Stephen McIntyre
3h

Here we have a president who almost brags about the fact that he doesn’t read anything. Yet he decides in the briefness of a moment about a highly technical aspect of how to launch airplanes from an aircraft carrier.

He wants to go backward in thinking and technology instead of forward . Has nobody briefed him as to the complexities of trying to go backward to steam projection of airplanes off carriers. I am going to assume that was the same technology used during World War II.

Trump continues to show his ignorance on a daily basis on an entire array of subjects and complexities that he doesn’t understand in any sense whatsoever .

I will agree with Alistair Crooke that Trump has now jumped in with both feet into the abyss of Zionism and embraces everything totally. I believe he is in love with Miriam Adelson’s bank account and will do anything that she so asks him.

The more I look at Trump and analyze what’s been going on since he came back in the office the more I believe we were conned into reelecting him and I think to a degree he misled us into thinking that he had learned from all of his mistakes in his first term and obviously that isn’t true.

He decided he wants to be strong authoritarian and I’ll leave it at that .

