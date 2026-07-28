For years now I’ve been maintaining that the Anglo-Zionist Empire is waging a war to maintain and extend its control of the world. That control is ultimately maintained, currently, by the petrodollar system—US military hegemony, as it was, would collapse without that financial system dominance. The imperial dominance of Anglo-Zionism and its neocolonial control of the global economy is threatened by the rise of BRICS, which fundamentally comes down to the rise of China.

Clearly, the active origins of this Anglo-Zionist global war should be traced back to the Clinton administration—conceptually it goes back further, and the strategery has changed over the years as the geopolitical and political landscapes (political, in the leading Anglo-Zionist states) has developed. By the time of Trump 1.0 it had become clear that a frontal assault on China was a non-starter. The solution was to squeeze China, dismantling BRICS, by detaching Russia. The policy argument boiled down to the choice between an aggressively militaristic approach to Russia—the Neocon position—and Trump’s advocacy of a negotiated settlement with Russia that would subordinate Russia to the Anglo-Zionist war on China. That’s what the 2016 election was really about. Trump won, but—partly hampered by the Russia Hoax (for mostly domestic political motives, progs v. conservatives)—failed to convince Putin.

From that point Trump pivoted to the militaristic approach, arming Ukraine to the teeth, including with offensive weaponry. That process continued during the Biden interregnum. The attempt was made to call what the Necons thought was Putin’s bluff by double crossing Putin regarding the Minsk accords, but Putin wasn’t bluffing. Trump has doubled down on the war on Russia, escalating repeatedly, despite his 2024 campaign rhetoric. The problem facing Trump was that the war on Russia had reached an economic and military stalemate, with time on Russia’s side and with China rapidly preparing itself into an impregnable economic and military power. I have regularly argued that the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran represents a southern front on Russia, but it has become clear that the big goal is drive a wedge—by military means—between the two dominant BRICS countries, destroying the building trade corridors.

Now, many have argued that this war on Iran is part of the traditional drive to take global control of oil, putting the Anglo-Zionists in the position of having a chokehold over China. Trump’s adventure in Venezuela has provided support for that argument. That adventure is reported to have convinced Trump that a war on Iran would be a weekend affair.

On the other hand, this argument neglects the importance of other Persian Gulf resources, one of which—helium—is key to the US - China AI and chip war which is, in turn, seen as key to global dominance. Sean Foo makes the strong argument that control of helium supplies is absolutely crucial in this war—ample supplies of helium is the sine qua non for chip making, where China is rapidly advancing. And here is where China has a vulnerability. China is overwhelmingly dominant in the field of rare earths and strategic metals. However, the US supplies over 40% of world helium and Qatar supplies another 30+%. China barely registers as a blip on that screen, although it can count on Russia for significant future help—just as with oil. Nevertheless, it remains that, for now, China’s resource needs are best satisfied in these fields by the existing supply lines to the Persian Gulf.

Russia and China have supported Iran and appear at this point to have achieved a stalemate in which Iran controls the two strategic straits—economic chokepoints. But the Anglo-Zionists haven’t given up. It remains that it’s one thing to get oil—and helium—through Hormuz, but it’s quite another thing to get those things to China. I’ve written in the past about the new defense cooperation agreement between the US and Indonesia (I can’t seem to find the link), and now we see that the US and India—with Indonesia—are active in the Strait of Malacca.

If you need a refresher,

The United States and India are deepening cooperation around the Strait of Malacca, including expanded U.S. military access to Indonesian airspace to monitor the strait, which carries about 40% of global trade and is a key chokepoint for energy shipments to East Asia.

It’s not just energy. It’s helium, too—and much else, besides.

In the meantime, the US defeat against Iran is causing all sorts of political problems that need to be managed. For example, there’s the price of oil and the state of the world economy. Trump is manipulating the price of oil while desperately searching for some solution that doesn’t concede strategic ground. The ceasefires are fake—they’re part of the manipulation game:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The “deal” being touted over the weekend to juice the oil trading algos is designed to fail. The US government is clearly asking the Omanis to float obviously fake, unworkable deals to manipulate the oil price. It’s getting too obvious now. HFI Research @HFI_Research￼ Dead on arrival. (Reuters) - Oman has presented a proposal to Iran for a joint regional mechanism to manage the Strait of Hormuz with voluntary fees, a ‌Gulf source told Reuters on Tuesday. Under the Omani proposal, which has regional backing, Iran would not exercise sole control of the vital waterway, the source added.

Trump knows this is a non-starter for Iran. Iran, btw, is reiterating it’s demand—as in, no talks until Israel withdraws from Lebanon. There is also the difficulty of the deep political unpopularity of not only the war on Iran but of the entire Jewish Nationalist genocide project. This may account for reports that Trump will be seeking some sort of Israeli accommodation regarding Gaza, Lebanon, and even Syria (where Trump is becoming BFF with the head chopper in charge). I can recommend John Mearsheimer’s discussion of this dynamic with the Judge, this morning. Here’s an example of what’s being floated:

You can find a lengthy discussion of this scheme here. This is sort of the bottom line:

KOSOVO, UGANDA AND MOROCCO TO OCCUPY GAZA: An Occupation Force Disguised as “Stabilization” … So to recap: an army selected by Israel, granted immunity by Israel, admitted only with the approval of Israeli ministers and required to coordinate its operations with the IDF is not an impartial protector of Gaza.

This looks like Trump trying to manage a domestic political problem while juggling management of the Anglo-Zionist war.

At the same time, it’s unacceptable now for the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran to be abandoned. While the energy problem festers, there are other options still being considered—it’s crazy stuff, but we are talking about Anglo-Zionism and Jewish Nationalists. Think of the Laura Loomer trip to Ukraine and Ukraine’s attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea. Some are arguing that this presages an open linkage between the wars against both Russia and Iran. That may also explain the reported presence of Ukrainians and ISIS in Iraq. Consider all this:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 15h￼ ￼ There are rumors afoot that Netanyahu will attempt to convince Trump it is a strategic imperative to undertake a bold commando raid against Kick Ass Mountain in Iran, to snatch the Persian family jewels. Bibi says it will etch Trump’s name into the annals of military glory. . Banderites in Babylon? Iraqi authorities claim “cells working for Ukraine” are conducting sabotage and false flag attacks in Iraq. If so, they are working under US/Israeli command, with US/Israeli arms, equipment, intel, and sustainment.

US Draft Simulations Advance The Selective Service System has asked vendors to submit designs by August 14 for a “Readiness Simulation” that models mobilization steps, …

And then there are the reports of Russia mobilizing an additional 500K troops, which Mearsheimer and the Judge discuss. Do Putin and Xi see what’s coming and have they decided it’s time to pull the plug on Ukraine? Too many other things going on? Recall, too, that Doug Macgregor has waxed enthusiastic over the return of Surovikin to take control over Russian offensive operations. Big things could be afoot in WW3.