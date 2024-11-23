While I don’t intend to follow most of Trump’s appointments closely at this point, there are areas in which I have a particular interest. National Security and the Deep State more generally is obviously one of those areas, and that’s an area where the shape of Trump 2.0 can be said to be still evolving. The Gaetz withdrawal and uncertainties regarding where Pam Bondi will stand on critical NatSec issues as AG is one consideration, and the uncertainty regarding a new Director FBI is another. The good news is that, once again, the Trump team is denying that Mike Rogers is being considered for the FBI spot.

Another interesting NatSec pick has also come to light—Alex Wong as Deputy National Security Adviser. On paper Wong has strong qualifications in the NatSec field. He served in Trump 1.0 in important NatSec areas:

Wong oversaw regional and security affairs for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (EAP), including U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy. On December 1, 2017, was appointed deputy assistant secretary for North Korea in the EAP. He was dual-hatted as the deputy special representative for North Korea. In these roles, he managed all diplomatic and technical policy on North Korea in support of the U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun.

Of special interest is the appointment of Marty Makary as head of FDA. Makary has a mixed record with regard to the Covid Hoax. Overall it can be termed moderate, in a strictly relative sense—or, perhaps, “mixed bag” would be better. You need to read between the lines of the Wikipedia presentation at the link, but it appears that Makary’s positions evolved from establishment views to more critical views regarding the public health response to Covid. While he was an early advocate for lockdowns, masking and mRNA injections, by December 2021 he was referring to Omicron as “nature’s vaccine.” He was also an early advocate for getting people back to work and back to school. So, mixed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Makary was an early advocate for universal masking to control the pandemic and recommended vaccines for adults. However, he was an outspoken opponent of broad COVID-19 vaccine mandates and, in late 2021 and early 2022, non-pharmaceutical interventions [i.e., masking etc.] meant to reduce transmission in schools and universities. … Makary stated in a February 2021 op-ed in The Wall Street Journal that "At the current trajectory" in the United States COVID-19 would "be mostly gone by April" 2021, primarily as a result of naturally acquired immunity. … Makary considers himself pro-vaccine but has also criticized vaccination mandates for populations other than healthcare workers. … Makary is the author of the New York Times Best Selling book Unaccountable, in which he proposes that common sense, physician-led solutions can fix the healthcare system.[56][57] … The Price We Pay, was released in 2018 and describes how business leaders can lower their health care costs and explores the grass-roots movement to restore medicine to its noble mission.[62] Makary is also the editor of the surgery textbook "General Surgery Review".[63] His latest book, Blind Spots, urges readers to think critically about today's medical consensuses.[64]

So, while it seems impossible to predict what approaches he will take as head of FDA, he at least appears willing to venture into regions outside the medical establishment’s approved opinions. Make of it what you will. He’ll be going up against Big Pharma if he attempts to reform FDA, which is heavily funded by Big Pharma and is deeply corrupt. The real question is whether reform measures will be backed by Trump. Trump’s positions are, at best, unclear at this point. No doubt will get some clarity during confirmation hearings.