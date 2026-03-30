Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TedTheKitty's avatar
TedTheKitty
38m

This administration could F-up a one car funeral. Its like watching one of those old 60's art house films where everyone is on LSD.

The Taiwan bit is really interesting. Imagine if this whole scenario ends up bringing Taiwan and China closer; talk about unintended consequences!

Reply
Share
5 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Fernando's avatar
Fernando
21m

There's a Brazilian song that says:

"Thus humanity walks, with ant-like steps and without will."

In the Portuguese language, "humanidade" (humanity) rhymes with "vontade" (will), but in the rest of the world, as well as in reality, I have many doubts.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture