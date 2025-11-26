Meaning In History

Richard C. Cook
3h

I think we can be pretty certain that British intelligence reports directly to the Rothschild syndicate. Of course so does Macron. In Britain the Rothschilds have been pulling the strings since the Napoleonic Wars. The shenanigans of the House of Windsor have always been financed by same. And the state of Israel is their pet project.

Mark Wauck
35m

Looks like I was wrong again. The UK Telegraph has an article speculating on who did the leaks. The suspects? US, Russia, EU.

