Mark Wauck
9h

The Norwegian PM says he hopes to talk to Trump at Davos and explain to him that the Nobel prizes are awarded by an independent committee and not by his government. Good luck with that.

Joe
12h

TWO POSITIONS ON THE GREAT DEBATE

DOES THE US ACT FINANCIALLY TO SAVE IT'S SKIN NOW

OR DIPLOMATICALLY TO SAVE FUTURE GENERATIONS

1. Economics - from a purely economic standpoint

A. the US deficit is out of control - the US requires ' Collateral ' to continue to sell bonds and treasuries at a reasonable rate - and more

Israel is in a real bind - deficit - military costs - need for resources including oil and gas - is the US to support Israel forever when we cannot afford to support ourselves

US declines Israel declines

B. a strictly ' colonialism ' mindset - obtain resources from other Countries - that we can sell and leverage - makes sense -

Taking and selling resources of others

What better way to save yourself then to take from others

C. Who do we take from

i. For the US

Greenland is plan "B" - Plan "A" was we tried Ukraine we thought there were vast resources readily available and fairly simply - but that did not work

ii. For Israel

Palestine is plan "A" getting more from Syria Iran Egypt Lebanon is plan "B"

CONCLUSION: From a purely economic standpoint - a reasonable are arguable position is - taking control of any or all of South America Canada and Greenland are our choices and for Israel Palestine Lebanon Syria and others

2. Diplomacy and Allies - from a purely diplomatic standpoint

this is a disaster - we rob from both Allies and attempt to rob from Rivals

A. We tried to rob Ukraine from Russia - and we are robbing Palestine and Gaza for Israel

B. Ukraine did not go as planned we had to pivot to Venezuela and Canada and Greenland

Sorry Greenland but we had no choice

C. If we have to destroy all international law, destruct the UN and throw out the constitution Trumps mindset appears to be - then so be it

CONCLUSION: Future generations will have to suffer the terrible consequences of the Trump foreign diplomacy if things continue as they appear to be

International Law ICC ICJ will be thrown out the window JUST AS CHINA RUSSIA are flexing their muscles - the US may desperately need the UN and International Law and International Courts in the future as protection from other great and rising powers - all of that is being destroyed - leaving future generations no where to turn

this was the entire reasoning behind WWI League of Nations - which did not work out

but WWII United Nations -

Prior generations learned the lesson the hard way probably both wars combined

100 Million Persons Killed

