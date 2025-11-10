Mixtum Gatherum, 11/10/25
Last week I quoted Sean Foo regarding China’s issuance of dollar denominated bonds. Foo emphasized, without elaborating, that these bonds would be at the same rate as those issued by the US Treasury. Typically, dollar denominated bonds issued by entities other than the Treasury would be at a higher rate, whereas the Chinese bonds are competing directly with the Treasury. PP picks up on this with a bit more explanation of what this means:
China issued dollar bonds at the same interest rate as US domestic issues. By 2030 China will likely be a major lender and Wall Street will diminish in significance. ￼￼
PP also takes a jab at what’s happening to Europe—what the Euro ruling class has done to its subjects. Well, they’ve had our example to follow:
I love the FT’s spin on the absolute looting of Europe.
Next, briefly following up on the Trumpian gaslighting about “our CHERISHED Christians”:
“How Ironic is that, we’re going to help our Christian brothers In Nigeria, meanwhile we fully support a country that believes Jesus is burning in s*** & literally bombs churches.” ￼
This is an interesting military related development. My understanding is that the USN has been attempting to transition from steam catapults on our carriers to electromagnetic catapult launchers. Again in my understanding, the electromagnetic catapults work with our older jets, but not with the F-35s—or maybe the electromagnetic catapults are problematic with all aircraft. To be honest, I didn’t pay that much attention to this when Trump weighed in:
During an hour-long speech to the crew of the USS George Washington (CVN 73) docked at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan, President Trump told the U.S. Navy leaders present, including a four-star admiral, that he was ordering them to stop building aircraft carriers with electromagnetic catapults currently in use on Ford class and to return to steam catapults used by Nimitz class.
There are lots of articles questioning Trump’s decision. Here’s just one example:
Sorry Mr. President, But You’re About To Make Aircraft ... - SlashGear
4 days ago President Trump caused a stir when he suggested aircraft carriers return to using steam catapults. Here’s why that’s way more complex than it sounds.
Meanwhile:
China is the first country in the world to complete the electromagnetic catapult launch of the fifth-generation J35 jets.￼
Meanwhile, the US can only launch its F-35s via steam catapults.
More China news, and this is another thing that I’ve read about before—China began a program of building up its gold reserves way back in the 1980s. China is the leading producer of gold but also buys it worldwide and prohibits—my understanding—the export of gold, at least in the form of bullion:
Absolutely.
Why I have said for years China holds around 40k tons of gold.
That’s not a guess btw.
The gold reserve of PBoC is only a small part of CN Govt. gold reserves. Major banks, financial institutions, funds, and central enterprises in CN all are state-owned and hold gold. Just Chengtong PM holds 3000T. The total held by CN has long exceeded the total of the US and EU!
Now a major shift, to Alastair Crooke with Judge Nap. In my partial transcript I omit the entire section that is reflected in the title, although it is related. The final few sentences were rather garbled, so I did my best based on context.
My interest in part of this discussion goes back to a comment I made last week, regarding the rise of gnostic influence in Western thought, beginning with the Renaissance and Reformation. This influence included alchemical speculation and Hermeticism in various forms (Newton, btw, was a Rosicrucian) and, yes, Jewish Kabbalistic writings. All these movements have found ideological expression especially in Hegelian inspired movements—in civil society, in modernist Christian thought, and in Jewish Nationalism. Crooke touches on some topics that are, in my understanding, controversial and/or murky from an historical standpoint—the influence of the Sabbatean movement on European thought. Readers may have some acquaintance with this. The influence is undoubted but the history of these secret societies is, naturally, somewhat difficult to track. I would want to greatly expand and refine Crooke’s more or less off the cuff remarks, but I wanted to present this to readers to give an idea of the below the surface currents of thought that are manifested in our current crisis.
He also touches on the relationship between the Middle East wars and the war on Russia—a point I’ve repeatedly stressed. And he ties it in to the Jewish Nationalist hold over Trump and America. It’s interesting that Judge Nap’s initial question had to do with Trump’s slavish subservience to Jewish Nationalists, which most people identify with Zionism and the Jewish Supremacy Project in the Middle East. But Crooke insists that the same or a similar dynamic is at work in the war on Russia, which is ultimately a sort of Jewish Nationalist Revenge Project. Interestingly, later in the morning Ray McGovern made a similar point in response to the same question. McGovern noted Trump’s startled response to Putin in Alaska when Putin said Trump, in English, “Next time in Moscow.” Trump, clearly startled and alarmed, back pedaled frantically—giving away that he isn’t in control of such decisions. He’s only the frontman.
Crooke’s also suggests that Trump suffers from a sort of Stockholm Syndrome, in which he identifies with his owners and controllers, exhibiting imitated behavior that is characteristic of Jewish Nationalists—bullying, threatening, conscience free violence against those who are weaker. It was all on display before the entire world when Trump made aliyah to Israel to perform kowtow in the Knesset, openly bragging of how much influence his Jewish Nationalist owners have over him. And yet Trump is pleased with this arrangement because it allows him to play the Great Man on the world stage, in his mind.
