Meaning In History

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dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
4h

It seems very obvious that the U.S. is trying to leverage Iran day by day using ad hoc and often contradictory rhetoric and is trying through deception to change the MOU terms. It is also trying to stretch all the consequences of not adhering to the MOU out (as per Vance's statement) in hopes that some more fortuitous circumstances or slightly better strategic framework may miraculously appear. Worm on a hook.

Alastair Crooke has a very good perspective on things, I think. From the Iranian perspective on the MOU it strikes me that Iran sees the U.S. as saying: "I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today." In other words open the Hormuz without control and without tolls and without any sanctions relief or un-freezing of funds and then agree to nuclear inspections and then we can talk. That was not the written agreement at all. I don't blame Iran at all for their skepticism. Even Reagan said "trust but verify." In the case of the Trump admin there is not even any basis for trust and there has been nothing thus far to verify.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
4h

My understanding is Hormuz oil is going to China and Japan only. Saudi oil is starting to flow out of Hormuz. I think Allaister Crooke in an interview mentioned that today. I’m curious how much is Chinas drawdown now with the new Iranian oil.

Trump’s delays and games has more to do with Israeli pressure than a grand plan. It’s all about delaying. The U.S. does not seem to be refilling its oil reserves, unless I missed something.

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