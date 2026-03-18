After the massive Anglo-Zionist escalation this morning—by attacking the largest natural gas facility in the world, in Iran—there has been continual commentary. The world is appalled. But nobody seems to have a clue as to how to make the Jewish Nationalists call off their war on the world. Here we go—all fronts. We start with economic stuff.

Crypto Rover @cryptorover ￼BREAKING: ￼ The United States national debt has officially surpassed 39,000,000,000,000.00 dollars. 27% of the U.S. National Debt is from spending under Trump’s presidencies. Democratic Wins Media @DemocraticWins￼ BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Jerome Powell just directly blamed Donald Trump’s tariffs for causing inflation to skyrocket. Holy cow. Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 19m￼￼ If Hormuz is still closed in a month (it likely will be), this is going to turn into “We are doing more not-QE RMP’s into an oil spike, but we are NOT monetizing deficits” so fast that investors heads will spin. Quote￼ FinancialJuice @financialjuice 2h Fed’s Powell: We are in a difficult situation, we have to balance risks. Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Several “dogs that didn’t bark” in one headline: -Iran warned ahead of time it would hit Ras Laffan. -It fired five missiles (which it is said to be running out of.) -Four were reportedly intercepted, but one got through. -Investor consensus remains “Hormuz will open soon”. Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Mar 17￼ Every US policymaker & investor we see talks about “tactics”: How many Iranian ships we’ve sunk, how many launchers we’ve destroyed.... ...while ignoring what keeping Hormuz closed will do to global “logistics”, even as Iran openly admits “logistics” is their whole strategy: EarningsDigest @EarningsDigest_ Mar 17￼￼ So the entire global economy is about to collapse?￼ ￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Mar 17￼ Keep Hormuz closed long enough and it is a mathematical and logistical certainty. The only debate is “How long is ‘long enough’”?

Specifically regarding the attack on Qatar:

Furkan Gözükara @FurkanGozukara 6h￼￼ Absolute sociopath. Trump literally admits on tape that he might continue bombing Iranian oil facilities “just for fun.” This phrase will live in infamy as conclusive proof that a madman is running the US military.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 15m￼￼ BREAKING: Qatar reports “extensive damage” from an Iranian missile strike at Ras Laffan, the world’s largest LNG facility. Details include: 1. Ras Laffan accounts for ~20% of global LNG supply 2. The plant was reportedly lit on fire as a result of the strike 3. The attack comes just hours after Israeli strikes on Iran’s largest natural gas plant 4. Iran warned that a number of energy assets across the Gulf are now “legitimate targets” Natural gas prices are surging on the news. ￼Marcus Stanley @MarcusMStanley Israel’s targeting of the world’s largest natural gas field is a reminder again that Israel’s interests in this war are very different than other nations, including the U.S. Israel sees maximizing damage to Iran as more important than the world economy or regional stability. Sohrab Ahmari @SohrabAhmari 4h￼￼ It’s pretty obvious that Israel is setting fire to President Trump’s potential off-ramps. Feel free to form your own normative judgments about that, but it’s hard to deny it’s taking place.

Drop Site @DropSiteNews 3h ￼ AP reports two big explosions in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia. (Unconfirmed reports on war monitoring telegrams indicate that Iran has struck a power and gas facility. Updates shortly.)

Trump with his hands on the levers of war:

Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist ￼￼￼@jimstewartson Mar 17 Donald Trump told the story of how he decided on the war, which was that stock prices were so high he could afford to attack Iran. To get advice on the decision he asked Susie Wiles. Now you know why they had no clue the Strait of Hormuz would shut down. ayden @squatsons￼ Because half assing your way into a war always works out well in the end. My god it’s like watching the Vietnam war and all of its mistakes.

Yeah, but Trump the draft dodger says he’s not afraid of a Vietnam:

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 18h￼ RT @RonFilipkowski: He was certainly [personally] afraid of Vietnam-style combat in Vietnam.

Faytuks News @Faytuks￼￼ BREAKING: The US is accumulating forces for a weeks-long operation to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Israeli assessments - Kann News

But Trump is apparently trying to widen Israel’s war on Lebanon by drawing in al Qaeda/ISIS, his terrorist friends whom he invited to the Oval Office:

Aaron Maté @aaronjmate 20h￼￼ According to this report, Trump has asked Syrian Al Qaeda to go to war against Lebanon for Israel. I don’t know if it’s true, but the fact that it’s even possible speaks to what Jake Sullivan told Hillary Clinton back in 2012: “Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria.” Reuters @Reuters￼￼ Exclusive: The US has encouraged Syria to consider sending forces into eastern Lebanon to help disarm Hezbollah, but Damascus is reluctant to embark on such a mission for fear of being sucked into the war and inflaming sectarian tensions, sources said Michael Young @BeirutCalling￼￼ Translation: It’s true and accurate, but a lot of people told us it would be a pretty damned stupid idea, so now we’re denying it … The Reuters piece was very well sourced. Quote￼ Ambassador Tom Barrack @USAMBTurkiye Mar 17 Reporting regarding the United States encouraging Syria to send forces into Lebanon is false and inaccurate.

How’s this for a concluding bottom line?￼

Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain Mar 17￼￼ One of the less obvious reasons certain people are furious about the Kent thing is that it shows “changing the system from the inside” is a worthless trap and all their justifications for voting Republican or whatever are built around that idea

You hafta believe that the political establishment in DC is getting pretty alarmed at all of the above.