What’s going on today in Trump’s engagement with Iran? Let’s walk this back a bit.

As soon as Trump submitted to the surrender terms that Iran presented to him in the MOU that he was required to sign, he immediately began trying to wriggle out of the MOU. He began insisting that the US had the right to set up its own route through the Strait of Hormuz; he tried to back out of the requirement to shut down Israel’s war in Lebanon; and he tried to talk the Iranian negotiators into discussing nuclear issues before complying with the MOU—as well as misrepresenting the Iranian position on those issues. Now, it happens that the Iranian negotiators may have contributed to some of that confusion, but the IRGC clarified all that—most recently by striking five ships that had tried, at US instigation, to ignore the Iranian regime in the strait.

What happened next was that Trump began striking at Iran again—violating the MOU and the ceasefire. And Iran retaliated. But the US strikes seem to have come to an end, as of last night. For the time being. The cessation of US strikes was accompanied by the usual childish Trumpian insults directed at Iran and Iranians. Larry Johnson suggested that Trump’s over the top rhetorical reaction was a typical sign from Trump that the Iranian retaliation had been extremely heavy and effective—Trump’s complaint that Iranians are “violent” certainly lends credibllity to that suggestion.

That brings us to this morning. Two things happened. First, Trump claimed that Iran had called him, basically begging for talks. Trump magnanimously stated that he was OK with continuing talks but that the ceasefire was definitely over. Second, the two US aircraft carriers in the region (Bush and Lincoln) sailed into the Gulf of Oman—well within Iranian missile range and without their air defense escort ships.

John Mearsheimer, speaking with Danny Davis, addressed these events. First, he reiterated that his long held view was that Trump’s only viable course of action to avoid massive strategic humiliation and economic chaos is to sign the MOU and accept defeat. Trump has signed the MOU, but can’t seem to swallow accepting defeat. Second, Mearsheimer stated that the correct understanding of Trumpspeak is that, when Trump says the Iranians want to talk to him, that means that he wants to talk to them. In other words, Trump has been forced to recognize that the recent events are just one more in a fairly long string of failed attempts to wriggle out of accepting defeat and presenting the appearance of a victory. The moves by the two unprotected carriers were just another bit of theater.

So far, so good. But expecting Trump to follow through on any of his commitments is a fool’s errand, and there aren’t many fools in Tehran. So, for the time being, Trump may actually be toying with the option of withdrawing—despite his talk of going back to his failed blockade strategy. Another possible sign that Trump is seriously considering the opt out is that the Israelis have once again deployed their “Iranian assassination plot” gag to try to bring Trump back in line.

Mearsheimer finishes on a pessimistic note. He calls up the example of Vietnam. When Johnson bowed out it was clear that he knew he had lost the war. But Nixon and Kissinger spent years trying to find some clever way to win the war. It didn’t work, but it does look like the same dynamic could be at play with Trump—once a modern state gets into a war it’s well nigh impossible to simply call it quits. And especially not when that involves a surrender of hegemony.

So there we are. Trump goosed the markets on Friday—that much is clear. It remains to be seen how the rest works out.

I’ll close with some relevant remarks that Doug Macgregor made today to Glenn Diesen. Excerpts: