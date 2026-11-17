Sean Foo, sporting a NY Yankees jacket, had a compelling analysis on the situation facing Trump as he attempts to reach deals in Asia. In the news they’re touting deals with the likes of Thailand—hey, no offense meant—but what everyone is waiting for is the summit with Putin and Xi. Foo sees Trump playing without a full deck, facing disaster on multiple fronts and without political support at home. I’ve edited the transcript. We begin with a continuation from this morning’s reporting regarding the strike on Russia’s Kerch Strait bridge:

Now for Trump, a deal matters more than the details. He wants a win so that he can sell it. And if you’re Putin, you hear that and you know you hold all the leverage. ... US weapons stock piles are heavily depleted and Iran is a big reason why. ... US intelligence believes Iran has 2500 ballistic missiles or more. It also has a lot more drones. That’s enough to hit US targets and allies in the Gulf. There’s a huge threat on the small map. Bases, ports, tankers, they’re all in range. Trump can’t tolerate Gulf pipelines or refineries blowing up or ships getting sunk. The normalized oil supply narrative is going to get torpedoed. ... The math simply doesn’t work. It’s simply not sustainable. ... And Iran knows it.

Also, Russia and China know how much they owe to Iran.

Russia, China, and the US, are going to meet for a trilateral summit this Thursday. it will be in China’s tech city of Shenzhen that’s going to host it. So it’s a bit of a show of power from China. Choosing Shenzhen sends a message. This is China’s turf and China’s technology. So Putin is going in with full confidence. He knows he holds the leverage. He’s really given the US an ultimatum. He has watched the West weaken for years and this is kind of his moment right now. He isn’t asking nicely. He’s laying out terms. He has also rejected any NATO troops on Ukrainian soil. He’s pushing for a maximalist result and if the G7, especially the EU, keeps getting worse, he’ll probably succeed. Weak economies don’t really negotiate well and Europe looks weaker every month.

Trump says he’ll talk about denuclearization, but that’s a moot discussion. Neither Russia nor China is really going to budge. Putin isn’t going to rejoin the New START unless the Ukraine war ends.

Europe is watching nervously. Meanwhile, Russia’s busy seizing assets. It targets enemies and countries that sanction it, and Putin really wants to recoup the 300 billion frozen by the G7. Taking Japan’s assets [last week] was just a continuation, and it’s probably not going to stop. Next on the list is Britain. The message to London is simple. Your assets are hostages as we speak. Moscow is working its way down the list. Russia has seized the assets of a British brokerage. Putin ordered a Russian bank to take the shares. Those include stocks of Rosneft and Gazprom. They’re now under a Russian bank’s control.

Now, ownership on paper means little here. Control is what counts. This is the definition of counterparty risk. ... Under British law, this seizure might be unauthorized, but under Russian law, the transfer is valid. And where is the jurisdiction? It’s in Russia. So Putin bypassed British permission completely. No court in London can reverse it. No bank in London can stop it. More importantly, the shares aren’t on a global ledger. This isn’t like some Bitcoin. They are stored in Russia’s securities depository. They trade on the Moscow stock exchange and that’s Russia’s local ledger. So Russia controls everything from the servers to the clearing houses. Moscow can simply rewrite the ownership here and that’s the risk of holding assets that you can’t really control. The host controls the books.

Now there are a lot of more G7 banking assets Russia can reach. Austria’s Rifersen bank still has tens of billions in assets. They could get targeted. Western banks stayed in Russia for profits. They made a lot, but now they are stuck at the exit. The Kremlin has also blocked the exits. Uni Credit has billions of assets in danger. Hundreds of millions of euros are frozen by the Kremlin. These firms can’t just walk away. They need permission, and permission has a price.

Uni Credit Russia must split into two units. One is the payments bank. Uni Credit is going to keep 100% ownership of that one and we’ll explain why. The other is a retail or corporate bank. It will be sold to an investor in the UAE. Both moves are a win for Russia. Moscow gets cash and control. The West gets a loss. The retail bank is going to go into friendly hands, and Russia does get some direct money back from the sale. Uni Credit expects a €3 billion euro hit and that’s a painful price for staying and it shows how costly the exit has become and from that Russia is going to expect a windfall tax. So the Kremlin is going to win first from the sale and then from the tax.

The payment side is the other half. It’s probably the most important half. This unit allows Russia to handle euro and dollar transfers. It reaches Europe and potentially the rest of the world as well. So Russia will instead have an avenue to make payments in those counties and that’s why Putin split Uni Credit Russia into two. One part gets a windfall, the other kind of preserves what’s left of Swift in Russia. So we can expect more seizures, especially the longer the war drags on. Russia is going to use Western assets to fund their own war machine. It’s a really neat trick. The West’s own money pays for Russia’s war and there’s probably at least 50 to 100 billion left to grab and that’s a lot of money, a lot of firepower and Russia knows exactly where it is. Moscow has a full list of Western holdings and will pick targets as needed.

