Since I’m fond of repeating that the Anglo-Zionist Empire is based on financial dominance, I thought readers might want to read someone else saying that for a change—it’s always a good time for a reminder, but especially on the eve of war:
Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC
Feb 17￼
« The international banking cartel IS the Empire. »
This is why analysis based on national interests makes no sense in those places the cartel controls. Also explains why those countries outside of its control are declared as enemies.
Chris Martenson @chrismartenson
Feb 17
The same people and banks prominent in the Epstein files are the exact same people and entities ruining our commodity markets, especially silver. I truly believe ￼this ￼should be a capital offense.
Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC
Feb 17
Why can’t we have sound money? Because that would place limits on the cartel’s control. This is a financial oligarchy. Yes, a plutocracy, but it’s important to stress that its power is financial in nature (not industrial, agricultural, etc.) It’s Spectre with spreadsheets.
Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC
Feb 17￼
Why does the US have such an absurd defense budget? It’s so we can serve as the cartel’s chief enforcer, for now anyway. They are about to sacrifice many ordinary Americans who volunteered to serve believing they were serving something different.
I’m also fond of repeating that Trump’s tariff shock and awe was NEVER about reshoring industry. For readers who think I’m currently afflicted with TDS, let me remind you that I have repeatedly stated that I don’t believe Trump is stupid, that I believe he actually possesses considerable native intelligence. His problems are character based. The point is that I believe Trump and his advisers NEVER believed what they told the public about what tariffs would accomplish. It was always a shakedown operation and NEVER about reshoring industry:
Martin Skold @MartinSkold2￼
This actually illustrates the key dilemma in American reindustrialization:
—Reindustrialization requires getting rid of the petrodollar, which requires inflation on the front end (to bring it about) and entails inflation on the back end (because the dollar’s value tanks)
BUT
—Industry develops best under conditions of stable money or even moderate -de-flation, which creates demand for real, physical, durable, high-quality goods and money-saving physical production tech, and encourages investors to be careful where they put their money
AND
—-In-flationary environments are not only terrible for industry (they mobilize industry in war; they do not create it beforehand), but they encourage speculative bubbles, get-rich-quick schemes, and fraud - all of which AI both is and entails
The last is terrible for industry but perfectly describes the US economy for all of my adult life.
Ewan Morrison @MrEwanMorrison￼
We need some clarification: there is no real AI industry.
There is just an American speculative capital industry.
Traders gambling on futures that won’t deliver. AI is its alibi this time around.
AI tech has been overvalued by 1000% percent. There will be a crash.
Megatron @Megatron_ron
6h￼
￼ What really pissed off Les Wexner’s lawyer that intervened with “I will f*cking kiII you if you answer another question w/ more than 5 words.”
Les Wexner was exposing that Epstein worked for the Rothschild family, Jeff Bezos & founders of Google.
It is a racket, run by racketeers, for the benefit of the grifter class. We've been scammed so much we can hardly recognize honesty, morality or charity anymore.