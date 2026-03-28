Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Elijah J. Magnier ￼@ejmalrai￼

Israel bombs universities and other civilian targets when the military's objective is exhausted.

Israel is known for its war crimes and its most immoral army in the world. It has bombed banks, hospitals, schools, and many other civilian infrastructures.

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Philip Pilkington @philippilk

Mar 27￼

The current moment is very similar to the initial phase of the pandemic. People who like numbers know that a catastrophe is about to strike but everything seems normal. When it hits - which is very soon - all our lives will change. ￼

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Eric Nuttall @ericnuttall

Mar 26

I've so far avoided dramatics because I would be accused of bias. To be clear: this is the worst energy crisis of our lifetimes, well beyond what any sober mind could have envisioned, with no end in sight. The level of complacency to me is astounding.

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