The Anglo-Zionist war on Iran is developing pretty much the way all such air campaigns develop, as described by Doug Macgregor. According to Macgregor, based on his experiences with the war on Serbia and later on Iraq, the air forces quickly run out of military targets because those targets are hidden or otherwise protected. The result is that the air war quickly devolves into a savage war on the populace—which is the traditional Jewish Nationalist style of warfare. This suits Trump, who emulates Jewish Nationalists. Thus, in the assassination of Larijani an entire city block was taken out, killing scores of civilians. And now, as one of many examples, we see …

￼AMK Mapping ￼@AMK_Mapping_ 1h￼ A few hours ago, several US/Israeli airstrikes targeted the city of Shiraz, southern Iran.

dana @dana916 3h￼ ￼￼￼￼ This is Ardakan, city of Iran. Yesterday, the US/Israel terrorists killed many children. Since Trump presented the 15-point proposal, the US and Israel have escalated attacks on civilian infrastructure, killing many children and women. The target of US–Israeli aggression is not the government, but the Iranian nation itself - its people, its economy, its culture, and its development. The imperialists do not want other countries to develop and stand on their own; they want only slaves and cash cows. Resistance trench

Geroman sums the situation up well, in the way Macgregor describes:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 3h￼ no - they are just bombing randomly around because they can’t hit Iran’s missile complex. Quote￼ ILRedAlert @ILRedAlert 3h The Israeli Air Force struck multiple Iranian “regime sites” in Tehran, the IDF says, with details on the targets to be released later.

Iran, on the other hand, remains focused on military targets, and yesterday delivered a serious blow to the Anglo-Zionist war effort.

Spetsnaℤ 007 ￼@Alex_Oloyede2￼ ￼￼Iranian strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base damaged a US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft and destroyed 2-3 KC-135 aerial refueling tankers. US media also confirm 10 wounded service men with two in critical condition.

In point of fact, CENTCOM doesn’t specifically state 2-3 tankers—it only says “multiple” tankers.

War Tard @WarTard￼ It’s now confirmed that 3 Stratotankers were destroyed and 11 were damaged. That’s a serious strike and reduction in US refueling capacity.

You can get the official CENTCOM version here:

What’s particularly serious about this incident—which follows a similar attack earlier in the week, as well as previously—is that the AWACS and tanker aircraft are absolutely essential to the war on Iran. In fact, the AWACS plane was reportedly rushed to the region to make up for the loss of ground based radar early warning assets. Here’s a telling metaphor:￼

Aaron McGrath @AaronMcGrath20 11h￼ Iran, still using their pawns, while Israel and the US out there, with only their King n Queen left. Who will fall first?￼ War Tard @WarTard 11h￼ 5 pawns and a king versus a king and queen in a chess end game, the side with the 8 pawns always wins. 5 pawns is enough. That’s standard. In a way, you could call it asymmetrical warfare. Nice metaphor.

The next tweet speaks only of tanker aircraft—it’s much worse for AWACS planes.

Captain Tytan @captaintytan￼ Commentary account A KC-135 costs approximately $36 million per unit, takes years to replace within a tanker fleet already below required inventory, and Iran ￼ destroyed it with a ballistic missile and drone combination costing a fraction of that figure. The cost exchange ratio of this strike is the same asymmetric arithmetic defining every Iranian military action in this conflict.

Global Power Watch @GlobPowerWatch 18h￼ ￼ BREAKING: IRAN STRIKES U.S. ASSETS IN SAUDI ARABIA — MIDDLE EAST ESCALATION HITS NEW LEVEL ￼ This isn’t “contained conflict” anymore. A U.S. KC-135 Stratotanker reportedly destroyed and others hit inside Saudi Arabia ￼￼ That’s a direct message from Iran ￼ to the U.S. ￼ — and it’s loud. Let’s be real: this is exactly what reckless escalation looks like. More troops, more tension, and now U.S. assets getting hit. Trump’s pressure-first strategy didn’t deter anything — it poured fuel on a region already on edge. You’re watching a slow slide into something bigger. And once it spirals, there’s no easy off-ramp. My take: This is what failed strategy looks like in real time. Your move: Pay attention, question the narrative, and don’t let this get normalized.

Now, KSA has been trying to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz by sending Gulf oil through a single, vulnerable overland pipeline to its Red Sea port of Yanbu. The Houthi strike on Israel in the last 24 hours looks like a message to KSA, to Trump, and to the world economy that the consequences of the Anglo-Zionist war on BRICS are about to get even more serious. The Red Sea will soon be off limits for oil shipping, if it isn’t already.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 19h￼ Watch Yanbu

Trump, of course, is still babbling about wanting a short war and about more escalation if Iran doesn’t comply and offer him an off ramp:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ Trump has no fucking clown what’s coming Quote￼ ILRedAlert @ILRedAlert 2h Trump tells aides he wants to avoid a “forever war” and seeks a negotiated exit, highlighting a four- to six-week timeline, though officials call it “shaky,” Reuters reports. He has also warned of major military escalation if talks fail. Dr. Anton @awbitcoin 22m￼ ‘Major military escalation’ as if murdering the Supreme Leader and his family on Day 1 wasn’t enough to catalyze the resistance into action. Klaus Peter @Kurvenfahrer 44m￼ Trump knows very well who’s sabotaging every effort.

But losing tankers and AWACS planes, with carriers forced to remain at extreme ranges, with bases and radars taken out, continuing attrition of aircraft and munitions—all that makes conventional escalation very problematic.

Meanwhile, here’s how Trump thanks KSA for their support: