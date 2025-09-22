Let’s start with Kash Patel’s statement yesterday that the FBI is still investigating every aspect of the Kirk assassination. I don’t want to read too much into his words. On the one hand, he could simply be saying that, Hey, we’re gonna be as thorough as humanly possible and we will address all expressed concerns. On the other hand, this could be a backhanded admission that they’re revisiting earlier “information” that was presented as pretty much certain, but which no longer looks like “information.” You’ll have to draw your own conclusions:

Patel on Kirk shooting probe: FBI ‘meticulously investigating theories and questions’ “The full weight of America’s law enforcement agencies are actively following the evidence that has emerged, but our efforts extend beyond initial findings. We are examining every facet of this assassination,” Patel said in a post on the social platform X on Sunday afternoon. “We are meticulously investigating theories and questions, including the location from where the shot was taken, the possibility of accomplices, the text message confession and related conversations, Discord chats, the angle of the shot and bullet impact, how the weapon was transported, hand gestures observed as potential ‘signals’ near Charlie at the time of his assassination, and visitors to the alleged shoot

Patel talks about “initial findings”, which makes it sound like the early statements are confirmed but they’re moving on to additional issues. But then, when he mentions such basic evidentiary matters as “the location from where the shot was taken, …, the angle of the shot and bullet impact,” which we thought were part of the core of the “initial findings,” well, one wonders.

Commenter Richard Cook sent me a link to a fairly brief video—about 8 minutes—that presents a strong argument that Kirk was hit near the right ear and that the wound on the left neck/throat region is an exit wound, as I’ve been suggesting. I want to add a caution. The narrator repeatedly speaks of a “spray” of blood from the entry wound near the ear. Other analysts have maintained that what we’re seeing is Kirk’s earpiece being ejected at high speed backwards from the right ear by the impact and the creation of a “temporary cavity”. The importance of that comes out when you see the way his T-shirt is dragged up toward his chin/neck. That happens because the rearward trajectory of the earpiece—which is draped right to left behind his head and then down over his chest—forcibly drags the cord for the earpiece, which is pinned near the letter “F”, up and back. That causes the shirt, to which the cord is pinned, to be briefly pulled upwards.

On the other hand, the narrator also points out the beginnings of the gush from the exit wound in the neck—consistent with what we should expect from an exit wound. He also has some interesting things to say about the location of the shooter—which is not on a rooftop.

Next up is a video from 4 days ago, which features a former Navy Seal sniper. The video is of a manageable length—about a half an hour. What stands out is that the sniper is adamant on a number of fundamental issues: This was not an “easy” shot; this was definitely not a .30-06 rifle that was fire; the neck wound is not an entry wound; the rifle report sounds somewhat muffled, which strongly suggests that the actual shooting position was “recessed”. What he means by that is that the rifle, when fired, was actually inside a room rather than sticking out the window. If the rifle had been fired from an outdoor position (rooftop, extending from a window) there should have been a tremendous echo effect—with a powerful round like the .30-06 you would have a boom-boom-boom echo, from the surrounding buildings that enclosed the central plaza of the campus. And that effect is completely absent.

The two speakers—and there’s also a brief clip of a third expert shooter—are also adamant that the story of Robinson disassembling and then reassembling the large rifle belonging to his grandfather is absurd. Anyone with a bit of experience in that regard will recognize how ridiculous that part of the narrative is. Also, they get into some of the technicalities of “sniping”. Again, anyone with a bit of experience with rifle target shooting will appreciate how complicated these technical and planning issues are.

Much of that is covered in the first half or so of the video. However, the two talkers also get into what we could call the political aspects to some extent that are worth listening to. So: