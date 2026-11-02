Bracken is currently talking with Nima. The title is this—Trump’s effort to manipulate the markets and oil prices the day before:

Let’s dispose of that BS immediately:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 11m￼ BREAKING: Iran directly rejects today’s reports of a US-Iran deal breakthrough, saying “no new developments have occurred in this regard.” Oil prices crashed nearly 8% today based on the false claim of a breakthrough. Iran says “definitely no new events or actions will take place” until the US fulfils all of Iran’s 7 conditions.

As usual: If there were really a military option that could plausibly work, Trump wouldn’t keep talking about a possible deal. This is all bluff to get past the midterms in politically survivable shape.

But here’s the really important part. Nima and Matt start out discussing the most recent Trump - Netanyahu phone call. They state as definite that each of them put their advisers out of the room for the call. Whoa! Matt argues that that looks like an indicator of blackmail, and I have to agree. Of course, blackmail isn’t as simple as, ‘You do this.’ ‘Your will be done.’ And so Matt adds that he believes that this was also a signal that there was some decision reached. However … If Trump was simply agreeing to do Netanyahu’s will, this could have been a very short call. On the other hand, if Trump was pushing back and saying, ‘Our blackmail deal doesn’t extend to my political suicide,’ that would explain why the advisers had to exit. And that’s possible—for Jewish Nationalists to openly blackmail a president is counter productive because it reveals who’s behind the curtain pulling the strings.

Matt then goes on in his inimitable way to explain why this would be suicide for Trump. For example. No, two examples.

If Israel went ahead with a solo nuke strike, Iran would respond by hitting Dimona and Israel would become uninhabitable. This is also why Netanyahu is almost certainly bluffing as well as Trump, but he may still want to talk Trump into something that would be disastrous for Trump—a raid into Iran, for example—without triggering that Iranian devastation of Israel.

In the case of a joint USraeli attack Iran will get early warning via Russia/China. Iran can then hit every single still usable airbase in the region, and then where will the returning planes land? Not to mention—woops, I’m going to—serious Iranian targeting of USN vessels and of all US tech installations in the Gulf region.

Trump may be crazy, but he knows all this—any of this—amounts to political suicide. I don’t believe Trump is suicidal—he has never shown that inclination. A deal maker isn’t suicidal, almost by definition. And this is why Trump keeps behaving as if he’s trying to put on the MOAB—the Mother Of All Bluffs. Because he’s looking for a way to survive, and attacking Iran again is antithetical to survival—whatever else he may come up with, I think he knows that.

Listen to Matt and Nima.