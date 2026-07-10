Meaning In History

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
9m

Trump, he is bankrupt again, the only difference is this time the bankruptcy is moral, ethical, spiritual and strategic. Those assets belong to the nation, not to one man, how do we reclaim that which was fraudulently taken? What would the proper punishment look like?

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1m

The detail is certainly appreciated, including the ongoing saga of Trump's mega-twisting-in-the-wind, but I think we should remember that since the Council on Foreign Relations/State Department studies prior to WWII which established as OFFICIAL US policy the military domination of the entire world, nothing has changed in that posture. Major milestones were the Wolfowitz Doctrine (1991) and Full-Spectrum Dominance (2000s). That policy remains. The entire military-Deep State-CFR, etc., remains committed to that policy. Nothing has changed. It means perpetual war. Everything else is noise. The entire world is the enemy. They even have Trump now claiming he is fighting communism.

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