-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ A widespread blackout hit Western Europe, leaving Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and parts of France without power. Spain's rail system is fully disrupted by a nationwide power outage, as authorities urgently work to restore electricity.

Now, an interesting story coming out of Russia—which, surprisingly, doesn’t seem to be getting that much publicity—is that Putin himself has now confirmed the use of North Korean troops in Kursk:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: Putin thanks North Korean soldiers who fought in Kursk Putin praises ‘heroism, dedication’ of DRPK troops for helping defeat Ukrainian forces in Kursk Region He said they ‘defended our Motherland as their own ... covering themselves with unfading glory.’ Kim Jong Un calls the DPRK military's involvement in liberating Kursk a 'SACRED mission' to strengthen friendship with Russia — Korean Central News Agency Russian defense ministry footage captured their pre-deployment drills. So as I already wrote, the Battle of Kursk was a massive clash between NATO troops under the Ukrainian flag and Russian and North Korean troops under the Russian flag. Russia, despite denying the participation of North Korean soldiers, has now suddenly admitted it. A huge part of the Ukrainian soldiers who were captured or killed there were foreigners. Ukraine and NATO used the most advanced weapons and communications equipment there, but Russia and North Korea won. Ukraine and NATO continue to deny the involvement of NATO troops despite the huge number of dead and captured foreign soldiers, whom they call "foreign mercenaries" and despite the fact that 80% of them are "former" members of the armies of NATO countries. The biggest shock to the entire world will be when/if a recognition of the use of tactical nukes starts to arrive. As an explanation for those skeptical about the scale and intensity of this war.

The big takeaway—confirmed by the duration of the battle, which began in August, 2024—is that this was actually a major NATO - Russia battle. This also confirms “the scale and intensity” of the war and the signficance of the forces facing Russia. The timing of the NATO offensive into Russia—the beginning of the US election campaign season in earnest—is also of interest. I make no comment on Megatron’s suggestion that tactical nukes were used.

There has been a lot written recently about the drone war in Ukraine. Geroman has a good, relatively brief, commentary. Again, this shows the intensity and scale of the NATO - Russia war:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT ￼With the arrival of warm weather and active growth of greenery, the situation on the front for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Federation changes, especially in the context of the use of drones, which play a key role in the conduct of hostilities. According to Ukrainian and Russian sources, the increase in vegetation significantly complicates the work of drones, which is becoming a factor that both sides are trying to use to their advantage. For Ukraine, this creates serious problems, since drones have become the main strike weapon, allowing for pinpoint strikes on the positions of Russian forces, adjusting artillery fire and conducting reconnaissance. With the onset of warm weather and the appearance of greenery, the effectiveness of these systems decreases, since the vegetation hides the movement of troops and equipment. As a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign "Muchnoy" notes, it is in such conditions, for example, in the area of ​​Zverevoye near Pokrovsk and in the direction of Chunishino, that Russian troops are intensifying their offensive. He also mentions Kotlyarovka, where the greenery hides possible enemy movements and complicates the work of Ukrainian UAVs. According to him, this may soon cause problems with the effectiveness of drones, especially in areas such as Kotlyarovka, where fields and crops will become difficult to observe from the air. On the other hand, Russian publics also note that the "greenery" opens up new opportunities for them. In particular, on the front in the Stupochki area south of Chasovy Yar, where Russian troops are said to have occupied the eastern part, the increased vegetation allows them to use ravines for safe movement. These areas, which were previously under constant surveillance by Ukrainian drones, are now less vulnerable due to dense vegetation, which significantly improves the maneuverability of Russian units. Russian sources also report that the Ukrainian army is aware of the threat posed by vegetation and is taking measures to remotely mine forest belts using Baba Yaga drones. This makes it possible to block areas that are becoming difficult for drones to access, creating obstacles to the enemy's advance. Thus, changes in natural conditions, such as the growth of greenery, have a significant impact on tactics and the effectiveness of technology on the battlefield, making each side more vulnerable while at the same time providing new opportunities for maneuver. Military analytics ￼ TG

Today, as usual, Judge Nap began with his conversation with Alastair Crooke. The title is Gen. Kellogg Undermines Trump, and there certainly is discussion of the Neocon attempts to keep the Jewish war on Russia going, but the most interesting aspects of the discussion had to do with the Middle East.

