these people happy, as well as Americans. Did he give this any thought before his goofy decision?

Here’s another Politico article that’s on point:

The Middle East war depleted US weapons. Rebuilding will require China’s cooperation. Beijing has a stranglehold on the critical minerals the U.S. needs to rebuild its weapons cache following five weeks of war. The Middle East war has depleted a key part of the United States’ missile defense system in the region. To rebuild, the U.S. needs to go through China. In just over a month of war, Iran has targeted several U.S. radar units spread across the region, cutting-edge defensive weapons that are used to detect and shoot down incoming missiles and drones. Military experts believe many have been damaged, if not destroyed. A key component of those interceptors is gallium, a critical mineral that is also used in other high-tech products like semiconductors. China has a near total monopoly over the processing of gallium. And it has already proven willing to limit access. Increased U.S. demand for the metal to rebuild its interceptors — a process that will take years — only strengthens Beijing’s hand in the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. “Broadly does it make us more vulnerable? Yes, I think so,” said Mikhail Zeldovich, an investor focused on critical minerals. “I don’t think there’s any doubt there.” Already, prices for gallium have increased by 32 percent in the past month, after months of lower prices following an Oct. 30 agreement between the U.S. and China. The negotiations were sparked in part by China’s near total control over the processing of critical minerals, including gallium, leverage the country used to cut off supply and force the U.S. to the negotiating table. If the demand for critical minerals increases as the U.S. attempts to restock its weapons cache, it would only strengthen China’s hand.

Who in our government seriously considered this before the decision to attack Iran?

Trump, of course, is trying to please the war party—he’s just not mentioning the gallium:

Patarames and other rational people think Iran does actually have some cards—Aces and face cards, at that:

Patarames @Pataramesh 1h President of the US￼, an old man, spending his time to watch Mark Levin on Foxnews... Iran’s cards: ￼ Controlling global Oil price via Strait of Hormuz, with no ￼-means to stop it

￼ Suppressing normal life & economic activity in Israel, steadily & persistent

￼ Holding U.S. Persian Gulf Arab ￼-allies industries at permanent, persistent risk

￼ Steadily & constantly dismantling U.S. bases in the region and destruction of the assets they house Final & most important ￼ : Having offensive capability, firepower that is constant in quantity and can’t be effectively degraded by the means available to the U.S. ￼ In short, the capability to respond at scale

Finally, Patty Marins is puzzled by Netanyahu’s megalomania. She has apparently never heard of the Anglo-Zionist Empire: