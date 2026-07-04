Mario Nawfal and Philip Pilkington devoted an hour to talking largely about geopolitics and oil. Let’s ease into that, first, with a few news items. You’ll see that these stories feed into the main conversation pretty directly.

First of all, Alastair Crooke was saying today to Danny Davis that Trump has attempted to talk Putin into a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine. Putin, apparently, dismissed the notion of a ceasefire out of hand. It was another pretty obvious ploy by Trump to provide a break during which the hard pressed Ukrainian eastern front could be replenished and reinforced. Putin was having none of that. That, of course, fits in with the harder line Russia is now taking against NATO, which could lead to direct conflict. After months of NATO interference with Russian shipping, Russia is taking direct action in response, and that could extend to other areas:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼￼ ￼￼ Russian corvette drives off German coast guard, escorts sanctioned tanker through the Baltic A Russian Navy corvette intervened Tuesday to protect the sanctioned oil tanker Kira K as it transited the Fehmarn Belt in the Baltic Sea, chasing off a German coast guard vessel that approached the ship. The Kira K, carrying roughly 100,000 tons of Russian crude out of Primorsk, was passing through the strait when the German coast guard ship Bayreuth moved in. The Steregushchiy-class corvette Soobrazitelny (hull number 531) then closed in at high speed from the east and radioed a warning: “This is Russian warship 531 speaking, stay away from the Kira K.” The German vessel backed off, and the tanker continued on toward the Danish straits. The same day, activists from Greenpeace, along with several European politicians and journalists, also approached the tanker in inflatable boats attempting to document its passage. The corvette pushed them back as well. No collisions or injuries were reported.

Crooke also mentioned another Trump initiative, and this one feeds directly into the Pilkington interview. According to Crooke, Trump has been trying to get the Iranians to agree to the following deal: The US will return Iran’s money, which the US has frozen, if Iran agrees to no tolls on ships transiting Hormuz. Iran has told Trump to pound sand and, as we know, is insisting that Trump actually comply with the terms of the MOU that he signed. The tolls/fees represent huge amounts of money, and Iran is looking for reparations not only for war damage but also for the years of economic sanctions. They’re not about to give that up for the return of what is rightfully theirs.

Now, the Mario/PP interview revolves around a much quoted interview with Veep Vance:

What got quoted from that Vance interview was just one brief sound byte, in which Vance stated that the point of the 60 day MOU was simply to “restock” oil and then decide what would come next. That sound byte rightfully drew a lot of notice because Vance was openly stating that the US had no intention of complying with the MOU that Trump signed. But Mario played several more minutes of Vance’s comments, and what becomes clear is that Trump has been trying to renegotiate the MOU along the exact lines that Crooke describes. Which, of course, begs the question: Why would Iran agree to a deal with someone who never honors the deals he signs?

In the wide ranging discussion that follows, PP explains what he believes is behind the huge discrepancy between oil futures contracts (and other forms of “paper oil”) and the actual price that refineries have to pay for the crude that they refine into petroleum products. Here’s my brief and non-expert account—listen to the interview for PP’s full explanation.

According to PP, most of the oil futures trading is done by large hedge funds. Since 2015-16, to his knowledge, those hedge funds have been using AI to automate their trading. As everyone knows, AI is especially good at picking out key words, using sources deemed “reliable”. PP maintains that the trades that lead to the out of wack oil futures prices are actuated by public narratives. So, we see—on a daily basis, and that’s no coincidence—Trump and Bessent in front of microphones proclaiming the “opening” of Hormuz, the “gusher” of oil now exiting the Persian Gulf, the prospect of oil (and thus gasoline) prices lower than before whatever that was that occurred between USrael and Iran, before the MOU. And it’s all happening during the greatest stock market boom in the greatest economy the world has ever seen. Brought about by you-know-who, who’s great fair fell on its face. PP adds that Bessent, being a former hedge fund manager, understands exactly how all this works.

First I’ll present Vance’s interview, from the video clip. There’s a lot of disinformation being pushed by Vance.