As we know, a “technical discussion” was held between Iran and the US in Oman on Saturday. Before we get to that, Crooke made this interesting comment regarding the “scandal” about the Signal “leaks”, which he correctly understands as motivated by anger at Hegseth for favoring a negotiated settlement with Iran. Those “leaks”—supposedly by close aides to Hegseth—we now know were false accusations, made by an Israeli agent in the Pentagon who has been fired. Crooke, however, focuses on Centcom’s Gen. Kurilla and internal US military opposition to Hegseth:

[the attacks on Hegseth were] basically because of Iran policy, because they did not want the negotiations and at the same time you had the commander of Centcom—General Kurilla, who's been in Israel who has been was setting up an attack on Iran with the Israelis which the Israelis want and like. Kurilla has a few months left in office as the commander of Centcom, which has always had a certain degree of latitude in the terms of its control [by the Pentagon]. [Kurilla] wants his war in Iran and Israel wants him to have his war. So this is the problem.

It comes back to Trump not having control over the Deep State.

Now, as for the negotiations in Oman, the Trump regime, which has now inserted a notorious Iraq nukes hoaxter, Michael Anton, as head of the team, took a hard line that they knew would be unacceptable to Iran as a sovereign nation. The significance of this is that it appears that Trump—giving him the benefit of the doubt—isn’t able to exercise full control over the negotiations or the makeup of his own team. He’s beholden to the Jewish Nationalists. Withdrawing the benefit of the doubt, one way or another the Trump regime is seeking regime change, not peace—as predicted:

Crooke: The Americans proposed that there can be no actual enrichment process in Iran. This is only going to come this is only going to come by the West giving Iran authorized enriched uranium. [The West is] going to sit on a tap that they can turn on and off. [Iran] will not be allowed to enrich anything. I don't know what the Iranian reaction will be but I can guess. Judge: The Israelis and maybe the Americans just couldn't care less about the peaceful uses of that enriched uranium, including in high-end hospitals where it's the only way to address certain ailments. This is something that's universal in the United States today. Crooke: Yeah, they're looking for regime change, not not a solution.

Following the negotiations Netanyahu gave a speech mirroring the American demands. The Iranian response wasn’t long in coming, and it focused on Trump’s lack of control over US government policy. “Tangible dividends” probably means an end to sanctions.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi @araghchi￼ Israel’s fantasy that it can dictate what Iran may or may not do is so detached from reality that it hardly merits a response. What is striking, however, is how brazenly Netanyahu is now dictating what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran. Conveniently, Netanyahu’s Allies in the Failed Biden Team—who failed to reach a deal with Iran—are FALSELY casting our indirect negotiations with the Trump administration as another JCPOA. Let me be clear: Iran is strong and confident enough in its capabilities to thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy or dictate its course. We can only hope our U.S. counterparts are equally steadfast. Many Iranians no longer believe the JCPOA is sufficient. They seek tangible dividends. Nothing Netanyahu’s Allies in the Failed Biden Team say or do will change this reality. There is no military option, and certainly no military solution. Any strike will be immediately reciprocated. 1:46 AM · Apr 28, 2025

Speaking of Jewish Nationalists, their war came to New York City when Ben Gvir—what a surprise—strutted down Wall Street. That was part of a weekend that included an incident in which an anti-genocide Jewish woman in New York was beaten bloody by a mob of Jewish Nationalists who were chanting “Death to Arabs!” She had to be rescued by police.

Judge: Ben Gvir of all people is here in New York, where the crowds have been shouting at him and calling him horrible things in Hebrew. This is in Wall Street, this is New York City! Crooke: Well the war is in New York, not only in Israel.

Only in America! where American politics is held hostage to Jewish Nationalism. Free the hostages—the American people.

