Meaning In History

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
3h

"For years now I’ve been maintaining that the Anglo-Zionist Empire is waging a war to maintain and extend its control of the world."

So true.

In his book, "The Controversy of Zion," British journalist Douglas Reed argues that the

Empire's war for the world goes back to Oliver Cromwell who let the Jews back into England. Then came the founding of the Bank of England around the time of the Glorious Revolution in 1688, financed by Amsterdam bankers, when the Stuart Dynasty was kicked out of England.

In America, our Revolution was subverted by Alexander Hamilton who wrote the legislation for the First Bank of the United States with the charter of the Bank of England on his desk. The purpose of the Bank was to create a "funded debt" to finance a perpetual war machine. Hamilton stated openly that the aim was an American Empire to move in tandem with Britain against France. This treachery was thwarted when President John Adams made peace with Napoleon and the U.S. standing army was called off. Hamilton was furious. He expected to be made generalissimo and had even designed his commender's uniform! Soon afterwards he was shot dead by Vice President Aaron Burr.

Alas, Hamilton's dream eventually came true with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and the rest is history. The Zionists soon gained control of the financial system, with World Wars I, II, and now III resulting. The world Empire is still on the table with Toad of Toad Hall roaring through the countryside in his motor car!

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
3h

Piggybacking on multipolarity, I thought this post on fertilizer as a weapon was interesting:

https://substack.com/@globalgeopolitic/note/c-302982504?r=8x5hj&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

GG has been hitting with good points as of late.

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