Vance: What the President has told us to do is use this MOU to sort of refill the world’s oil economy. To refill some [oil] stocks and then to see where the hand is. And I’ve said this repeatedly--if the Iranians are willing to make the commitments that we would like them to make, and are willing to back those up with verifiable milestones, then we are going to change our relationship with Iran. But, if they don’t do that, then nothing has really changed except for what we’ve already accomplished from the military campaign--which is a lot.

So, we see Vance trying to claim that the war was a big success. But later he admits that Trump saw that it was, in fact, leading to an economic disaster. Next come the only slightly veiled threats.

So, we kind of have two options here. We have the option of pursuing a long-term deal with the Iranians, but that requires a significant change in their behavior. We have the option of banking our wins and then, of course, doing things on top of that if the president feels that we have to. And I think both of those options are very much in play and the president’s going to let this play out.

The threats are followed by gaslighting. We’re to believe that in a few short days all the pressure of the energy crisis Trump loosed upon an unsuspecting world has dissipated—mostly. In fact, nothing of the sort has occurred, which Vance surely knows.

But what’s happening right now is he’s letting those options play out in an environment where there is significantly less pressure on the world energy economy. And this is my biggest frustration with right-wing critics of what we’ve done over the last few months in Iran. They don’t realize how completely they were losing the political argument because of what was happening to world energy markets. So what the president of the United States has done-- Q: --you’re talking about the critics who want more bombs dropping?

Now comes the admission. The bombing of Iran was pointless—it served no objective. So why did Trump do it? Well … anyway, Vance tells us we’re in “a very good place.”

Their attitude is just drop bombs and drop bombs and drop bombs and they can’t really articulate, to what end? And what the president is saying is, ‘I’m willing to drop bombs’--and he’s clearly shown that he’s willing to drop bombs--’but only if it serves an objective.’ And so what he’s doing right now is taking a lot of pressure off of the world economy, the world energy economy in particular, while not giving up a single one of his gains and while preserving a lot of optionality [sic, really]. I think that’s a very good place for us to be in, but there’s uncertainty because no one can be certain what the Iranians are going to do, right?

At this point the interviewer is obviously puzzled—what’s in this for Iran?

Q: So then the message, if you’re an Iranian, the message you’re getting from the US is not, ‘Okay, we’ve settled this, you you get to keep the straight of Hormuz and we’ll try to play nice now.’ The message is, ‘Okay, we’re going to serve our self-interest by replenishing the oil coffers and get back to us in 60 days, you might have some fire and brimstone coming back down. And if you actually behave, you won’t, right?’

More gaslighting. Vance wants us to believe that the Gulf Arabs speak their minds openly and frankly—rather than parroting what they’re told to say. Further, Iran has no way to enforce their control of Hormuz—contrary to appearances.

Vance: And that’s what the president has fundamentally put out there. Now, it is interesting to me, because the Iranians have said, “We control the straits and, yeah, we’re going to let traffic flow for the next 60 days, but then we’re going to negotiate over what happens from there.” Okay? And what I find just bizarre about that assertion is that nobody from the Gulf Coast or the Gulf Coalition countries, the Arab countries in the Gulf and the Omanis--who are sort of the main Iranian theoretically partner--all of them have come out and said we don’t accept this Iranian tolling mechanism. And so the Iranians keep on asserting something that isn’t actually happening right now and they don’t have a credible pathway to make happen in the future. So I do see this as a bit of a sideshow because, fundamentally, like their arguments, what I, what I mean is the side show is what they’re saying. What will actually happen is going to be determined through a combination of negotiation, diplomatic, economic, and military leverage. What they’re saying right now for the consumption of their domestic audience really seems um, what matters is what’s gonna happen. Something that we’re working on right now.

