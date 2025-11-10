Last week I quoted Sean Foo regarding China’s issuance of dollar denominated bonds. Foo emphasized, without elaborating, that these bonds would be at the same rate as those issued by the US Treasury. Typically, dollar denominated bonds issued by entities other than the Treasury would be at a higher rate, whereas the Chinese bonds are competing directly with the Treasury. PP picks up on this with a bit more explanation of what this means:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk China issued dollar bonds at the same interest rate as US domestic issues. By 2030 China will likely be a major lender and Wall Street will diminish in significance. ￼￼ 6:58 AM · Nov 10, 2025

PP also takes a jab at what’s happening to Europe—what the Euro ruling class has done to its subjects. Well, they’ve had our example to follow:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 3h I love the FT’s spin on the absolute looting of Europe.

Next, briefly following up on the Trumpian gaslighting about “our CHERISHED Christians”:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 4h￼ “How Ironic is that, we’re going to help our Christian brothers In Nigeria, meanwhile we fully support a country that believes Jesus is burning in s*** & literally bombs churches.” ￼

This is an interesting military related development. My understanding is that the USN has been attempting to transition from steam catapults on our carriers to electromagnetic catapult launchers. Again in my understanding, the electromagnetic catapults work with our older jets, but not with the F-35s—or maybe the electromagnetic catapults are problematic with all aircraft. To be honest, I didn’t pay that much attention to this when Trump weighed in:

During an hour-long speech to the crew of the USS George Washington (CVN 73) docked at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan, President Trump told the U.S. Navy leaders present, including a four-star admiral, that he was ordering them to stop building aircraft carriers with electromagnetic catapults currently in use on Ford class and to return to steam catapults used by Nimitz class.

There are lots of articles questioning Trump’s decision. Here’s just one example:

Sorry Mr. President, But You’re About To Make Aircraft ... - SlashGear 4 days ago President Trump caused a stir when he suggested aircraft carriers return to using steam catapults. Here’s why that’s way more complex than it sounds.

Meanwhile:

Li Zexin 李泽欣 @XH_Lee23 10h￼ China is the first country in the world to complete the electromagnetic catapult launch of the fifth-generation J35 jets.￼ Meanwhile, the US can only launch its F-35s via steam catapults.

More China news, and this is another thing that I’ve read about before—China began a program of building up its gold reserves way back in the 1980s. China is the leading producer of gold but also buys it worldwide and prohibits—my understanding—the export of gold, at least in the form of bullion:

The Sirius Report @thesiriusreport 10h￼ Absolutely. Why I have said for years China holds around 40k tons of gold. That’s not a guess btw. Bai, Xiaojun @oriental_ghost￼ The gold reserve of PBoC is only a small part of CN Govt. gold reserves. Major banks, financial institutions, funds, and central enterprises in CN all are state-owned and hold gold. Just Chengtong PM holds 3000T. The total held by CN has long exceeded the total of the US and EU!

Now a major shift, to Alastair Crooke with Judge Nap. In my partial transcript I omit the entire section that is reflected in the title, although it is related. The final few sentences were rather garbled, so I did my best based on context.

My interest in part of this discussion goes back to a comment I made last week, regarding the rise of gnostic influence in Western thought, beginning with the Renaissance and Reformation. This influence included alchemical speculation and Hermeticism in various forms (Newton, btw, was a Rosicrucian) and, yes, Jewish Kabbalistic writings. All these movements have found ideological expression especially in Hegelian inspired movements—in civil society, in modernist Christian thought, and in Jewish Nationalism. Crooke touches on some topics that are, in my understanding, controversial and/or murky from an historical standpoint—the influence of the Sabbatean movement on European thought. Readers may have some acquaintance with this. The influence is undoubted but the history of these secret societies is, naturally, somewhat difficult to track. I would want to greatly expand and refine Crooke’s more or less off the cuff remarks, but I wanted to present this to readers to give an idea of the below the surface currents of thought that are manifested in our current crisis.

He also touches on the relationship between the Middle East wars and the war on Russia—a point I’ve repeatedly stressed. And he ties it in to the Jewish Nationalist hold over Trump and America. It’s interesting that Judge Nap’s initial question had to do with Trump’s slavish subservience to Jewish Nationalists, which most people identify with Zionism and the Jewish Supremacy Project in the Middle East. But Crooke insists that the same or a similar dynamic is at work in the war on Russia, which is ultimately a sort of Jewish Nationalist Revenge Project. Interestingly, later in the morning Ray McGovern made a similar point in response to the same question. McGovern noted Trump’s startled response to Putin in Alaska when Putin said Trump, in English, “Next time in Moscow.” Trump, clearly startled and alarmed, back pedaled frantically—giving away that he isn’t in control of such decisions. He’s only the frontman.

Crooke’s also suggests that Trump suffers from a sort of Stockholm Syndrome, in which he identifies with his owners and controllers, exhibiting imitated behavior that is characteristic of Jewish Nationalists—bullying, threatening, conscience free violence against those who are weaker. It was all on display before the entire world when Trump made aliyah to Israel to perform kowtow in the Knesset, openly bragging of how much influence his Jewish Nationalist owners have over him. And yet Trump is pleased with this arrangement because it allows him to play the Great Man on the world stage, in his mind.

In the final segment Crooke addresses the question of Trump welcoming an ISIS killer—literally—to the White House. This is another page from the amoral Anglo-Zionist playbook, using utterly repellent savages, killers of Christians and Muslims alike, to advance Israeli interests.