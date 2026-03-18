March 18th Global War Afternoon Update
After the massive Anglo-Zionist escalation this morning—by attacking the largest natural gas facility in the world, in Iran—there has been continual commentary. The world is appalled. But nobody seems to have a clue as to how to make the Jewish Nationalists call off their war on the world. Here we go—all fronts. We start with economic stuff.
Crypto Rover @cryptorover
￼BREAKING: ￼ The United States national debt has officially surpassed 39,000,000,000,000.00 dollars.
27% of the U.S. National Debt is from spending under Trump’s presidencies.
Democratic Wins Media @DemocraticWins￼
BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Jerome Powell just directly blamed Donald Trump’s tariffs for causing inflation to skyrocket. Holy cow.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
19m￼￼
If Hormuz is still closed in a month (it likely will be), this is going to turn into “We are doing more not-QE RMP’s into an oil spike, but we are NOT monetizing deficits” so fast that investors heads will spin.
Quote￼
FinancialJuice @financialjuice
2h
Fed’s Powell: We are in a difficult situation, we have to balance risks.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼
Several “dogs that didn’t bark” in one headline:
-Iran warned ahead of time it would hit Ras Laffan.
-It fired five missiles (which it is said to be running out of.)
-Four were reportedly intercepted, but one got through.
-Investor consensus remains “Hormuz will open soon”.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
Mar 17￼
Every US policymaker & investor we see talks about “tactics”: How many Iranian ships we’ve sunk, how many launchers we’ve destroyed....
...while ignoring what keeping Hormuz closed will do to global “logistics”, even as Iran openly admits “logistics” is their whole strategy:
EarningsDigest @EarningsDigest_
Mar 17￼￼
So the entire global economy is about to collapse?￼
￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
Mar 17￼
Keep Hormuz closed long enough and it is a mathematical and logistical certainty.
The only debate is “How long is ‘long enough’”?
Specifically regarding the attack on Qatar:
Furkan Gözükara @FurkanGozukara
6h￼￼
Absolute sociopath. Trump literally admits on tape that he might continue bombing Iranian oil facilities “just for fun.” This phrase will live in infamy as conclusive proof that a madman is running the US military.
The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter
15m￼￼
BREAKING: Qatar reports “extensive damage” from an Iranian missile strike at Ras Laffan, the world’s largest LNG facility.
Details include:
1. Ras Laffan accounts for ~20% of global LNG supply
2. The plant was reportedly lit on fire as a result of the strike
3. The attack comes just hours after Israeli strikes on Iran’s largest natural gas plant
4. Iran warned that a number of energy assets across the Gulf are now “legitimate targets”
Natural gas prices are surging on the news.
￼Marcus Stanley @MarcusMStanley
Israel’s targeting of the world’s largest natural gas field is a reminder again that Israel’s interests in this war are very different than other nations, including the U.S.
Israel sees maximizing damage to Iran as more important than the world economy or regional stability.
Sohrab Ahmari @SohrabAhmari
4h￼￼
It’s pretty obvious that Israel is setting fire to President Trump’s potential off-ramps.
Feel free to form your own normative judgments about that, but it’s hard to deny it’s taking place.
Drop Site @DropSiteNews
3h
￼ AP reports two big explosions in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia.
(Unconfirmed reports on war monitoring telegrams indicate that Iran has struck a power and gas facility. Updates shortly.)
Trump with his hands on the levers of war:
Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist ￼￼￼@jimstewartson
Mar 17
Donald Trump told the story of how he decided on the war, which was that stock prices were so high he could afford to attack Iran.
To get advice on the decision he asked Susie Wiles.
Now you know why they had no clue the Strait of Hormuz would shut down.
ayden @squatsons￼
Because half assing your way into a war always works out well in the end.
My god it’s like watching the Vietnam war and all of its mistakes.
Yeah, but Trump the draft dodger says he’s not afraid of a Vietnam:
Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW
18h￼
RT @RonFilipkowski: He was certainly [personally] afraid of Vietnam-style combat in Vietnam.
Faytuks News @Faytuks￼￼
BREAKING: The US is accumulating forces for a weeks-long operation to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Israeli assessments - Kann News
But Trump is apparently trying to widen Israel’s war on Lebanon by drawing in al Qaeda/ISIS, his terrorist friends whom he invited to the Oval Office:
Aaron Maté @aaronjmate
20h￼￼
According to this report, Trump has asked Syrian Al Qaeda to go to war against Lebanon for Israel.
I don’t know if it’s true, but the fact that it’s even possible speaks to what Jake Sullivan told Hillary Clinton back in 2012: “Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria.”
Reuters @Reuters￼￼
Exclusive: The US has encouraged Syria to consider sending forces into eastern Lebanon to help disarm Hezbollah, but Damascus is reluctant to embark on such a mission for fear of being sucked into the war and inflaming sectarian tensions, sources said
Michael Young @BeirutCalling￼￼
Translation: It’s true and accurate, but a lot of people told us it would be a pretty damned stupid idea, so now we’re denying it … The Reuters piece was very well sourced.
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Ambassador Tom Barrack @USAMBTurkiye
Mar 17
Reporting regarding the United States encouraging Syria to send forces into Lebanon is false and inaccurate.
How’s this for a concluding bottom line?￼
Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain
Mar 17￼￼
One of the less obvious reasons certain people are furious about the Kent thing is that it shows “changing the system from the inside” is a worthless trap and all their justifications for voting Republican or whatever are built around that idea
You hafta believe that the political establishment in DC is getting pretty alarmed at all of the above.
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I have said all along after looking at the numbers that between Trump and Biden at the end of 2024 had increased the national debt $16 trillion. we see in the space of one year? Trump has already increased the national debt another $3 trillion.
By the time Trump leaves office in January 2029 in the space of 12 years. The national debt will have increased anywhere from between 24 and $30 trillion dollars, and that’s going to depend on the length of the war and Iran and other factors.
When is the last time the Congress actually produced a budget to be talked about and debated on? I don’t know.
All I do know is it for the last number of years all we have had are these reconciliation bills that have had no debate no limit on the amount of money being spent and no idea what a lot of this money is being spent on. we lost control of the budget along time ago. The question is will Congress ever reassert its authority over the spending?
Now, with the total alienation that the United States has initiated with the rest of the world and the decline of the United States dollar , exactly who is going to be buying our bonds? It certainly won’t be the Chinese and from here on out you could say goodbye from the Gulf Oil states. So that leaves us with poor Japan and a wrecked European Union.
Whatever legacy Trump Hope to have he has thrown it away, pretty much down the garbage disposal and he will never get that back.
If five missiles were fired at the Qatari gas fields and four were intercepted...how come the satellite images show 5 big black clouds and how could just one missile do such "extensive damage?"... just sayin'...