In the final segment Crooke addresses the question of Trump welcoming an ISIS killer—literally—to the White House. This is another page from the amoral Anglo-Zionist playbook, using utterly repellent savages, killers of Christians and Muslims alike, to advance Israeli interests.
Alastair Crooke : MAGA Split vs the Deep State.
Judge: Is Donald Trump free to stop being a zealous Zionist?
Crooke: No, I don’t think he is. I think he is completely a captive of the donors. But I would say within a Stockholm syndrome. I mean, I don’t think he has fought that very hard. This is what is animating the MAGA people. Charlie Kirk did push back against this. But I don’t think that Trump is inclined to push back. He speaks the speak of Zionism and talks the talk of Zionism and acts in that way. And so whatever his deepest views--when he spoke to the Knesset, he virtually hinted when he was talking about Miriam Adelson and how she put Israel before America. There was no sign of criticism of that, at all, from Trump in that speech. First of all, the donors will not accept it and the donors are absolutely adamant--they are American donors as well as in Israel. The donors are absolutely adamant that America should give unqualified support to Israel. This is what I mean by deep architecture. That has been the position for four decades. They’re not about to give it up. They’re not about to change. And it’s the same with Russia.
They’re not going to change these deep structures of foreign policy. They paid for them, in their view. They paid for them and there’s an ideology behind it. We have to understand that. It’s not just a simple [movement] towards Armageddon. It is messianic in its thinking. It goes back to the roots of messianic change that took place. Part of that messianic element that took place in the 17th century with Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank did bring about a huge change, not only in Israel but also in Europe. You have to understand that to understand what’s happening in Europe. It became messianic and became translated into ideology. First of all with James Burnham and then it became translated into ideology with Zbigniew Brzezinski, who wrote the book about anti-morality anti-church technocracy: we all have to come together as one, right and left. It was a messianic, redemptionist view of the world. We’ve had the same things happening--the Sabbatean influence was prevalent in Europe and created some of the same effects. We had that in Europe with the clubs and the others that also took an anti-morality [view], that the messianic age meant an end of classical Mosaic morality and you had to go against it to undo all of the legacy from the past. This was part of what happened in the revolutions. It was called the Hellfire Club right in Britain in the 18th century.
Judge: Let me segue a bit to the Oval Office, where later this morning Trump will celebrate the presence of a man who killed US Marines, cut people’s heads off, boasted about it, had a $10 million bounty on his head, and now is the president of Syria. How repellent a scene are we about to observe?
Crooke: I’ve been saying this for so long. I’ve actually dealt with them for many years. This type of people—we call them Salafists—these people take an extremely literal understanding of what happened in Medina during the time of the prophet and what he said and was reported to have said--they take that literally. So, if the prophet stirred his tea clockwise, they all stir their tea clockwise. It’s totally literal and they feel any deviation from this is effectively heresy. I’ve seen them for many years. We have tried to use Salafists for our own purposes, for geopolitical purposes, for our own political purposes. I’ve said, and I remember saying this to a head of an intelligence service, every time I’ve seen them, people saying, “Oh, we use the Salafists.” And the head of a European intelligence service, “Oh, we find them quite useful.” And I said, “You will find in the end that they have used you rather than you using them.” That is the way in which they function. And that is what is happening. If you think that they have given up their ideas and the thinking of Salafism [they haven’t], it’s ingrained. I mean they believe it in a deeply religious way, but they are prepared to use [sham?] politics. “Oh yes, we can [be?] the White House fighting. We get the money.” You know, they want the sanctions lifted. They want the support from the West. They want the investment to rebuild their structures. They want the money. So they will present the face that is necessary to achieve their ends, using them, because we’re going to pursue our objectives of making Israel safe and a beacon for the future, and they [the Salafists] will come and [pretend to?] be forever friends of Israel.
Here we have a president who almost brags about the fact that he doesn’t read anything. Yet he decides in the briefness of a moment about a highly technical aspect of how to launch airplanes from an aircraft carrier.
He wants to go backward in thinking and technology instead of forward . Has nobody briefed him as to the complexities of trying to go backward to steam projection of airplanes off carriers. I am going to assume that was the same technology used during World War II.
Trump continues to show his ignorance on a daily basis on an entire array of subjects and complexities that he doesn’t understand in any sense whatsoever .
I will agree with Alistair Crooke that Trump has now jumped in with both feet into the abyss of Zionism and embraces everything totally. I believe he is in love with Miriam Adelson’s bank account and will do anything that she so asks him.
The more I look at Trump and analyze what’s been going on since he came back in the office the more I believe we were conned into reelecting him and I think to a degree he misled us into thinking that he had learned from all of his mistakes in his first term and obviously that isn’t true.
He decided he wants to be strong authoritarian and I’ll leave it at that .