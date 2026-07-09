I say “a bit” because it’s pretty hard to see a Big Picture in Trump’s day to day decisions. Yes, there was the big picture of using Tariff Shock and Awe to strongarm the world into writing off our debts and footing the bill for our AI takeover of the world for the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Again, the wars on Iran and Russia make sense in that Big Picture—but Trump’s day to day decisions aren’t always easy to fit into anything except Trump’s emotional reactions and needs. Anyway, here’s Chris Martenson (and others) reacting to Trump’s day of all-over-the-map, from “scum” to licensing Patriots, to the Islamic Republic of Japan.

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 2h￼ So,...only the US gets to shoot at ships, nobody else? I’m thinking of the Iranian color guard ship and the mass murder of the unarmed sailors. Or perhaps the Iranian fishing boats struck last night. The hypocrisy is probably not playing well outside of carefully curated US audiences. Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ JD Vance to Iran: “If you try to close the Strait of Hormuz, the American military will respond. It’s that simple.” Tehran either keeps the lane open and stops attacking ships, or it’ll keep getting hit like last night.

Next, Danny Davis is shocked by Trump, and Martenson reacts:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 2h￼ But...but...the nuclear material Trump is saying is buried deeply under rubble, according to him was true BEFORE the decapitation strike. So saying THIS is ALL about preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon is patently untrue. Next, now Iran is totally motivated to get a nuclear weapon, so from my vantage point, the risk of Iran getting such weapons is now markedly higher than before the ill-conceived war. But I think we all know this had nothing really to do with Iran and nukes. As the facts gather, this was either about (a) doing Israel’s murderous bidding for some as yet undisclosed reason, or (b) purposely destroying the US, Western, and even global economy. Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1￼ This is a shocking public statement by the President of the United States, exposing his judgment is deeply flawed, and with him at the helm, we’re likely to get it even more trouble and suffer even greater losses. To suggest that we have been “phenomenally successful“ against Iran is absurd at face value. We did not accomplish any of our primary military of tasks against Iran, no matter how much ordinance we dropped on their country and how many people we killed and things we blew up. Successfully hitting targets we shoot at is irrelevant when the strategic objectives utterly fail. The primary failure is the loss of control of the free flow of oil through the SOH to Iran, even after last night’s barrage. This is a strategic loss but if he continues down this bad path making horrendous decisions, the loss could get even worse. CBS News @CBSNews￼ When asked why the U.S. has been unable to end the war with Iran, President Trump said, “I think we’re doing just the opposite. The Iran war has been a tremendous military success.” “I think we’re doing phenomenally well. Our military has been incredible. Plus, we had a blockade,” Trump said. Earlier in the day, the president said the ceasefire with Iran is “over” and “we’re going to hit them hard again tonight.”

Of course, Prof Pape would say that the reason Trump can’t end the war is because Trump is caught in the Escalation Trap. I’ve been listening to Philip Pilkington this evening, who is basically saying the same, or a similar thing. Pilkington’s prediction is that the war will continue at a lower intensity than previously for at least several weeks—which is really bad news for the world economy. At this point it’s probably being driven by Trump’s insecurity. The lower intensity, relatively speaking, makes sense because of lowered US munitions stocks. In other words, Pilkington suggests that Trump simply lacks the wherewithal to go full Escalation Trap. Well, we can hope.

Pilkington also had something fascinating to say about China’s role in this. He maintains that China—in their typical search for a stable solution—agreed to help Trump stabilize oil prices during the MOU period, while Trump came to a deal with Iran. However, when Trump proved that he was simply gaming the MOU period instead of complying with the terms, China said, ‘Screw this!’ and told its refineries to go back to buying oil as usual. We saw the results today.

And with all that going on …