Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manul's avatar
Manul
2h

Targeted assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists and their families is not Israeli terrorism? Pager and cell phones exploding and killing the innocent children of Israeli targets is not terrorism? Gunning down Palestinians in food lines in Gaza is not terrorism?

Israel is the biggest terrorist state in the world. And I am an antisemite for saying it, apparently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
No's avatar
No
3h

I heard the hero was in fact a Christian. I blame the Australian government for disarming their citizens and trying to blame the acts of Jihadists on inanimate objects and claiming that the actions of 98% of Muslims can't be allowed to smear the 2% who haven't committed to jihad. Western governments are the worst enemies of their citizens. Liberalism is a dangerous form of insanity.

Bibi is being Bibi. Spit!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture