Malaysia has announced that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Seems good rather than bad.

We begin the week with Trump and his proxies making all sorts of threats against various countries, indulging in bellicose and ugly rhetoric—via Megatron:

UK Defence Secretary says UK and Australia are "ready to fight together" if China attacks Taiwan — Telegraph

Imagine the bemusement of the Chinese.

Lindsey Graham says Israel will do to Gaza what the U.S. "did to Tokyo and Berlin."

I believe the evidence is that that has already happened..

Trump says ‘Israel is gonna have to make a decision’ if Hamas doesn’t release the hostages ‘I know what I’d do’, Trump says. . Trump threatens Iran once again: "Iran is so nasty, they're so nasty in their statements. They got hit. We cannot allow them to have nuclear weapons. They are still talking about uranium enrichment. Who talks like that? It's so stupid. We will not allow it."

Who, indeed?

TRUMP: I'm very disappointed in Russian President Putin I'm reducing the 50 days I gave him" . Trump sets new "deadline" for Putin to 10 or 12 days from today"

There are still some technical issues to sort out:

steve hsu @hsu_steve Report from Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) Burn Rate: Missile and Interceptor Cost Estimates During the U.S.-IsraelIran War ... the United States and Israel both face an urgent need to replenish stockpiles and sharply increase production rates. The U.S. THAAD system accounted for almost half of all interceptions, perhaps because of Israel’s insufficient Arrow interceptor capacity. As a result, the United States used up about 14 percent of all its THAAD interceptors, which would take three to eight years to replenish at current production rates READ THE WSJ ARTICLE INSTEAD OF THIS REPORT. WSJ REPORTED US USED 1/4 OF ALL THAAD INTERCEPTORS EVER PRODUCED IN 12 DAYS? WSJ ALSO REPORTED HUGE AEGIS SM-2,3,6 NUMBERS WHICH THIS REPORT DOES NOT. I don't vouch for the the JINSA analysis, but even its (optimistic) conclusions, combined with what we already know about the conflict, imply that Iran used at least 3 rough classes of missiles: 1. Very old, cheap inaccurate missiles (CEP >> 1 km?) 2. Old, cheap inaccurate missiles (CEP ~ 1km) 3. Relatively modern missiles - interception rate may be very low, like 50% or less (CEP ~ 100m?) In a conflict with Russia or China, US systems would be dealing with huge numbers of missiles in category 3 and probably some missiles MUCH MORE CAPABLE than Iran's category 3. 6:10 AM · Jul 27, 2025

Alastair Crooke, this morning, puts this conundrum within an American political context—an Epstein context, although there are other factors leading to growing dissatisfaction with Trump. The first assumption when Trump threatens Russia is that he’s referring to sanctions. But, recall, not too long ago he sounded out Zelensky on the possibility of deep strikes on Moscow and St. Petersburg. And now there are further political dynamics in play that the Russians are surely watching closely. Crooke:

It is clear that Trump is tainted. He is tainted even if he was not directly involved. He was a close friend of Epstein for years. He was part of that milieu of oligarchs, of intelligence officers, of political players, and he swam in that water. So did Epstein. So did intelligence services. So did the very rich oligarchs, as well. But he was part [of that milieu], and this has caused great misgivings within his base. They thought Trump was one of them--the base--not one of [the oligarchic class]. Even if the milieu was doing other things about political interests, financial interest, intelligent interests, the sense that it also at some levels involved children is just abhorrent. I'm not sure that Trump can control that or divert from it, because this is different. We know that our elites lie and they steal. But doing these things, those elites ... So the question is--and this is where the geopolitics comes in--is Trump entering a sort of second term presidency? Is he beginning to enter into lame duck status in America? [Will] people start to say, Well, who's going to inherit MAGA? Who's going to inherit the Republican party? I think constitutionally [based on his personality] Trump will find it very hard, impossible perhaps, to see himself as a lame duck. He will need diversions. He will need wins. He will desperately try and get them. He's just tried to get one during his golfing holiday by steamrolling the European Union. But the more important one of course is Russia. And in his weakened state, the hawks are pushing him harder. But there is a great problem here. There is no infantry, no weapon availability, no missile availability--unless you [escalate]. As David Ignatius suggested in the Washington Post, the only real things you can do to put pressure on Moscow at the moment is to go to Tomahawk missiles, 2,000 kilometer range, serious missiles, fired either from submarines and there is a land version of it, too, but mostly from submarines. In that case you're going to a big war.

