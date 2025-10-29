Fiscal stuff:

FinancialJuice @financialjuice 8h OpenAI CFO: When it comes to compute deals, we need as much innovation on financing side as we do on tech side. Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 8h￼ “Financial Innovation” ends here Julie Whoever @JulieLovesWind 1h￼ Translation: They need an open-ended check from taxpayers. I guess Merriam-Webster has to change the definition of “capitalism”

My assumption is that “financial innovation” in this context probably means something like putting the muscle on foreign governments to “invest” huge amounts of their GDP in the US for purposes and projects that Trump designates. Out China China.

Financial innovation?

Roman Helmet Guy @romanhelmetguy￼ SNAP [used to be called Food Stamps] is the greatest investment of all time. Every dollar invested into SNAP doubles. The Chinese are trying to harness our SNAP technology but they can’t figure it out. If we were smart we’d spend $100T on SNAP, growing our GDP by $180T and making us all filthy rich.

Don’t believe this? Here’s the picture to prove it—bonus points for anyone who can tell us what else was going on when SNAP spending skyrocketed and then stayed in the stratosphere:

Geiger Capital @Geiger_Capital￼ Federal spending on SNAP (food stamps) has essentially doubled since 2019… Doubled in the last 5 years. 10:00 AM · Oct 28, 2025

This woman misses the magic of financial innovation:

All those imported people go on SNAP immediately and that gooses our GDP. That’s financial innovation. Maybe Trump can explain that to Xi when they meet.

Viewed that way, maybe financial innovation explains the firing of Steven Hatfill. Ending spending is a firing offense in government:

LindellTV @RealLindellTV￼ ￼ BREAKING: Dr. Steven Hatfill FIRED from HHS ￼ Dr. Hatfill, a senior advisor to @HHSgov @SecKennedy on pandemic preparedness, has been terminated. He was the driving force behind ending over $500 million in funding for mRNA development through BARDA. He also pushed for real therapeutic options like hydroxychloroquine and spoke openly about removing dangerous vaccine tech from federal programs. So why was he fired? Sources say Stephanie Spear, @RobertKennedyjr’s principal deputy chief of staff, may be behind Hatfill’s ouster...along with other firings inside @HHSgov that have raised red flags. “Getting rid of these mRNA vaccines was truly how we make America healthy again.” – Dr. Hatfill The people who tried to end the pandemic cartel are being eliminated from within. https://x.com/i/status/1983247524317053431 2:00 PM · Oct 28, 2025

Will Schryver has a brief substack article out, in which he explains the problem inherent in waging war in the Western Pacific (i.e., against China and China friendly countries like, um, Russia). He also explains why AU/NZ might want to think twice about the whole concept of joining a Pacific version of NATO. I mention this particularly because the US is ramping up an in-all-but-name base in Perth which is bound to draw China’s attention. Follow the link for the whole article—it’s brief and to the point. What occasioned the article was a talk given by Stephen Koehler, who happens to command the US Pacific Fleet, who seems to think modern warfare can be usefully strategized by comparison to tactics used in boxing:

Admiral Obvious Sings A Jingle In any case – and somewhat to my surprise – Koehler appears to vaguely discern the root problem: his opponents in a putative war in the western Pacific (China, Russia, North Korea) possess a long and potentially heavy-fisted reach. Nevertheless, the intrepid Admiral is certain this problem can be overcome by the indomitable US Navy, and all the newfangled gadgetry that will soon restore US global power projection to its glory days. Here are a few excerpts from the report: “Just as speed is a defining characteristic in our modern battlespace, we also need persistence. And what I’m talking about here is persistent power projection and persistent domination of the battlespace ... “It means forces are able to execute prolonged operations against evolving threats and our forces are able to operate inside the enemy’s weapon engagement zone, or WEZ … We must not be deterred from operating at the time and place of our choosing. To do so would succumb to an adversary area denial strategy and cede battlespace, and I refuse to do that.” … If “the fighter that you’re fighting has a longer reach than you have, then if you don’t maneuver, if you don’t work different ways to get in there, he’s going to pummel you. But that doesn’t mean you don’t fight him and that’s not what militaries do,” he said. “We work inside the weapons engagement zone, that’s how you affect the fight, and that’s our job.” Well, Admiral, I hate to be the one to break the news to you, but “working inside the weapons engagement zone” against China and Russia means getting capital ships destroyed, lots of aircraft shot down, lots of sailors and airmen killed, and major regional bases mercilessly pummeled by what will soon come to be seen as an inexhaustible stockpile of armaments. I am notorious for my frequent repetition of the hashtag #NoEasyWarsLeftToFight. But I must invoke it again in this context, because attempting to fight a war for dominion over the western Pacific is the acme of madness for the increasingly enfeebled 21st century Anglo-American empire. … Whether Japan, Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand obediently join the Americans in a war on such terms remains uncertain in my estimation. But I am convinced the Chinese, Russians, Iranians, and North Koreans will collaborate in a coordinated fashion to push the Americans back to the Third Island Chain. And thus the power dynamics of the entire planet will be profoundly altered for decades to come.

Wow! Sail inside the enemies “WEZ” until we can finally land a punch or two, risking a knockout punch from their longer reach? That actually sounds like playing into exactly the scenario that the Chinese and Russians would love to see. Amazing. Here’s a thought: Why not reconsider the entire concept of trying to maintain a global empire against steep odds?

That’s it for now.