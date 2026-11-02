Meaning In History

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
7h

"Israel would become uninhabitable"

feels good just saying it

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
6hEdited

We have not seen all of Iran’s AD or capabilities against ships. From missiles to dolphin subs.

I doubt we have seen all of their missile capabilities either.

I suspect data centers, internet cables and US connected banks would all be on the menu.

A person would have to be very stupid to take the risk of attacking Iran at this point. The only group I can think of that would be stupid enough, is the U.S.

It may not be now. It may not be next year. But it’s coming. Plans are never canceled, just paused. Fall in line or be overthrown and have a US proxy gov.

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