A big war, because Russia can certainly trump the Tomahawks with hypersonics.

In the meantime the Russians seem unfazed. Instead, their temp is increasing. This first item is very interesting:

ayden @squatsons￼ Russian MiG-31s just carried out three Kinzhal strikes on the Starokostyantyniv airfield [in Western Ukraine]. This same airbase was subjected to 8 Kh-101 missile strikes earlier this morning. Something important is getting hit. 12:10 AM · Jul 28, 2025

I have a recollection that this airbase has been hit previously. Commenters speculated on what was targted:

L. SHIN @LSHINov Is Kinzhal designed to hit bunkers and underground fortifications? So it is, apparently. This is not just an airport. These are headquarters, underground warehouses, etc. RuAF doesn't spend such expensive missiles on targets that aren't immediately confirmed by different sources Christoph @Christoph_M88￼ Air base is reinforced to NATO standard and is main hub for Ukraine’s bomber element, especially Su-24s equipped with Western missiles like British Storm Shadow and French SCALP. Also very likely a base for F-16 jets.

Russian forces are also drawing near to Zaporozhye, a major city on the middle Dnieper. Do the Russians have a major cauldron in mind, enclosing most of Ukraine east of the Dnieper? Are they especially looking to isolate Ukrainian forces to the east, preventing their resupply?

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ ISW: Russian Armed Forces are approaching positions from which they can shell Zaporizhzhia with artillery. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian troops have advanced in the west of Zaporizhzhia region — in particular, to the southern part of Stepnohirsk. This is confirmed by geolocated videos from July 27. It is noted that the Russian army's positions are now only 7 km from Prymorske and 11 km from Beselianka. If Russian forces advance another 5 km, they will be able to shell Zaporizhzhia with artillery. Military analytics ￼ TG 6:39 AM · Jul 28, 2025

Elsewhere—in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk directions especially, but also in the Kharkov direction—the Russians continue their flanking tactics to surround major Ukrainian forces, which are being forced to retreat into city centers, where they will be cut off from resupply. The guess is that the Russians may, in certain cases in the east, opt for a siege strategy while advancing rapidly westward where there will be little serious opposition or fortified positions.

There has recently been another political provocation that will surely anger the Russians. The Austrian foreign minister has floated the idea of neutral Austria joining NATO. Now, talk is cheap, and one imagines that this will face opposition in Austria. Still:

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo￼ “Russia, as the successor of the USSR, one of the powers that signed the treaty on Austria's sovereignty, has the right to prevent the country from joining NATO” — former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl￼ 6:44 AM · Jul 28, 2025

I want to finish with some Deep State news. It’s goodish news—John Ratcliffe, CIA Director, speaking publicly is talking about important new revelations in the Russia Hoax. Further, he’s maintaining that the statute of limitations shouldn’t be a problem because the conspiracy in question, the Russia Hoax, is a continuing conspiracy—because the perps continue to deny their guilt. Note also that Ratcliffe and others are now speaking of a fraud—a conspiracy to defraud—against the American people. Well, the US government is the representative (theoretically) of the American people, so a conspiracy to defraud the US government is, ipso facto, a fraudulent conspiracy against the American people.

Now, I just heard Larry Johnson suggesting that RICO could be in play. I’m not an expert on this complicated statute. In the past I’ve been skeptical regarding its applicability and I remain cautious. However …

What is now coming to light is evidence of an organized conspiracy with a central directing or organizational authority—Obama. In the past the hard evidence was not available. We are also seeing evidence of multiple direct actions that could be construed to be obstruction of justice by impeding and/or perverting the legally intended functioning of the US government in its core national security and LE functions. Again, the availability of direct evidence in this regard is a new development. RICO would be more complicated because of the necessity of proving multiple “predicate offenses” as part of the conspiracy, but I’m open to it being in play.

In any event, listen to Ratcliffe: