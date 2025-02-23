I picked this up via TGP.

Back in the day, during the Russia Hoax, I used to regularly quote Mark Penn’s very sensible views on what was going on. Mark Penn, for those who don’t recall, was—in a former life—a major Clintonista, a pollster and close adviser to the Clintons. Apparently he got religion—or something—because his views on the Russia Hoax were always extremely solid and thoughtful. He seemed to be a guy who was genuinely concerned for our constitutional order. At that time he had passed out of the Clinton orbit and was running his own polling service.

Mark J. Penn (born January 15, 1954) is an American businessman, pollster, political strategist, and author. Penn is chairman and chief executive officer of Stagwell, a marketing group. He was formerly chief strategy officer of Microsoft Corporation and chief executive officer of Burson-Marsteller. Penn is the author of the books Microtrends (2007) and Microtrends Squared (2018). Together with Douglas Schoen, he was co-founder of the polling firm PSB Research, whose clients included President Bill Clinton, British prime minister Tony Blair, and Bill Gates. Penn was a chief strategist and pollster in the Hillary Clinton 2008 presidential campaign. Penn later became a defender of Donald Trump, opposing his impeachment, consulting on his 2020 presidential campaign, and alleging a "deep state" conspiracy against him.

He’s still doing polling and his latest is bad news for the Dems, as he explained to Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham: Let’s start with the Democrats first. Why are they failing to connect with the American people a month into this administration? Mark Penn: Well, I’ve got some new polling coming out Monday that I’ve just looked at. Frankly, the Democratic Party is falling off a cliff. The ratings which were in the high 40s are going to be like 35%. I think the basic question, who’s doing better job as President, Biden or Trump? Trump is winning that with 57%. I think you’re seeing a retrospective assessment of Biden and the direction the Democratic Party was going, really a lot more negative than it was on Election Day. They [i.e., “we”, We the People] are looking at the contrast on immigration, on economic policy, on some of the social policies. Boy, they’re reevaluating. In the Democratic Party, I have never seen anything like this. This is a record low for the Democratic Party in terms of favorability. It has fallen really I don’t think there’s any leadership right now that’s going to be able to bring that back.

The Dems keep working the usual levers, and none of them are responding. The American people like what they’re seeing, and won’t be best pleased with those standing in the way of American renewal. That will include judges, who—no matter what they want you to think—do read the polls. Expect continuing legal wins.