Earlier today I jumped the gun a bit in assuming that the leak of Witkoff’s phone calls with Russian officials—and of Russian officials among themselves—regarding the Trump “peace plan” for Ukraine came from the US Deep State. Andrew Korybko has a new, smart article that Zerohedge has republished:

Bear in mind that the UK’s GCHQ—their equivalent of our NSA—is a true 800 lb. gorilla in the world of communication data collection. It’s also true, however, that NSA and GCHQ work closely together—just as the CIA and MI6 do. That means that there are at least two nations with world class SIGINT capabilities whose Deep States—in whole (UK) or in part (possibly US)—oppose any peace plan with Russia. That means that we can’t really be sure which nation’s Deep State was responsible for the leak—or whether there was some sort of collaboration, possibly to muddy the waters of responsibility.

However, Korybko does point to some circumstantial indications that “the Brits” were primarily responsible, and his thesis should be taken seriously. Behind the leak is the effort by the leakers to portray the Trump plan as “influenced” by the Russians—and, therefore, somehow illegitimate. The implied narrative is that Witkoff—and, therefore, Trump—is being played by the Russians. Korybko believes this is part of a scheme to get Witkoff fired and so to disrupt any Trumpian movement toward a settlement. It would also serve to undermine Trump.

My own view is that, while this may be an accurate appraisal of the thinking behind the leaks, there is a broad consensus of American public opinion—outside the political class—in favor of ending America’s disastrous wars, which means that this leak is unlikely to gain traction. In the political life of America, 2016 is a long time ago. Russia Hoax Redux is likely to be a complete failure. However, the Anglo-Zionist Deep State’s longstanding hostility to Trump—and especially the hostility of the UK political establishment—is well known. Recall the major role that GCHQ and MI6 played in the Russia Hoax. Their involvement in attempts to sabotage Trump’s efforts should, in that context, come as no surprise.

Now, in point of fact, the statement by Rubio (below) describing how the 28 points came about gives the lie to the leak narrative—and actually confirms Putin’s own response to the initial leak of the 28 points. Recall that, according to Putin, the Russian side views the 28 points as Trump’s long awaited response to Putin’s position that was presented to Trump in the August meeting in Alaska. Here are the three key paragraphs, which I’ve reformatted—in part—for additional clarity:

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service [FSB] warned earlier the same day as Bloomberg’s report that the Brits are hellbent on discrediting Trump in order to undermine his latest peace efforts for resolving the conflict from which they profit. … As regards the possibility that the draft framework was Russian-influenced, the notion of which has been pushed by the legacy media to discredit the proposed mutual compromises therein, that was already debunked. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as National Security Advisor, said that “The peace proposal was authored by the U.S. It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations.

It is based on input from the Russian side.

But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine.” … Accordingly, Bloomberg’ Russian-US leaks can be considered a British intelligence operation for derailing the peace process and perpetuating the conflict from which the UK profits, not to mention meddling in the midterms by giving a fake news-driven boost to the Democrats. Trump revealed that Witkoff will meet with Putin on Monday and might even be joined by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who helped negotiate the Gaza deal, so more British provocations are expected out of desperation to ruin their talks.

Here’s how I read Rubio’s statement. The 28 points were drawn up by the US. They were based on Russian input—i.e., the 28 points are a belated response to the Russian position, as stated by Putin to Trump in Alaska way back in August. HOWEVER, while the Russian input was, essentially, a one time affair—in the sense that the Russian position, their terms for a peace settlement, their “input”, has never changed—the input from the Ukrainian side began in the past (“previous”) and continues (it is “ongoing”). In other words, as Putin himself said, at the Alaska meeting Putin simply restated Russia’s terms and has been waiting for Trump’s response since then. And, in fact, Trump confirmed after the meeting that he would be responding to what he heard, face to face, from Putin. Presumably there has been a months long debate both within the Trump regime and between the Trump regime and the Banderite cabal in Kiev, regarding how to respond to Putin’s presentation. What is clear is that there is nothing whatsoever in the leaked phone calls that contradicts anything that Putin and Trump have publicly stated.

The leaks are, therefore, a sign of desperation—by someone. Who that ‘someone’ is remains to be seen. However, Korybko’s argument for Brit involvement is one that is persuasive, given all that we have learned about the UK’s central role in the current war on Russia, with deep historical roots in British hostility towards Russia. That doesn’t mean that the US Deep State agencies may not also have had a hand in the leaks, but it does mean that my initial reaction was probably simplistic.

Again, I want to be clear regarding how I view Trump’s motivation here. It is not a question of wanting peace or wanting to stop the killing. Trump is not a man of peace—just ask the Iranians, the Palestinians, or the Venezuelans. Trump is facing serious problems in both geopolitics and, if anything more importantly, in economics. His “peace plan” is driven by desperation to cut his losses against Russia and find an alternate way to preserve Anglo-Zionist hegemony. What we’re witnessing is an internal argument within the Anglo-Zionist ruling class on how to proceed. The Russian side is encouraging Trump as a way to defeat the City of London based Anglo-Zionists who control the UK political establishment. Divide and defeat. The Russians probably figure that they can live with a powerful America, as long as that America isn’t imbued with the anti-Russia sentiment that animates the London-centric Anglo-Zionists.