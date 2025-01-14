How great would this be? Showing the world we can still get the big jobs done—or undone. It’s a matter of perspective:

Will this Chicago office sale lead to world’s tallest teardown? Hines explores demolishing 65-story tower that the firm’s development partners agreed to buy

The 65-story office tower at 311 S. Wacker Drive is next to the city's tallest skyscraper, the 110-story Willis Tower. (Robert Gigliotti/CoStar)

Yeah, 25% vacancy rate in Downtown Chicago. BTW, that Willis Tower started life as the Sears Tower. Those were the days!

Chicago's real estate community is abuzz in recent days after word emerged that one of the city's tallest skyscrapers is set to sell for about $70 million, a steep discount from the last time it changed hands, although the object of their chatter is not primarily the sale price. More tantalizing is the long-shot prospect that the sale of the 65-story office building could lead to the biggest voluntary demolition in world history, erasing a prominent part of the skyline.

Elsewhere, good job opportunities are opening up at the National Archives. Yes, there’s a catch, for those under a certain age. You need to be able to read cursive. OTOH, there are jobs in the media sector that don’t require spelling proficiency.

Oh, wait! This isn’t a job opportunity at all! Can you believe that they’re asking for volunteers? People with a valuable skill are supposed to volunteer their time and their hard earned—and vanishing—skill? Wow, that’s not so great after all!

Can you read cursive? The National Archives wants your help Fox 5 ^ | 1/14/25 If you have expertise in reading cursive, then there’s an opportunity that might peak your interest. The National Archives is looking for someone who can transcribe (or classify) more than 200 years’ worth of U.S. documents. Which historical documents must be transcribed? A team within the federal agency is looking for volunteers to read and transcribe records from Revolutionary War pension records that include applications and other records related to claims for pensions and bounty land warrants. Other historical materials include immigration documents from the 1890s and Japanese evacuation records. What they're saying: Suzanne Isaacs, a community manager with the National Archives Catalog in Washington, D.C., tells USA Today in an interview that volunteers will help the agency transcribe or tag records in their catalog. They can simply pick a record that hasn’t been worked on, and it only requires a half hour a day or week to do it.

