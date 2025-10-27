I want to catch up on a few Middle East related topics. This morning Alastair Crooke did engage in a brief discussion in this area with Judge Nap. One topic that Crooke touched upon was Jewish attitudes toward the Jewish Nationalist genocide being perpetrated in Gaza. The good news is that Crooke cited polling (unfortunately not by name) that shows that 61% of American Jews believe that Israel is committing “war crimes” in Gaza. While it may seem depressing that 39% of American Jews are OK with what’s going on in Gaza, in fact—when compared, for example, to the views of self identified “Republicans”—that’s very good news and places American Jews within the mainstream of American opinions. OK, call it relatively good news.

Unfortunately, that’s in sad contrast to the overwhelming support among Jews in Israel for genocide, reprisal killing, ethnic cleansing, and other war crimes. Crooke cited an Israeli general who maintains that a 50:1 ratio of reprisal killing was called for—regardless of who the Palestinian victims were. Here’s the first paragraph of a substack that goes into Israeli views—the entire substack is highly recommended (it’s not real long):

Israel’s disregard for war crimes and genocide: ‘Our duty was to exhaust our anger in Gaza. Now we need to move on’ Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential observations & strategic developments in Israel, 26 Oct 2025. War Crimes? Genocide?: In the mainstream press in Israel, there is almost no acknowledgement, nor reference to the war crimes and genocide committed by Israel in Gaza. Ben Caspit, a leading centre-right commentator, writes candidly: “After October 7, our duty was to exhaust our anger in Gaza and show the entire Middle East and the world what happens to those who dare to massacre Jews in a Nazi-style manner. We did that a long time ago. Now we need to move on”. Gideon Levy, in Haaretz, notes that in fact, “Israeli conversation has become more ultranationalist than ever. In that conversation, the only people living in Gaza are the 20 hostages and the soldiers. Aside from them, there are no human beings in Gaza, nor is there any suffering … Between the heaping portions of mourning for our own victims and the complete disregard for all others, Israel’s moral portrait emerges: Yes, this is Jewish supremacy, once again”. What is evident, writes Yuval Abraham in +972 Magazine, is the “‘bare murderous’ logic that helped Israeli liberals commit genocide” — “By attaching a military goal to each act of killing, Israelis of all stripes could partake in the slaughter without questioning the morality of their actions … [Palestinians] are not viewed as unique humans, but merely data points in a software that calculates “collateral damage””.

Philip Pilkington doesn’t usually get into this area, but a few days ago he cited Israeli reporting regarding Hezbollah. That reporting is very relevant in light of continued heavy Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon:

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ In the West everyone thinks that Hezbollah was destroyed. But Israeli intelligence is saying publicly that they are in an advanced state of reconstitution. Lots of evidence that weapons are still making their way through Syria - which is completely unsurprising. 10:31 AM · Oct 26, 2025

It’s worth repeating, too, that Russia appears to have reached an accommodation with the jihadist “government” in Syria, which has pledged to honor all treaty obligations with Russia regarding Russian bases in Syria. It’s hard to believe that this was an outcome that pleased the Anglo-Zionists. It’s also hard to believe that this happened without the approval of Turkiye.

Lastly, here’s a fascinating 10 minute video about the underground Iranian “missile cities”.