OK, what I’ll do now is paste in Mario’s summary of the entire interview, from a tweet:

Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal￼ The vice president described the ceasefire as a window to “refill the world’s oil economy” and see where things stand in 60 days. The math behind that plan doesn’t survive a calculator… Philip Pilkington ran the numbers. Around 150 ships a day moved through Hormuz before the war. Five months of closure left a hole of THOUSANDS of transits, and today’s trickle of a dozen-odd ships doesn’t begin to fill it. You can print money, he kept repeating, but you can’t print oil. Which is why he thinks the cheerful price on your screen is a mirage. Futures have been crushed toward $70, yet the crack spread, the real cost refiners eat and pass to the pump, still behaves like oil trades near $100-110. Pump prices barely budged. In his world, energy traders look at that gap the way you’d look at a magic trick you’ve already figured out. His most provocative guess, offered as exactly that, is that China is quietly draining its massive reserves to cover America’s shortfall through the 60-day window, [but] won’t do it forever. He also flagged a Financial Times report on trading activity tied to Trump’s orbit, thousands of trades this term. His concern wasn’t any individual profiting, and he stressed he wasn’t accusing the administration of trading for gain. It’s the culture: a Washington that starts thinking like day traders ends up running foreign policy on the same short-term clock. Then, LIVE on air, Bloomberg dropped a headline that made both of us sit up: European nations now consider Iranian fees on Hormuz INEVITABLE, and are just asking Tehran not to discriminate between vessels. The roadrunner is off the cliff, [PP] says. It just hasn’t looked down.

That last line is PP’s. He likens the US to the roadrunner—he actually means Wile E. Coyote—who has fallen for the roadrunner’s latest trick and run off the cliff. He just hasn’t looked down yet. When he does, the inevitable fall will result.

Now here are some transcripted excerpts to fill in some, but not all, of the summary.

So, China has replaced the imports with reserves. The question is, Why are they doing it? Because that’s just bailing America out. That’s using their reserves to bail America out. So I have a guess on this. It’s only a guess. America cut a deal with China when Trump went over to visit Xi on exactly this issue. The question is what China got in return. Some speculated it has to do with Taiwan, but no one knows. But more importantly, more importantly from our point of view, was the deal indefinite? [From the Chinese side]: We’re going to wind down our reserves in China for as long as it takes you Americans to get the situation in the strait resolved. Very unlikely. Much more likely, the Americans said to the Chinese, “We’re going to do this MOU. We’re going to try and get everything resolved.” And the Chinese said, “Okay, we’ll give you 60 days and we’ll absorb it with our oil reserves and you’ll give us X in return,” whatever X is. Probably something to do with Taiwan. And that’s that.

What PP’s guess has going for it is that it reflects China’s general aversion for conflict. Recall that China was not initially fully on board with Russia’s SMO in Ukraine. Thus, while China has been extremely supportive of Iran, it would be in character for China to urge Iran to seek a negotiated settlement—against the better judgment of Iranian “hardliners”.

So my guess is the Chinese are watching Vance being interviewed and so on and having the same conversation that we’re having right now, which is: What’s going on? Is the MOU falling apart? this oil price makes no sense. There’s also a huge temptation of the Chinese to buy at this limited discount price. As I said, the real price of a barrel of oil is not $70. I don’t believe that. But, you know, it’s come down about six, 7% or something like that at the margin. You know, the speculators can be shaken out and etc, etc. A little bit of pressure can be put on the market. So, China’s reserves are going down. And the Chinese are really conservative about that sort of thing. They don’t like doing these big risky gambles of drawing down reserves. The Americans have been doing that for years since Biden, but the Chinese see it as irresponsible. So, I think the Chinese are giving Trump a grace period to try and get this deal sorted out. My guess is it’s probably the 60-day time window. I think that’s what’s going on. But what happens even in that scenario? What happens if the Iranians just say, “Nah”? The Chinese start watching these interviews and they’re like, “What is this?” Like, “What what are we doing? This is all fake.” I don’t know if it is or not, but I wouldn’t be surprised if those conversations are being had in in Tehran right now. Now, the interesting counterpoint to that is that Galibaf, the fairly hardline speaker of the house, who’s been one of the main point people on the negotiations, is out today making very conciliatory noises, saying, “Oh, no, don’t worry, and it’s all worthwhile.” And everything like that. But if you understand politics, you’ll understand that, no matter how much of a hardliner you are, if you sign on to the negotiation team, it’s really in your interest for those negotiations to work. If you go back to Tehran and you say, “I’m sorry, that was a load of BS. That was a load of nonsense.” Your your political credibility takes a hit, you know, and he’s speaker of the house. So, I’m not I wouldn’t take that too far. But I can’t imagine unless the Iranians know something that we don’t know that they’re not looking at this and going like, I don’t think this deal is going to going to last.

