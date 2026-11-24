So Trump is reported to have made $15M yesterday based on his advance knowledge that Jensen was returning to NVIDIA (per FT). Today is a different story:￼

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 2h￼ BREAKING: Nasdaq 100 futures extend losses to -2.5% on reports that President Trump is set to impose new tariffs on China, the EU, and 14 other countries. BREAKING: Anthropic, $ANT, extends losses and falls below $80/share, now trading 5% below its IPO price. This puts the stock down -31% since its post-IPO high last week.

Financial chaos isn’t over yet.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ The Nvidia/AI bubble thing is far from resolved. But we know that a certain faction has made an ungodly mess of the whole thing! ￼ Quote Charles Gasparino @CGasparino 23h BREAKING: Major investors were alerting people close to the White House after last week’s AI-stock debacle that the probability was near 100% that the country was heading for a recession, given the unwind of the AI trade and how it would impact spending across the tech ecosystem.

Now, Philip Pilkington maintains that this whole mess is really about open source (Chinese) vs. closed source (Anglo-Zionist), and Jensen was on the side of open source AI.

unusual_whales @unusual_whales￼ BREAKING: President Trump and Vice President JD Vance became convinced that Jensen Huang was a singular figure protecting US open-weight AI models and keeping closed-model companies from becoming too powerful, per Reuters.

Kathleen Tyson this morning is talking about the possibly existential threat that this poses to Wall Street and the City of London:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 9h￼ Interesting line of speculation. Jensen Huang was using Nvidia to finance an ecosystem of startups where any future rents and dividends would be captured by Nvidia, denied to Wall Street banks and Deep-State linked Private Equity.

NatSec threat!

The basis for the Chinese spy smear was that Jensen was acting like Ren Zhengfei (Huawei) or Linang Wenfeng (DeepSeek) as a node for future innovation that excludes incumbent rentiers. ‘Bank of Nvidia’ was eroding the filtering, infiltration, influence, and profiteering of the dominant incumbent banks and asset managers. “New York Times, [WSJ], and FT led the Old Huang campaign as Nvidia was using its own balance sheet to provide funds to AI start-ups traditionally reserved for Wall Street and City of London.” Liang Wenfeng, founder of DeepSeek, saw his wealth triple this year because he was never forced to dilute his founder stake or IPO to US private equity or bow to a board. Instead he shares leading DeepSeek AI models Open Source globally and reinvests in a wider Agentic AI and LQM ecosystem of technologies and start ups. Jensen Huang was shaping the same policies at Nvidia, growing a new open source ecosystem through direct investment and funding. He threatened Wall Street and private equity control of all companies, as well as the closed, proprietary, rentier AI models of Anthropic and OpenAI. Huawei was targeted in 2017 for refusing to IPO. Huang was targeted for further eroding the Wall Street cabal.

Which fuels the observation that nothing is about to return to normal any time soon. This is an existential war and the Anglo-Zionists will not surrender. But they will have to develop new tactics.

Speaking of things that aren’t going back to normal, have you noticed the drop in gas prices lately? (Diesel prices, of course, remain very high.) How does that work, given that Iran is swatting tankers left and right and anything that comes out of Hormuz does so at enormously higher price? Maybe this way:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 2h￼ There’s only a few months left in the SPR before it hits the emergency limit and Congress gets a vote on whether it can be run down to total destruction. ￼￼ Quote ￼Patrick De Haan @GasBuddyGuy Nov 23 US SPR falls 2.9 million barrels in data out this morning, now stands at 273 million barrels. these recent drops in the SPR are related to the government offering the last 40 million of the 172 million authorized release in October.

If this is part of what’s going on, to me it signals Trump’s desperation. The only sense this depletion of the SPR makes is if Trump is trying to buy time and make a deal with Iran. Forget all the “Iran is crazy” yackety yack that they “don’t know how to make a deal.” Iran knows how, all right. And right now they’re ratcheting up the pressure. The blockade is under stress, as Iran swats super expensive drones on a virtually daily basis—and, now, also advanced US fighter jets. These developments set a definite limit to the current USN plan at Hormuz. As the SPR steadily drains, upward pressure on prices will increase considerably. Even catastrophically.

Ironically, the Dems, far from forcing Trump to end this disastrous war and give relief to Americans, have received their instructions from Jewish Nationalists via Thomas Friedman—the war must continue, just without Netanyahu. Trita Parsi maps out the strategy for continued war.

Trita Parsi @tparsi 4h Centrist Democrats’ operation “Save Israel, Blame Netanyahu” is in full swing. Sen. Kelley says “a lot of mistakes” were made in Israel. Apparently, Israel committed a genocide “by mistake.” The answer, he says, is to defeat Netanyahu at the ballot box. If you take Netanyahu out of the picture, all will be fine. Apartheid and genocide will automatically be wiped away, apparently. No accountability. No responsibility for genocide. No systemic problems. All Israel suffers from is a bit of a Netanyahu problem. Rest assured, this won’t fly.

Let’s finish up with a glance at the drive to “pressure” Putin to surrender Russia to NATO. Matt Bracken was talking about this yesterday, and this picture tells the whole story. File under, What could possibly go wrong? Or maybe under, Russia has a large and highly advanced fleet of submarines:

￼Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48 2h￼ Estonia is only the first in line. Nations which live in glass houses should not make a habit of throwing stones at larger neighbors.