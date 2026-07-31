I do have to wonder whether what we’re seeing in the markets is a function not only of the divided Fed’s decision to stand pat, rather than to try to fight inflation (probably a losing battle now, anyway), but also of Trump’s admission that he’s stuck in Iran with no plan except to just keep doing the same thing. BTW, Larry Wilkerson claims to have heard from “a foreign intel source” that Netanyahu discussed Trump’s Epstein “exposure” in their Oval Office meeting. The idea that decisions affecting the world economy are subject to the narrow interests of and blackmail by Jewish Nationalists—that, on top of the realization that the Trump regime is now officially rudderless, can’t be reassuring either.

Anyway, I’ve done a Sean Foo transcript that gives a decent overall view of what we’re looking at right now. It’s a day old, but it fits in pretty well with the current moment. Let’s take a peek at what’s going on this Friday afternoon—because it looks like nobody’s buying what Trump’s selling any longer:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h￼￼ The bond market carnage just won’t stop. Yields are moving in a literal straight-line higher. At what point does the Trump Administration intervene or shift course? It happened in April 2025 and can happen again. 2h￼￼ Corporate insiders have rarely been this bearish: Just 14.8% of US companies have recorded more insider purchases than sales so far in July, on track for the lowest monthly reading in at least 21 years. This percentage has declined -12.0 points since February and now stands ~7.0 points below the 10-year average of ~25%. By comparison, ~44% of firms saw insider purchases exceed sales in January 2022. The weakness is broad-based, with only 3 sectors, consumer staples, materials, and utilities, seeing net executive purchases. Among large-cap companies specifically, just 3.2% recorded net purchases. Corporate executives are becoming increasingly cautious. 3h￼￼ The bond market is out of control. The US 30Y Note Yield is now up to 5.27%, its highest level since June 2007. This officially marks a +450 basis point rally since the low seen in 2020. At the current pace, we are on track to see US 30Y mortgage rates exceed 7.50% by year-end. And to top it all off, Fed Chair Warsh is now adamant that the market should operate independently, without Fed guidance. Even without rate hikes or Fed guidance, the market is sending rates higher; operating exactly how Fed Chair Warsh wants it to operate. The bond market will soon be the most talked about component of global capital markets. This simply is not sustainable. 5h￼￼ BREAKING: The S&P 500 erases all gains and turns red on the day as the US 10Y Note Yield surges to its highest level since January 2025. 6h BREAKING: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell -3.8 million barrels last week, to 308 million barrels, the lowest since March 1983. This marks the 18th consecutive weekly decline, the longest since 2023, per Zerohedge. During this period, US oil reserves in the SPR have fallen -108 million barrels, or -26%. Meanwhile, commercial crude oil stocks excluding the SPR dropped -7.2 million barrels, to 405 million barrels, the lowest since October 2018. This is also ~7% below the 5-year average for this time of the year. America’s oil buffer is evaporating.

