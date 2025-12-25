Merry Christmas To All Readers
And, who knows, a rebirth of hope? Dare we?
Here’s some Christmas cheer from RT:
In a more traditional vein:
The First Nowell 🎶 King’s College Choir Cambridge (Christmas 2013)
We’re heading out for Mass momentarily.
Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD
Dec 24￼
"HERE ARE TWO FACTS THAT SHOULD STOP EVERY VACCINE MANDATE DEFENDER IN THEIR TRACKS:
Russia’s federal law explicitly allows parents to refuse childhood vaccinations. No exemption required. Just say no.
China’s “mandatory” vaccination system? No penalties for refusal. The decision-making process is required; the actual vaccination isn’t.
Meanwhile, in New York and California, parents have zero choice. Vaccinate or your child doesn’t attend school. No religious exemption. No philosophical exemption.
Let that sink in:
On childhood vaccine choice, Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Xi Jinping’s China offer parents more freedom than New York or California."
U.S. Department of Justice
@TheJusticeDept
The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders. We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files.