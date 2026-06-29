Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

Chas Freeman: This is a classic attempt to renegotiate what was lost on the battlefield, and it's not gonna work.

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
5hEdited

"All Trump has to do is cut off Israel and it’s over like that."

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