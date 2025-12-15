In the wake of the mass shooting at a Chabad event at Bondi Beach in Sydney—which was stopped in part by the heroic action of a Syrian Muslim—Jewish Nationalists are insisting that Iran is behind the mass shooting. This, in spite of the overwhelming and convincing evidence that the two shooters were Salafist Sunnis rather than Shiites. Thus, in the face of all the evidence, we see:

Eli Clifton @EliClifton ￼￼ The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is already trying to blame the Australia mass murder on Iran. A spokesperson is pitching JINSA’s Blaise Misztal for interviews and distributing these talking points to journalists. 8:01 AM · Dec 15, 2025

I don’t place credence in the claims of some that the shooters were actually Jewish. On the other hand recent history offers repeated examples of terrorist inclined individuals being manipulated in a particular direction. Thus, there are those also who suggest that Mossad may have manipulated these Salafists to kill highly identifiable Jews—members of the Chabad movement—to raise sympathy for Jews and Israel and raise flagging support for political benefit to the Zionist cause, as well as to pressure Trump to help in an attack on Iran. We know that Israel has launched and funded a massive campaign to influence American public opinion that has shifted dramatically in the wake of the Jewish Nationalist genocide in Gaza. And such narratives have at least some plausible prospect for success in that regard. After all, how many normal Americans—much less Gentile supporters of Zionism—are inclined or able to differentiate between Sunnis or whatever variety and Shiites of whatever variety?

Thus, Netanyahu has already sought to capitalize on the mass shooting:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼￼ WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE?! Westerners need to watch this clip of Netanyahu because what he’s saying is deeply manipulative, invasive, and frankly unacceptable. Here, Netanyahu is lecturing a sovereign Western country, blaming Australia’s elected government for a terror attack carried out on Australian soil, because Canberra didn’t obey Israel’s political demands. Here’s what he literally claims: ￼ Australia “caused” antisemitism by recognizing a Palestinian state.

￼ Albanese “let the disease spread” by not following Israel’s preferred policy.

￼ The Bondi attack happened because Australia showed “weakness.”

￼ Western governments must act according to what Israel expects, or terrorism will “consume you as well.” There were no condolences, no expressions of solidarity, only political coercion using a domestic Australian tragedy as leverage. There is zero evidence linking the Bondi attack to Australia’s diplomatic position, and yet Netanyahu frames a lone attacker as the consequence of Western governments refusing to align with him. It gets worse, Mossad has now entered the Bondi investigation. Israel is inserting itself directly into an internal Australian case while its Prime Minister publicly blames Australia for the attack. Ask yourself: Since when does a foreign leader get to publicly shame a Western government for its democratic foreign policy? Since when is a domestic terror investigation handed influence from a foreign intelligence service? And why is he blaming Australians, instead of the attacker? Netanyahu’s message to the West is “Follow our political line or your citizens will die, and it will be your fault.” That crosses every line of respect between sovereign states and sounds like a direct threat. The fact more Westerners are not furious at this level of intrusion and manipulation is astonishing.

Highly relevant to all the above, it appears that Israel has been conducting a campaign against Australia’s government for at least some months. Netanyahu’s current remarks fit tightly within that context—including his own past remarks. That campaign has relied heavily on playing the “anti-semite” card and the Iran as irrationally terrorist nation narrative.

Israeli ‘tip’ preceded Australian claim that Iran plotted bombings ￼WYATT REED·SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 A new report suggests Israel played a key role in establishing the narrative that Iran was behind attacks on Jewish-focused establishments in Australia. The still unproven claim has since been used to poison relations between Tehran and Canberra. Israeli spies provided Australia’s top intelligence agency with a “tip off” regarding at least one of the recent explosions at Jewish community buildings which Canberra has publicly blamed on Iran, according to Australia’s Sky News. “Confidential sources have confirmed that Israel provided ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Organisation) with a tip off, or lead, in relation to one of the firebombings,” the outlet acknowledged, though it insisted “the vast majority” of what it called “extensive leg-work” on the opaque investigation was carried out by Australian intelligence. While the late 2024 explosions at a kosher restaurant in Sydney and Adas Israel Synagogue in Melbourne caused no injuries and little damage, Canberra has exploited the alleged bombings to justify recent diplomatic aggression against Tehran, which culminated in the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador on August 26. Iran’s foreign minister lambasted Australia’s “ridiculous and baseless” claims, noting that the country has no incentive to target a Jewish-owned restaurant halfway across the world and that it “makes zero sense” for Tehran to do so. It’s described Australia’s termination of diplomatic ties as an attempt to provide cover for the Israeli genocide. The designation came just one week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a brazen personal attack on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whom he trashed as “a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews.” The timing of Australia’s demolition of its relations with Iran, which occurred just one week later, has sparked widespread speculation that the decision to expel Tehran’s diplomats was an attempt to appease Israel. …

In light of all the above, Max Blumenthal has offered a commentary, including a 5 minute video. I’ll provide a brief transcript/summary of the video below:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ Israel is attempting to blame Iran again for a mass shooting apparently carried out by a couple of Salafists allied with ISIS – an enemy of Iran, which has never confronted Israel. But there’s a much deeper story here. The Grayzone @TheGrayzoneNews￼ Last February, @MaxBlumenthal explained how Australia was hit with a suspicious wave of anti-Jewish incidents carried out by “paid actors,” and how an Israeli teen phoned in anonymous threats to Australian Jewish centers. Israeli intel ultimately coerced Canberra to blame Iran.

