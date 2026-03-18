Meaning In History

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
1h

I have said all along after looking at the numbers that between Trump and Biden at the end of 2024 had increased the national debt $16 trillion. we see in the space of one year? Trump has already increased the national debt another $3 trillion.

By the time Trump leaves office in January 2029 in the space of 12 years. The national debt will have increased anywhere from between 24 and $30 trillion dollars, and that’s going to depend on the length of the war and Iran and other factors.

When is the last time the Congress actually produced a budget to be talked about and debated on? I don’t know.

All I do know is it for the last number of years all we have had are these reconciliation bills that have had no debate no limit on the amount of money being spent and no idea what a lot of this money is being spent on. we lost control of the budget along time ago. The question is will Congress ever reassert its authority over the spending?

Now, with the total alienation that the United States has initiated with the rest of the world and the decline of the United States dollar , exactly who is going to be buying our bonds? It certainly won’t be the Chinese and from here on out you could say goodbye from the Gulf Oil states. So that leaves us with poor Japan and a wrecked European Union.

Whatever legacy Trump Hope to have he has thrown it away, pretty much down the garbage disposal and he will never get that back.

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G1 Tim's avatar
G1 Tim
10m

If five missiles were fired at the Qatari gas fields and four were intercepted...how come the satellite images show 5 big black clouds and how could just one missile do such "extensive damage?"... just sayin'...

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