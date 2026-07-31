Meaning In History

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Abiding Dude's avatar
Abiding Dude
2h

Currency collapse... coming soon.

BTW: The mass-slaughter in Gaza has gone a bit quiet, with all the other Trump/Iran/Ukraine FUBARs...

Here's an update... pretty appalling stuff:

https://robertjamesparsons.substack.com/p/o-palestina-qvo-vadis?

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
1h

Let's see, the Fed has managed to destroy the value of the USD already. 2% remaining buying power. The Federal Reserve is mandated to maintain stable prices over the long term, not the stupid 2% inflation target, using totally phony numbers.

How many trillion dollars have been robbed from frugal Americans who saved for decades, only to earn next to no interest.

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