So, with that …

Emergency Meeting Triggers Bond Crash as US Stocks Melt Down We have just entered the most dangerous phase. Inflation has been raging for far too long now. And if you’re a central bank, you need to fight higher prices decisively. But we just got the complete opposite of that. The Fed just chickened out on fighting inflation. And Kevin Warsh just dropped a bombshell on markets today. Warsh: Today, as you know, our committee decided to vote by a 9 to3 vote to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3 and 1/2 to 3 and 3/4%. The committee is continuing its policy of making ample reserves in the banking system. The economy is showing impressive resilience even with recent shocks. The trends are positive and reveal solid growth. Let’s be completely plain right now. The Fed doesn’t dare raise rates because it would destroy the economy. They have chosen the path towards a higher and persistent inflation state. And that is exactly what Trump wants them to do. They have to keep inflating everything or the entire economy simply collapses. Interest rates today are stuck at 3.75% and they are going nowhere fast. It’s going to be higher for much longer than anyone wants. But can we tolerate another six to nine months of this before everything breaks? And just because the Fed didn’t hike rates doesn’t mean we’re safe. The US economy is so hyper financialized that even a rate pause is dangerous, and that’s why Warsh didn’t dare push rates up by just 25 basis points. Money will get more expensive and unravel the entire US growth plan. And that plan is expensive. That plan is the AI buildout happening right now. Big tech companies are planning to spend insane amounts of money. And just between Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet alone, half a trillion dollars are being committed to data centers. But these very same hyperscalers are pulling the stock market lower. Investors are already deeply skeptical and they’re selling off all these names hard. The AI race does not make sense where compute cost keeps dropping and Chinese competition keeps ramping up at the exact same time--and that’s why the Fed cannot be seen pulling the trigger. If Warsh hikes by just 25 basis points on the short end, everything is going to reprice immediately. If investors see rates rise even slightly, they’re going to demand high compensation for holding US paper [bonds]. They’ll demand it for the 10, 20, and 30 year notes as well. If treasury borrowing costs rise, borrowing costs for everyone are going to rise as well. Not just hyperscalers, but ordinary Americans applying for mortgages and loans. This will cascade directly into a complete credit freeze across the entire US economy. People will simply borrow much less and spending is going to drop hard everywhere. This will only break the entire economic system even faster. Even Trump himself is trying to twist the Fed into cutting rates lower. Trump: I know I’d love to see lower interest rates, but, uh, he’s got a board and it’s a political board and they want to keep rates up, but we fight through rates. We have the greatest, we have the strongest investment ever made in a country, of any country. Rates staying high or going even higher is going to break the entire system apart. There’s really no good outcome from here, no matter which direction the Fed turns. But look at the Fed voting committee right now. Something really alarming is happening. Members are starting to openly dissent in big numbers. They are dissenting [in the direction of] rate hikes, which tells us everything. In the most recent Fed decision, there were three big dissenting votes. These were the regional Fed presidents who all voted directly against the pause. All of them wanted 25 basis points at least in rate hikes. Why? Because inflation has been well over the 2% target for over 5 years now. 5 years in a row. In other words, even the Fed itself is admitting inflation is a disaster. It’s much higher than acceptable. Investors now have official confirmation and they’re starting to act, and everyone is now starting to actively dump the Treasury bonds in response. US government paper is getting more and more worthless to hold. If you want to hold dollar assets at all, you’re going to demand a higher yield and the market is forcing this repricing, whether the Fed acts or not. That is exactly why the 30-year Treasury yield has climbed above 5.2% right now. We are at the highest level recorded since 2007. This 19-year high is going to start breaking down the economy. Even the dollar itself has started crashing because confidence is about to fall. It is already falling. And even if the Fed does not hike officially, the market is forcing a real-time hike anyway. US bonds are now hot potatoes for every investor holding them. Why would any rational person lend money to a government that simply cannot stop spending? Why lend the Trump administration money when he clearly wants to inflate the entire debt away? The US ten year yield is also a disaster. The benchmark rate controls the entire fate of the entire US borrowing economy. It is now nearly at 4.7% and it’s still climbing persistently higher. We are now well above the TACO levels of the original trade war panic last year. We’re heading directly towards the 2023 high of 4.9% very quickly. Borrowing in the US is going to get more expensive with every passing week. So if you’re applying for mortgages, personal loans, business credit, you’re going to slam into a wall of higher rates. And if this continues relentlessly, consumer spending is going to collapse even further than it already has. Consumer confidence already fell by another 1.4 points, just in July alone. We’re heading back down to pandemic level lows. This is not good. People are already getting severely hammered from multiple directions. Higher rates are just going to collapse already stretched household budgets. The Fed may not have hiked yesterday, but future rate hikes are becoming more and more unavoidable, and out of nowhere, Trump just made the entire situation dramatically worse. He is now about to hammer Iran with a whole new devastating escalation. The US military attacks on Iran are not going to stop. Trump: Uh, we’re going to be hitting them very hard because it’s our turn to hit them. They know it’s coming. They’re asking us not to do it. But uh you know they tried shooting it last night. It’s our turn and we’ll see if we get there with an agreement at some point, but we’re going to hit them very hard. We’re being pushed relentlessly towards an endgame where the inflation crisis is going to get dramatically worse. Striking Iran will just invite a total and complete closure of both Hormuz and Bab el Mandab simultaneously. Then you’re going to get even less global oil supply entering the markets and it’s going to happen when there’s already a critical shortage going on. So the consequences are going to be catastrophic, and it’s going to be immediate for global energy prices. US emergency oil stockpiles are already being drained and reports are flooding the media everywhere. The strategic petroleum reserve--the SPR--has fallen to the lowest level since March, 1983. The aging infrastructure is also starting to break down physically. There’s only so much oil you can physically pump out of those caverns. The administration likes to tell us that we can drain the reserves all the way down to 70 million barrels total. But that is an aggressive estimate. That is a very dangerous and reckless gamble with national security. The infrastructure is old. Fixing it is going to cost billions. The real operational floor is actually 250 million barrels for safe functioning. And that means the Trump administration has less than 60 million barrels of real spare capacity available. That is roughly just 10 days of the Hormuz oil shortfall covered completely. And if the Houthis decide to shut down the Red Sea simultaneously, the shortage jumps to 20 million barrels per day. That means the US reserves can only cover approximately 3 days of that combined shortfall. That’s how bad the situation is right now. The buffer has almost been completely exhausted. But there’s also another enormous inflation shock building underneath everything else. Oil did not hit $150 or $200 a barrel partly because China cut down their imports. China dropped their oil buying by over 5 million barrels per day to help stabilize the world markets. They did not want to see the global economy and their customers collapse entirely. But that deliberate Chinese restraint is now starting to reverse course. China’s July oil demand is already starting to creep back upwards. And that is disastrous news for crude oil prices and for the US economy markets. Maybe this reversal is Beijing’s direct and deliberate response to all the AI threats from Scott Bessent. At this point, China simply doesn’t care what Trump thinks about any of this. Beijing is gaining a lot of global economic and geopolitical clout the longer this war continues, and they don’t really care anymore. Trump has virtually no response to whatever China chooses to do next. The leverage has already swung all the way to Beijing’s side. Q: There’s a new report that Iran’s about to get 400 rocket launchers um from China going through Pakistan to Iran. Trump: Well, that would be surprising. I mean, things like that happen, but that would be surprising. He told me very strongly he wouldn’t partake. Uh, and he knows I’d be quite disappointed.

Right. And we know Xi cares that Trump would be “quite disappointed”—how?