OK, here’s that summary/transcript:

“We talked earlier about the Israeli concoction of anti-semitism “Anti-semitism is often either faked or exploited to advance Israeli objectives and to justify Israel’s existence as a supposed “sanctuary” for the Jewish people.” Australian police are investigating whether “overseas actors or individuals are paying local criminals to carry out anti-semitic crimes in the country.” An Australian official wondered whether a “foreign government” is involved in “state sponsored terror.” Quoting a BBC report. Fingers were pointed at Iran and Russia, but that narrative collapsed. What country would fake anti-semitism for one reason or another? Max cites the thousands of bomb threats against Jewish institutions at the beginning of the Trump regime, in 2016, supposedly sparked by Trump supporters. It turned out that it was a dual US/Israeli citizen placing those threats, and Israeli tried to suppress the identity of the Israeli. Could this have been an effort to pressure Trump to bow to Jewish Nationalist demands, to make amends? The same Israeli was placing bomb threat calls to Australia. Who are the paid actors? Who’s paying them? What other countries have been hit by these faked incidents? “Is it anti-semitic to point a finger at the one settler colonial state that benefits from anti-semitism? That justifies its existence on the proliferation of global anti-semitism, and which has historically exploited the plight of Jews around the world for its own benefit? “It’s important to keep all this in mind, when the Trump administration is about to milk the “anti-semitic freakout” to actually criminalize Palestine solidarity activism in a way we have never seen before.”

With regard to Trump’s complicity in the “anti-semtic freakout” we have this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ NEW: ￼￼ Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, Trump’s pick for combating antisemitism, announced massive censorship on Americans criticizing Israel He says the State Department is going to “have a whole division” for fighting antisemitism and changing social media algorithms, with the help of tech leaders.

Are we seeing a pattern?

Now, here’s a three minute out take from a video that I found deeply disturbing—the very smarmy Ross Douthat and ueber Jewish Nationalist Bret Stephens chatting inside their NYT bubble. I’ve appended a full transcript of the relevant part of the exchange. Try to imagine a cultural matrix in which someone can accept another person saying that Jewish Nationalists, by perpetrating a heartless genocide, have “won … a measure of respect” without comment. What kind of “respect” is that?

Chris Menahan ￼@infolibnews￼ NYT’s Bret Stephens says the slaughter in Gaza was worth it despite any backlash Jews may face in America. “What Israel has won...is a measure of respect that in the longer term serves the interests of Jews in Israel and the diaspora...” ￼Israel, Gaza and a Worrying Shift in American Culture | Interesting Times with Ross Douthat ￼1:03 AM · Jul 11, 2025

Now, compare what you see in this transcript with Max Blumenthal’s intro remarks, above, about “concocting anti-semitism” and “Israel as a supposed sanctuary/refuge”. Much of what is said is deeply disinformational, narrative shaping stuff, but it’s the way the “elite” think and the way they cater to and justify genocide. It’s shaped within a certain cultural matrix:

Transcript (very lightly edited for parenthetical stop/start expressions):

Douthat: I’m not Jewish. So I don’t have that kind of historical consciousness. I do have an American historical consciousness though, where I feel like we are in or walking through a scenario where the Israel that you describe--Israel as refuge, Israel as powerful country that can defend its own interests and its own people--comes out of this period strong. I think that’s a totally much more plausible endgame than anyone would have imagined two years ago. It’s a testament to the success of the Israeli military, maybe diplomatic success soon as well. But that we also walk out in the United States with a Democratic Party that’s more hostile to Israel than it’s ever been, a Republican Party that includes a vocal anti-Israel bloc and a culture in which anti-Semitism is more mainstream than before. Yeah and I feel like those things are connected. And so I just worry about the effect on the United States and my Jewish friends in the United States. And I’m worried that there is a trade off here where Israel, if you’re in the Israeli government, you’re saying we’re making ourselves more secure than ever before. And meanwhile, without the best possible outcome in Gaza, you get a different climate here. Stephens: So, I mean, obviously, I think about this and I think everything you’re saying is fair and plausible. Let’s imagine a scenario in which in November of 2023, after the first ceasefire, which led to the release of a bulk of hostages, Israel had then agreed to a full time, long term ceasefire. At that point, I think there were maybe 10,000 estimated dead in Gaza. Not the numbers that we have today, but Hezbollah would have remained in entrenched in Lebanon. Iran would have good reason to think that the massacre of Jews on October 7 was a strategic gamble that had paid off for them. The left would still be left here in the West, would still be accusing Israel of being a genocidal apartheid state that should be boycotted and divested from. On balance, if Israel had done what reasonable people think would have been kind of a moderate course, I think not only Israel but the Jews would [have] emerge[d] in a much worse place than they are now. I think you can bid for the world’s love, but you can also bid for the world’s respect and what Israel has won at very high cost to all parties, I think, is a measure of respect that in the longer term serves the interests of Jews in Israel and the diaspora better than the alternative scenario I painted, which is some calibrated but ultimately kind of feckless response that would have left things pretty much as they had been before.

The actual Israeli enunciated justification—which we’ve all been exposed to repeatedly—equates gaining “respect” with instilling fear in non-Jews of brutal and utterly uncalibrated mass reprisals by Jewish Nationalists. The openly expressed aim is to instill sheer animal terror of what Jewish Nationalists will do if they are crossed. But smarmy elites like Douthat at the NYT buy into that.