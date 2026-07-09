Meaning In History

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
6h

Shadows on the wall. Trump is a rodeo clown. This is about the global banking empire losing a critical nexus in the Thucydides Trap to the Axis of the New..New World Order. The global cabal has no other choice but to burn down the village on their way out. It’s existential. The irrational response is classical panicked insanity consistent with the Fall of Empire. Don’t expect the wounded beast thrashing about to make any sense. It’s incapable of it in this manic state.

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dissonant1
5hEdited

I'm so thankful for the timely report! /s. The "Ship of State's" manifest is always good to know:

"A draft report inside the Treasury Department is set to warn of the risks posed by the artificial intelligence market, likening key aspects of it to the dotcom bubble that upended the U.S. economy when it burst in the early 2000s."

But being that it is a draft report will it ever see the official "light of day"?

This sort of seems to fit into the Kevin Warsh methodology of not reporting the bad news now and refraining from even projecting that there might be bad news in the future.

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