Now we move on to Trump’s stock market trading.

PP: I think financial markets are going to break on the back of this. Look, what was the news out today about Trump’s trades, right? Come on. Mario: What news? PP: You know, I don’t know if you saw, today or yesterday, the big financial news is that Trump has been doing all these trades. 22,000 [equity?]. Mario: I’m not surprised like [laughter], he’s just printing money through this. So, he’s just making money. PP: This is going to break the markets. People don’t get it. Financial markets are not going to survive this level of [crosstalk] Mario: Do we know how much money? We know he made a trillion dollars off crypto. Do we know how much he made from these equity trades? All these trades? PP: I don’t know. I just saw 22,000 trades. In the first term he did 587, versus 22,000? Who even has time to do 22,000 trades, man? Like, is there a hedge fund running out there or what? Like, 22,000 is a lot of trades, in what? Two years? Mario: He did 22,000 trades in two years. PP: Well, according to the Financial Times headline, I don’t know. Maybe. I believe them. Mario: Just to be clear, this is just his trades, not everyone else in his orbit? Just to be clear. PP: Maybe they’re also talking about like his immediate family or something like that. But the level of trading, I mean, the Polymarket arrests and stuff like that. One of my friends who works in DC sometimes says, ‘It’s the end of Empire and the main rule at the end of Empire is to grab everything that’s not nailed down.’ Kind of feels like that, doesn’t it? … ￼They only have a limited amount of capital to play with and they can’t truly break the pricing mechanism in markets. I think what it’s done though is it’s created a culture. It’s creating a culture in DC that doing this is okay. And, for example, go back to the oil price, right? I am not accusing the Trump administration of manipulating the oil price to make money, okay? To make money on trades. That is not what’s going on. They’re manipulating the oil price because they’ve got themselves into a really sticky geopolitical situation in the Middle East. And the midterms are coming up in November and they’re desperate. That’s why. But what has changed is, the culture of this trading and stuff has made them all start thinking like hedge fund managers. And so they’re doing these really extreme things that like any economist will tell you that is bonkers, that is going to result in really bad news down the line. And and they’re doing it because they it’s like short- termism, you know, they’ve like reverted to full-on short- termist thinking. And who is a more short-term thinking than a day trader? Now imagine running your economic policy like that. Are you terrified? Everything seems super short term like events driven like almost like an X algorithm is running things. Scary man. I don’t I mean I some of it’s kind of like darkly funny but it’s not funny actually. Mario: Bloomberg just reported European nations now believe some Hormuz fees are inevitable. Just came in now from Bloomberg. The title. “European nations have made peace with the fact that Iran will impose fees in the straight of Hormuz,” viewing it as quote “inevitable” and urging that Iran does not discriminate regarding which vessels must pay the fee.

And they end by going back to oil.

It’s not the [Hormuz] fees. It’s not that. It’s like how long—even if they get the strait open—how long does it take to get Middle Eastern oil capacity back up to where it was? That’s not simple. It’s not simple to turn oil wells back on. This stuff is incredibly complicated. We’re going to have some sort of an oil shortage. Now, the only question is how bad it is. And here’s a really important point to understand. To the extent that the Trump administration succeeds in driving down the oil price with this funny money stuff, that just increases demand for oil. If the price is lower, demand goes up, right? So what the US are doing by driving down the the oil price is they’re subsidizing the rest of the world with their SPR. They’re sending out cheap barrels of oil, discount, double discount, 30% off, sending it out from their SPR--for what? A couple of headlines? Very, very, very short-term thinking. Like complete opposite of China. Complete opposite. And who wins in that game?

It’s a grim picture. Trump has screwed up royally. He’s in a tight spot and nobody is inclined to help him out—not on his terms, which are unreasonable. The Chinese may have offered him a hand, but with Trump it’s always take what he can get and ask for more.