Since I’m fond of repeating that the Anglo-Zionist Empire is based on financial dominance, I thought readers might want to read someone else saying that for a change—it’s always a good time for a reminder, but especially on the eve of war:

Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC Feb 17￼ « The international banking cartel IS the Empire. » This is why analysis based on national interests makes no sense in those places the cartel controls. Also explains why those countries outside of its control are declared as enemies. Chris Martenson @chrismartenson Feb 17 The same people and banks prominent in the Epstein files are the exact same people and entities ruining our commodity markets, especially silver. I truly believe ￼this ￼should be a capital offense. Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC Feb 17 Why can’t we have sound money? Because that would place limits on the cartel’s control. This is a financial oligarchy. Yes, a plutocracy, but it’s important to stress that its power is financial in nature (not industrial, agricultural, etc.) It’s Spectre with spreadsheets. Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC Feb 17￼ Why does the US have such an absurd defense budget? It’s so we can serve as the cartel’s chief enforcer, for now anyway. They are about to sacrifice many ordinary Americans who volunteered to serve believing they were serving something different.

I’m also fond of repeating that Trump’s tariff shock and awe was NEVER about reshoring industry. For readers who think I’m currently afflicted with TDS, let me remind you that I have repeatedly stated that I don’t believe Trump is stupid, that I believe he actually possesses considerable native intelligence. His problems are character based. The point is that I believe Trump and his advisers NEVER believed what they told the public about what tariffs would accomplish. It was always a shakedown operation and NEVER about reshoring industry: