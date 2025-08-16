Obviously, I’m still catching up on the news—which is to say, the Alaska meeting. My connection has been good for about an hour so I’ll venture a post.

The major Western media appear to be pretty much losing their sh*t, and I think the reason is plain enough to see.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Maria Zakharova: Western media is in a state that can only be described as hysteria sliding into outright madness: for three years they claimed Russia was isolated, and today they saw a red carpet rolled out to welcome the Russian President in the U.S.

More concretely, the appearances are that Trump has dropped the Kellogg Plan and has instead adopted the Putin Plan: a comprehensive peace settlement that addresses “root causes” for the conflict, rather than a “ceasefire”. PP doesn’t cite cause and effect in this tweet, but it probably is there—Trump finally got the message that Russia is on the verge of military victory, so the time has come to change the tune if there is ever going to be a productive relationship:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The European-Ukrainian “ceasefire” meme has collapsed completely. They now have very little diplomatic room left - at the same time as the frontline in starting to crack. ￼￼ ￼10:51 AM · Aug 16, 2025

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ Zelensky does not understand why Trump suddenly dropped his demand that Moscow agree to a ceasefire, the New York Times writes, citing an informed official. According to the paper, “the Ukrainian leader will seek to clarify Trump’s proposal during his visit to Washington on Monday.” 9:48 AM · Aug 16, 2025

At the beginning of his report to the Russian cabinet, Putin notes that they were finally able to present their understanding of the origins of this war—the root causes—in a face to face meeting. Of course, that understanding has always been out there. There’s no excuse for the length of time that has gone by in which the West has refused to even acknowledge the Russian point of view. It’s undoubtedly changes on the ground in Ukraine and realization of the failure of the sanctions—and related tariff—shock and awe (the tariff portion will likely be shot down by the SCOTUS) that has led Trump to adopt a more reasonable approach. He still yacks about secondary sanctions with the like of Hannity, but …

This is a major shift in the US position because it signifies the basic recognition that the Russians have a point of view that must be acknowledged and addressed in a rational manner, rather that smothered by propaganda. The military reality is undoubtedly a major factor in this change, and Trump’s public recognition of this is a victory for Putin. The Neocon/Anglo-Zionist side has taken a hit. Can Trump develop his initiative even further, can he maintain it or will he backtrack under pressure? We will see.

Some additional highlights.

Olga Bazova @OlgaBazova Lavrov arrived in Alaska wearing a "CCCP" sweatshirt. /Insert GIGAchad meme here.