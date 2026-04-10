Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi:

“It’s very simple; America must abide by its commitments, or we’re done.”

Reply
Share
1 reply
History Lass's avatar
History Lass
6hEdited

As always Thank you Mark!!

The release of frozen assets does help explain why Iran agreed to “ ceasefire” on China urging.

As to the Islamabad talks themselves, whether they actually take place is causing much angst and click bait on X today. Seems JD Vance is on the way, no word as to whether dumb and dumber are also on board AF2 or not.

Seems the Iranians are still standing firm in their preconditions, and so far are not going.

Hmmm markets close just a few hours….does Trump atttack?

https://x.com/i/status/2042596711651008697

https://x.com/i/status/2042641178777260421

As the ME turns…..

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture