My guess regarding Trump’s rant, below, is that, while his letter on the surface appears to be a response to a text that the Swedish and Finnish leaders had sent to Trump re Greenland and Trump’s tariffs, it may actually have been spurred by the Nobel committee’s statement that, while the physical peace medal can be transferred—as it was by Machado—the prize itself cannot be transferred. That would explain the really weird reference to the Nobel Peace Prize as Trump went ballistic.

The Nobel Prize @NobelPrize￼ Statement from the Nobel Foundation One of the core missions of the Nobel Foundation is to safeguard the dignity of the Nobel Prizes and their administration. The Foundation upholds Alfred Nobel’s will and its stipulations. It states that the prizes shall be awarded to those who “have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind,” and it specifies who has the right to award each respective prize. A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed. 3:56 AM · Jan 18, 2026

Trump’s late Sunday night response? Not content with going ballistic on the Swedish and Finnish leaders, he decided to share his hurt feelings with multiple other European leaders.

Nick Schifrin @nickschifrin￼ NEW: @potus letter to @jonasgahrstore links @NobelPrize to Greenland, reiterates threats, and is forwarded by the NSC staff to multiple European ambassadors in Washington. I obtained the text from multiple officials: Dear Ambassador: President Trump has asked that the following message, shared with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, be forwarded to your [named head of government/state] “Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT” 10:31 PM · Jan 18, 2026

Among other really weird aspects to this letter—such as the assertion, also voiced by Stephen Miller, that the US can seize any land that, in his view, cannot otherwise be protected—is Trump’s claim that there are “no written documents” regarding the Danish claim to Greenland. Since Trump proudly declared that he doesn’t read much of anything, one assumes that he came by this non-fact via oral communication—arch Zio Miller whispering in his ear? But there actually is a relevant document:

which reads in relevant part:

Of course, there is additional really weird stuff in Trump’s letter, especially his contention that he has been pursuing peace. This from a guy who has pursued genocide in Gaza, war in Syria and Lebanon, proudly speaks publicly of being bought off by Miriam Adelson, uses the subterfuge of peace talks to initiate sneak attacks on Iran, Qatar, and the President of Russia, and has kidnapped another foreign leader and his wife. Currently he is marshaling US military forces in the CENTCOM area and threatening Iran with “regime change.”

For those who would challenge the reality of the reports:

Jonas Gahr Store has confirmed receipt of Trump’s letter.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre replied Monday to President Donald Trump’s highly controversial letter linking his desire to acquire Greenland to being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize, which is given out by a committee of five chosen by the Norwegian parliament. “I can confirm that this is a text message that I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump. It came in response to a short text message from me to President Trump sent earlier on the same day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland Alexander Stubb,” Støre replied, adding: In our message to Trump we conveyed our opposition to his announced tariff increases against Norway, Finland and select other countries. We pointed to the need to de-escalate and proposed a telephone conversation between Trump, Stubb and myself on the same day. The response from Trump came shortly after the message was sent. It was his decision to share his message with other NATO leaders. Norway’s position on Greenland is clear. Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Norway fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark on this matter. We also support that NATO in a responsible way is taking steps to strengthen security and stability in the Arctic. As regards the Nobel Peace Prize, I have clearly explained, including to president Trump what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian Government.

This follows up in a very real way on Larry Johnson’s recent article, which was written before the public was aware of Trump’s wacky letters—and this coming from a guy who voted for Trump:

Anyone who has ever faced the crisis of an elderly parent who has suffered mental and physical decline can probably recall the moment when you had to intervene and take the car keys from your father or mother. Certainly not a happy time, but the given the possibility of the impaired senior citizen causing an accident that could kill others it was the right decision. I think we have come to that moment with Donald Trump. It is time to invoke the 25th amendment to the US Constitution. The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution sets the rules for presidential and vice‑presidential succession and for dealing with a president who is unable to perform the duties of the office. It was proposed after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and was ratified in 1967 to clarify gaps in the original constitutional text. Under Section 4, the vice president plus a majority of the principal officers of the executive departments (or another body designated by Congress) can declare that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office, making the vice president acting president immediately. If the president disputes this, Congress must decide; a two‑thirds vote in both houses is required to keep the vice president as acting president, otherwise the president regains authority.

I won’t even attempt to argue against this eminently sensible safeguard for protecting We the People. None of the above reflects the thoughts and actions of a balanced, stable individual. It’s clear that Trump is a clear and present danger to the USA and to the world.