But that is not as bad as the asset meltdown happening today and we have to talk about it. It all stems from Bessent’s 10 day ultimatum to Nvidia. Bessent’s ultimatum came with a warning as well. He didn’t want Jensen Huang back as CEO. He wanted someone else. And it seems the Nvidia board kind of got the memo. They now won’t consider reinstating Jensen. That isn’t just a blow to the US chip ecosystem. It’s a massive hit to the entire US economy. Nvidia is one of the biggest stocks in the market. And when it falls, index funds fall as well. It is why markets started to sell down. The NASDAQ has crashed by nearly 3% from the peak. US tech stocks have lost $5 trillion in valuation. Now, a drop like that wipes out months of gains and it can trigger forced selling. That’s bigger than most national economies. Few investors were ready for it.

And why is everything collapsing? The shell game of circular financing is about to halt. Nvidia is indirectly funding the entire tech ecosystem and that’s why we call it the “bank of Nvidia.” They hand out loans. They hand out guarantees, investments and commitments like hot cakes and the whole system leaned on it. A system that leans on one pillar is fragile. You pull the pillar, everything shakes. Nvidia has given a $250 billion guarantee to OpenAI. It also signed deals with Wall Street. Those set up a $500 billion financing platform with an Nvidia backstop. That’s a huge promise from one company and it only works if Nvidia stays strong without Jensen. Can Nvidia stay strong? That is the big question. If anything goes wrong, Nvidia steps in. And let’s not forget the other deals. There’s chip financing for private data centers, buybacks, and lease agreements. And if the new board cancels these commitments, things are going to get nasty. Or even if it simply does not extend them, either way, the music is going to stop. Quantitative easing from the bank of Nvidia is going to stop.

Now, AI firms really need steady cash. Without it, projects are going to stall. Now, companies that depend on Nvidia loans can’t finance their chips. Suddenly, building those data centers becomes impossible. And when the market sees that, AI loans are going to reprice. Yields will fly up. Everyone will fear default. And that’s why everything is selling down today. Fear spreads really faster than facts. People are going to sell first and ask questions later. Goldman is also sounding the alarm. They say AI chip stocks are walking into a disaster zone. We are in a danger zone and confidence in AI is fading. Hype carried this market for a long time. Everyone wants proof now. Negative earnings growth is getting priced in. Wall Street expected earnings to rise by 30%. But the earnings could come in negative instead. Now, as we said before, if Nvidia cuts the guarantees, what do you think is going to happen? Do you expect more or less money to buy chips? ... Less money means fewer chip orders. Fewer orders means lower profits. And that’s why Nvidia stock is down over 30% from its October high.

The whole AI bubble is breaking before our eyes. Jensen Huang popped the bubble. Now that’s a strong claim, but there’s a real risk of contagion. Other companies are tied to the same web. Banks, funds, and suppliers are all linked. One failure can really spread quickly. The off balance sheet commitments are crazy. They total over $3.5 trillion. And these numbers don’t show up on the usual reports. That’s what makes them really dangerous. This includes future purchases and promises of leases, includes backstops and even more guarantees. If Nvidia pulls the plug, the hyperscalers could run as well. Then the house of cards collapses. That is the risk hanging over everything. And it’s hanging over Trump as well. Nobody really knows how many promises are real. That uncertainty alone really moves everything. And that’s why Trump is arriving at the summit, the trilateral summit without a full deck. You can’t bargain with China while your own economy is on the brink. ...

But does the US really have leverage to squeeze China? Trump has to make a deal with the Russians and that needs Chinese backing as well. Beijing has also held back many important purchases from the US. China holds the cards here. So they can buy more or buy less. And that choice alone really shapes US markets. It puts Trump on the defensive. China agreed to buy 10 million tons of US coal yearly, and that’s 20 million across 2027 and 2028, but all of that is up in the air. It might never ever happen. China’s $17 billion in US food buying hasn’t been fulfilled yet, and the year is about to end. So, that’s going to hammer US farmers. They’re going to be the biggest casualties. ... China is buying more grain from Brazil. The Brazilian currency is weak, so China can buy a lot more using a stronger RMB. Brazil gets the sales. American farmers, they get the bill. The US tries to cut China off from chips, but Beijing has tools of its own to use.

And Washington can’t win every front at once. This is the big lesson here. US farmers are caught. The Hormuz crisis sends energy and fertilizer prices to the moon. So farmers face a squeeze from that side as well. Farming debt is adding up. And crop prices have hit an all-time high again. rice, corn, and soybeans have risen by at least 2 to 3%. How do farmers get the cash to pay for the crops? They have to borrow, and they’re doing it when interest rates are at an all-time high. Maybe they borrowed at 3 to 4% in the past. Now, they’re paying more than the Treasury, at least 6 to 8%. It’s going to be interesting to see how Trump really handles Shenzhen. His chips gambit is not going to work. The squeeze from Russia and China could force him to capitulate even more.